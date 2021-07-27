The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Milwaukee -135 at Pittsburgh +118
    at Philadelphia -118 Washington +102
    at N.Y. Mets -125 Atlanta +105
    at Chicago Cubs -157 Cincinnati +139
    L.A. Dodgers -135 at San Francisco +118

    American League

    at Tampa Bay -161 N.Y. Yankees +146
    Toronto -125 at Boston +105
    at Minnesota -216 Detroit +187
    Chicago WS -137 at Kansas City +123
    Houston -125 at Seattle +105

    Interleague

    Miami -127 at Baltimore +112
    at Cleveland -108 St. Louis -106
    at Texas -147 Arizona +133
    at L.A. Angels -130 Colorado +115
    at San Diego -130 Oakland +110

