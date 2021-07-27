Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-135
|at Pittsburgh
|+118
|at Philadelphia
|-118
|Washington
|+102
|at N.Y. Mets
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
|at Chicago Cubs
|-157
|Cincinnati
|+139
|L.A. Dodgers
|-135
|at San Francisco
|+118
American League
|at Tampa Bay
|-161
|N.Y. Yankees
|+146
|Toronto
|-125
|at Boston
|+105
|at Minnesota
|-216
|Detroit
|+187
|Chicago WS
|-137
|at Kansas City
|+123
|Houston
|-125
|at Seattle
|+105
Interleague
|Miami
|-127
|at Baltimore
|+112
|at Cleveland
|-108
|St. Louis
|-106
|at Texas
|-147
|Arizona
|+133
|at L.A. Angels
|-130
|Colorado
|+115
|at San Diego
|-130
|Oakland
|+110
