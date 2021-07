Medals Table

G S B Tot United States 8 3 8 19 China 6 5 7 18 ROC 5 6 3 14 Japan 8 2 3 13 Britain 4 5 1 10 Italy 1 4 4 9 Australia 3 1 3 7 South Korea 3 0 4 7 Canada 1 3 1 5 France 1 2 2 5 Brazil 0 2 2 4 Taiwan 0 2 2 4 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 Germany 0 0 3 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Hungary 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Croatia 1 0 1 2 Slovenia 1 0 1 2 Georgia 0 2 0 2 Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 Indonesia 0 1 1 2 Serbia 0 1 1 2 Spain 0 1 1 2 Switzerland 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Mongolia 0 0 2 2 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Ukraine 0 0 2 2 Austria 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hong Kong 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Norway 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Colombia 0 1 0 1 Denmark 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 South Africa 0 1 0 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 New Zealand 0 0 1 1

Monday’s Medalists

ARCHERY

Men’s Team

GOLD—South Korea (Je Deok Kim, Woojin Kim, Jinhyek Oh)

SILVER—Taiwan (Yu-Cheng Deng, Chih-Chun Tang, Chun-Heng Wei)

BRONZE—Japan (Takaharu Furukawa, Yuki Kawata, Hiroki Muto)

CANOE SLALOM

Men’s Canoe

GOLD—Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

SILVER—Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic

BRONZE—Sideris Tasiadis, Germany

DIVING

Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform

GOLD—Britain (Thomas Daley, Matty Lee)

SILVER—China (Aisen Chen, Yuan Cao)

BRONZE—Russia (Aleksandr Bondar, Viktor Minibaev)

FENCING

Men’s Foil Individual

GOLD—Ka Long Cheung, Hong Kong

SILVER—Daniele Garozzo, Italy

BRONZE—Alexander Choupenitch, Czech Republic

Women’s Sabre Individual

GOLD—Sofia Pozdniakova, Russia

SILVER—Sofya Velikaya, Russia

BRONZE—Manon Brunet, France

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men’s Team

GOLD—Russia (Denis Abliazin, David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagornyy)

SILVER—Japan (Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa)

BRONZE—China (Chaopan Lin, Wei Sun, Jingyuan Zou, Ruoteng Xiao)

JUDO

Men -73 kg

GOLD—Shohei Ono, Japan

SILVER—Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Georgia

BRONZE—Changrim An, South Korea

BRONZE—Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, Mongolia

Women -57 kg

GOLD—Nora Gjakova, Kosovo

SILVER—Sarah Leonie Cysique, France

BRONZE—Tsukasa Yoshida, Japan

BRONZE—Jessica Klimkait, Canada

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

Men’s Cross-country

GOLD—Thomas Pidcock, Britain

SILVER—Mathias Flueckiger, Switzerland

BRONZE—David Valero Serrano, Spain

SHOOTING

Skeet Men

GOLD—Vincent Hancock, United States

SILVER—Jesper Hansen, Denmark

BRONZE—Eric Delaunay, France

BRONZE—Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait

Skeet Women

GOLD—Amber English, United States

SILVER—Diana Bacosi, Italy

BRONZE—Meng Wei, China

SKATEBOARDING

Women’s Street

GOLD—Momiji Nishiya, Japan

SILVER—Rayssa Leal, Brazil

BRONZE—Funa Nakayama, Japan

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

GOLD—Adam Peaty, Britain

SILVER—Arno Kamminga, Netherlands

BRONZE—Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

GOLD—United States (Brooks Curry, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, Zach Apple, Caeleb Dressel)

SILVER—Italy (Alessandro Miressi, Santo Condorelli, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Manuel Frigo, Thomas Ceccon)

BRONZE—Australia (Cameron McEvoy, Zac Incerti, Alexander Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Matthew Temple)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

GOLD—Margaret Macneil, Canada

SILVER—Yufei Zhang, China

BRONZE—Emma McKeon, Australia

Women’s 400m Freestyle

GOLD—Ariarne Titmus, Australia

SILVER—Kathleen Ledecky, United States

BRONZE—Bingjie Li, China

TAEKWONDO

Men -80kg

GOLD—Maksim Khramtcov, Russia

SILVER—Saleh Elsharabaty, Jordan

BRONZE—Toni Kanaet, Croatia

BRONZE—Seif Eissa, Egypt

Women -67kg

GOLD—Matea Jelic, Croatia

SILVER—Lauren Williams, Britain

BRONZE—Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast

BRONZE—Hedaya Wahba, Egypt

TRIATHLON

Men’s Individual

GOLD—Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway

SILVER—Alex Yee, Britain

BRONZE—Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed Doubles

GOLD—Japan (Jun Mizutani, Mima Ito)

SILVER—China (Xin Xu, Shiwen Liu)

BRONZE—Taiwan (Yun Ju Lin, I Ching Cheng)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women’s 55kg

GOLD—Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines

SILVER—Qiuyun Liao, China

BRONZE—Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Kazakhstan

Baseball

Group A

W L Pct Dominican Republic 0 0 .000 Japan 0 0 .000 Mexico 0 0 .000

Group B

W L Pct Israel 0 0 .000 South Korea 0 0 .000 United States 0 0 .000

Today

Dominican Republic vs. Japan, 11 p.m.

Thursday

Israel vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 11 p.m.

Friday

United States vs. Israel, 6 a.m.

Japan vs. Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday

South Korea vs. United States, 6 a.m.

TBD, 11 p.m.

Sunday

TBD, 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 11 p.m.

Monday

Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Tuesday

TBD, 6 a.m.

TBD, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Semifinal, 6 a.m.

Basketball

MEN

Group A

W L Pts Czech Republic 1 0 2 France 1 0 2 Iran 0 1 0 United States 0 1 0

Group B

W L Pts Australia 1 0 2 Italy 1 0 2 Germany 0 1 0 Nigeria 0 1 0

Group C

W L Pts Slovenia 1 0 2 Spain 1 0 2 Argentina 0 1 0 Japan 0 1 0

July 24

Czech Republic 84, Iran 78

July 25

Italy 92, Germany 82

Australia 84, Nigeria 67

France 83, United States 76

July 26

Slovenia 118, Argentina 100

Spain 88, Japan 77

Today

Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m.

Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.

Thursday

Slovenia vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Argentina, 8 a.m.

Friday

Iran vs. France, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m.

Sunday

Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

Monday

Quarterfinal 9 p.m.

WOMEN

Group A

W L Pts Serbia 1 0 2 Spain 1 0 2 Canada 0 1 0 South Korea 0 1 0

Group B

W L Pts Japan 1 0 2 France 0 1 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group C

W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0

July 25

Spain 73, South Korea 69

Today

Serbia 72, Canada 68

Japan 74, France 70

Today

Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday

Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday

United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday

Canada vs Spain 9 p.m.

Sunday

South Korea vs Serbia 8 a.m.

Nigeria vs Japan 9 p.m.

Monday

France vs United States 12:40 a.m.

China vs Belgium 4:20 a.m.

Australia vs Puerto Rico 8 a.m.

Soccer

WOMEN

Group E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4 Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3 Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3 China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1 Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4 Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2 United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Today

New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m.

United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Canada vs. Britain, 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m.

Friday

Quarterfinal 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal 7 a.m.

Monday

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.

Softball

W L Pct United States 5 0 1.000 Japan 4 1 .800 Canada 3 2 .600 Mexico 2 3 .400 Australia 1 3 .250 Italy 0 4 .000

July 20

Japan 8, Australia 1, 5 inn.

United States 2, Italy 0

July 21

Canada 4, Mexico 0

United States 1, Canada 0

Japan 3, Mexico 2, 8 inn.

July 22

Australia 1, Italy 0

July 23

Canada 7, Australia 1

July 24

United States 2, Mexico 0

Japan 5, Italy 0

United States 2, Australia 1, 8 inn.

July 25

Japan 1, Canada 0, 8 inn.

Mexico 5, Italy 0

United States 2, Japan 1

July 26

Canada 8, Italy 1, 6 inn.

Mexico 4, Australia 1

Today

Bronze Medal, Mexico vs Canada, 12 a.m.

Gold Medal, U.S. vs. Japan, 7 a.m.