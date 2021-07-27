The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 10 3 3 33 30 19
    Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14
    Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19
    Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16
    Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12
    N.Y. City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15
    CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18
    D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18
    New York 5 6 3 18 18 17
    Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18
    Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32
    Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29
    Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27
    Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12
    Sporting K.C. 9 3 3 30 28 17
    LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26
    Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16
    Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17
    Minn. United 6 5 3 21 15 17
    Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16
    Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22
    Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20
    FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23
    San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25
    Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25
    Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

    July 25

    New England 2, CF Montréal 1

    New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

    Philadelphia 1, Miami 1

    D.C. United 1, New York 0

    Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

    Wednesday

    Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

    Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

    New England at New York, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Gold Cup

    At United States

    QUARTERFINALS

    July 24

    Qatar 3, El Salvador 2

    Mexico 3, Honduras 0

    July 25

    Canada 2, Costa Rica 0

    United States 1, Jamaica 0

    SEMIFINALS

    Thursday

    Qatar vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.

    Mexico vs. Canada, 10 p.m.

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    Sunday

    Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

    LATE SUNDAY

    US 1, JAMAICA 0

    Jamaica 0 0 0
    United States 0 1 1

    First half—None.

    Second half—1, United States, Hoppe 1 (Roldan), 83rd minute.

    Yellow cards—Burke, Jam, 30th; Turgott, Jam, 50th; Lowe, Jam, 89th. Red cards—None.

    Referee—César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen—Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

    A—41,318.

    Lineups

    Jamaica—Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher, 28th), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, 2Kemar Lawrence; Junior Flemmings (Tyreek Magee, 86th), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Shamar Nicholson, 74th); Cory Burke (Andre Gray, 74th), Boby Reid

    United States—Matt Turner; Sam Vines, James Sands, Miles Robinson; Shaq Moore (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 63rd); Sebastian Lletget, Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini, 84th), Paul Arriola (Cristian Roldan, 63rd).

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story