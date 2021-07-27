MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 10 3 3 33 30 19 Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14 Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19 Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16 Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12 N.Y. City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15 CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18 D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18 New York 5 6 3 18 18 17 Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18 Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29 Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27 Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12 Sporting K.C. 9 3 3 30 28 17 LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26 Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17 Minn. United 6 5 3 21 15 17 Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16 Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22 Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20 FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23 San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25 Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25 Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

July 25

New England 2, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia 1, Miami 1

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Gold Cup

At United States

QUARTERFINALS

July 24

Qatar 3, El Salvador 2

Mexico 3, Honduras 0

July 25

Canada 2, Costa Rica 0

United States 1, Jamaica 0

SEMIFINALS

Thursday

Qatar vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Canada, 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

LATE SUNDAY

US 1, JAMAICA 0

Jamaica 0 0 — 0 United States 0 1 — 1

First half—None.

Second half—1, United States, Hoppe 1 (Roldan), 83rd minute.

Yellow cards—Burke, Jam, 30th; Turgott, Jam, 50th; Lowe, Jam, 89th. Red cards—None.

Referee—César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen—Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.

A—41,318.

Lineups

Jamaica—Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher, 28th), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, 2Kemar Lawrence; Junior Flemmings (Tyreek Magee, 86th), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Shamar Nicholson, 74th); Cory Burke (Andre Gray, 74th), Boby Reid

United States—Matt Turner; Sam Vines, James Sands, Miles Robinson; Shaq Moore (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 63rd); Sebastian Lletget, Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini, 84th), Paul Arriola (Cristian Roldan, 63rd).