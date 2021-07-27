Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|10
|3
|3
|33
|30
|19
|Nashville
|6
|1
|8
|26
|24
|14
|Orlando City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|23
|19
|Philadelphia
|6
|4
|6
|24
|20
|16
|Columbus
|6
|3
|6
|24
|16
|12
|N.Y. City FC
|7
|5
|2
|23
|26
|15
|CF Montréal
|6
|5
|4
|22
|20
|18
|D.C. United
|6
|7
|2
|20
|21
|18
|New York
|5
|6
|3
|18
|18
|17
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|8
|14
|14
|18
|Toronto FC
|3
|8
|4
|13
|20
|32
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|4
|13
|17
|29
|Chicago
|3
|9
|3
|12
|17
|27
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|8
|3
|9
|10
|23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|2
|5
|32
|25
|12
|Sporting K.C.
|9
|3
|3
|30
|28
|17
|LA Galaxy
|8
|6
|1
|25
|23
|26
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|24
|21
|16
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|5
|4
|22
|20
|17
|Minn. United
|6
|5
|3
|21
|15
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|4
|5
|20
|24
|16
|Portland
|6
|7
|1
|19
|18
|22
|Houston
|3
|4
|8
|17
|17
|20
|FC Dallas
|3
|7
|5
|14
|18
|23
|San Jose
|3
|7
|5
|14
|17
|25
|Vancouver
|3
|7
|5
|14
|16
|25
|Austin FC
|3
|7
|4
|13
|10
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie
July 25
New England 2, CF Montréal 1
New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0
Philadelphia 1, Miami 1
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Friday
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Gold Cup
At United States
QUARTERFINALS
July 24
Qatar 3, El Salvador 2
Mexico 3, Honduras 0
July 25
Canada 2, Costa Rica 0
United States 1, Jamaica 0
SEMIFINALS
Thursday
Qatar vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.
Mexico vs. Canada, 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
LATE SUNDAY
US 1, JAMAICA 0
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|—
|0
|United States
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half—None.
Second half—1, United States, Hoppe 1 (Roldan), 83rd minute.
Yellow cards—Burke, Jam, 30th; Turgott, Jam, 50th; Lowe, Jam, 89th. Red cards—None.
Referee—César Ramos, Mexico. Linesmen—Alberto Morin, Mexico; Miguel Hernandez, Mexico.
A—41,318.
Lineups
Jamaica—Andre Blake; Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher, 28th), Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, 2Kemar Lawrence; Junior Flemmings (Tyreek Magee, 86th), Devon Williams, Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Shamar Nicholson, 74th); Cory Burke (Andre Gray, 74th), Boby Reid
United States—Matt Turner; Sam Vines, James Sands, Miles Robinson; Shaq Moore (Reggie Cannon, 84th), Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 63rd); Sebastian Lletget, Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini, 84th), Paul Arriola (Cristian Roldan, 63rd).
