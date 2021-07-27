TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Yonfi Rodriguez on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF Eloy Jimenez from the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Alex Young off waivers from Arizona. Transferred RHP Aaron Civale from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Smith on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the paternity list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tristan Peters and RHP Carlos Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Jason Spriggs and LB Emmanuel Ellerbe. Waived RB Tony Brooks-James.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Reece Horn.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Jamar Johnson and CB Kary Vincent on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Marcus Cannon and G Lane Taylor on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Waived LS Mitchell Fraboni. Acquired WR Anthony Miller via a trade with Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Kevin Rogers director of player personnel, Brian Decker director of team development, John Park director of football research, Jon Shaw director of pro scouting, Anthony Coughlan area scout, Mitch Chester college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator, Andrew Hoyle and Kasia Omilian scouting assistants, Kyle Davis associate athletic trainer and Thomas Byrd, Andrew Dees and Ty McKenzie coaching fellows.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor and LS Drew Scott. Waived WR Chris Finke with an injury designation. Placed LS James Winchester on reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Tutu Atwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman. Waived K Dominik Eberle.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Hunter Long to a four-year contract. Signed TE Carson Meier. Waived TE Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Dede Westbrook and LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis and DE Patrick Jones II. Waived DT Jaylen Twyman. Placed K Riley Patterson on the PUP list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ambry Thomas to a four-year contract. Released DL Daeshon Hall.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DLs Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush. Waived DL Bruce Hector.