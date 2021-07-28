Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-182
|Washington
|+159
|Milwaukee
|-135
|at Pittsburgh
|+115
|at N.Y. Mets
|-125
|Atlanta
|+108
|Cincinnati
|-114
|at Chicago Cubs
|-103
|L.A. Dodgers
|-132
|at San Francisco
|+115
American League
|at Minnesota
|-147
|Detroit
|+130
|Houston
|-130
|at Seattle
|+113
|at Tampa Bay
|-140
|N.Y. Yankees
|+123
|at Boston
|-137
|Toronto
|+120
|Chicago WS
|-177
|at Kansas City
|+156
Interleague
|at Cleveland
|-114
|St. Louis
|-103
|at San Diego
|-145
|Oakland
|+128
|at Baltimore
|-130
|Miami
|+110
|Arizona
|-110
|at Texas
|-110
|at L.A. Angels
|-211
|Colorado
|+178
