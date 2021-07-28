The Journal Gazette
 
      
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Philadelphia -182 Washington +159
    Milwaukee -135 at Pittsburgh +115
    at N.Y. Mets -125 Atlanta +108
    Cincinnati -114 at Chicago Cubs -103
    L.A. Dodgers -132 at San Francisco +115

    American League

    at Minnesota -147 Detroit +130
    Houston -130 at Seattle +113
    at Tampa Bay -140 N.Y. Yankees +123
    at Boston -137 Toronto +120
    Chicago WS -177 at Kansas City +156

    Interleague

    at Cleveland -114 St. Louis -103
    at San Diego -145 Oakland +128
    at Baltimore -130 Miami +110
    Arizona -110 at Texas -110
    at L.A. Angels -211 Colorado +178

