The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 28, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 10 3 3 33 30 19
    Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14
    Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19
    Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16
    Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12
    N.Y. City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15
    CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18
    D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18
    New York 5 6 3 18 18 17
    Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18
    Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32
    Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29
    Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27
    Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12
    Sporting K.C. 9 3 3 30 28 17
    LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26
    Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16
    Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17
    Minn. United 6 5 3 21 15 17
    Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16
    Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22
    Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20
    FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23
    San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25
    Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25
    Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one for tie

    Today

    Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

    Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

    Saturday

    San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

    New England at New York, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Sporting K.C., 8:30 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

    Gold Cup

    At United States

    SEMIFINALS

    Thursday

    Qatar vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.

    Mexico vs. Canada, 10 p.m.

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    Sunday

    Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story