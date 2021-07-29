Dnldsn ph 0 0 0 0

Cave pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 39 17 16 17 Totals 43 14 15 14 Detroit 020 803 004—17 Minnesota 000 600 062—14

E—H.Castro (3). LOB—Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B—Baddoo (17), Candelario 2 (26), Short (3), Greiner (2), Haase (8), Astudillo (6). 3B—W.Castro (4). HR—Sanó 2 (17), Jeffers 2 (8), Kepler (14), Rooker (4), Polanco (15). SF—Short (4), H.Castro (2), W.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Peralta 3 1/3 6 6 6 2 1 Funkhouser 2/3 3 0 0 0 1 Holland W,2-2 1 0 0 0 2 1 Farmer 2 2 3 3 1 1 Jiménez 1 3 3 3 1 2 Soto 1 1 2 2 1 2

Minnesota

Happ L,5-6 3 10 9 9 4 2 Burrows 3 3 4 4 3 1 Minaya 3 3 4 4 2 3

Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Happ pitched to 7 batters in the 4th. HBP—Peralta (Kepler). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T—4:03. A—17,817 (38,544).

N.Y. YANKEES 3,

TAMPA BAY 1, 10 INN.