The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    DETROIT 17,

    MINNESOTA 14

    Detroit Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Baddoo lf 5 1 2 1 Kepler dh 5 2 1 1
    Hill cf 6 2 3 2 Rooker lf 4 2 2 1
    Grossman rf 4 2 1 1 Plnco 2b/ss 5 2 2 2
    Haase dh 3 3 1 3 Sanó 1b 5 2 3 4
    Candelario 3b 5 2 2 3 Larnach rf 6 1 1 0
    Short ss 5 1 1 2 Astudillo 3b 6 2 3 0
    W.Castro 2b 4 2 2 2 Gordon cf-2b 5 1 1 0
    H.Castro 1b 4 2 2 1 Jeffers c 3 2 2 6
    Greiner c 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
    Dnldsn ph 0 0 0 0
    Cave pr-cf 0 0 0 0
    Totals 39 17 16 17 Totals 43 14 15 14
    Detroit 020 803 004—17
    Minnesota 000 600 062—14

    E—H.Castro (3). LOB—Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B—Baddoo (17), Candelario 2 (26), Short (3), Greiner (2), Haase (8), Astudillo (6). 3B—W.Castro (4). HR—Sanó 2 (17), Jeffers 2 (8), Kepler (14), Rooker (4), Polanco (15). SF—Short (4), H.Castro (2), W.Castro (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Peralta 3 1/3 6 6 6 2 1
    Funkhouser 2/3 3 0 0 0 1
    Holland W,2-2 1 0 0 0 2 1
    Farmer 2 2 3 3 1 1
    Jiménez 1 3 3 3 1 2
    Soto 1 1 2 2 1 2

    Minnesota

    Happ L,5-6 3 10 9 9 4 2
    Burrows 3 3 4 4 3 1
    Minaya 3 3 4 4 2 3

    Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Happ pitched to 7 batters in the 4th. HBP—Peralta (Kepler). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

    T—4:03. A—17,817 (38,544).

    N.Y. YANKEES 3,

    TAMPA BAY 1, 10 INN.

    New York Tampa Bay
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 0 0 0
    Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 0
    Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Meadws dh 4 0 0 0
    Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
    Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1
    Wade pr 0 0 0 0 Arozarna lf 2 0 0 0
    Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
    Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Cruz ph 1 0 0 0
    Urshela 3b 4 2 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 1 0
    Allen rf-cf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
    Florial cf 1 0 0 0
    Judge ph-rf 3 0 1 1
    Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 32 1 3 1
    New York 000 010 000 2—3
    Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1

    E—Wendle (6). DP—New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). SB—Judge (2). SF—LeMahieu (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Cortes Jr. 5 3 1 1 0 5
    Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 4
    Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Green, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Chapman, S, 20 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Tampa Bay

    Wacha 5 3 1 0 1 9
    Rasmussen 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 3
    Wisler 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Frbanks, L, 3-4 0 1 2 1 0 0
    Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP—Chapman, Kittredge.

    Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher. T—3:25. A—11,525 (25,000).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CLEVELAND 7,

    ST. LOUIS 2

    St. Louis Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Carlson rf 4 2 2 1 Hrnandz 2b 3 1 2 3
    Gldschmdt dh 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
    Arenado 3b 1 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 1 1
    Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 2 3 2
    O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0 Zimr pr-cf 0 0 0 0
    Molina c 4 0 2 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0
    Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Mrcdo cf-rf 1 0 0 0
    Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 1 1 0
    Carpenter 1b 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 1 1 1
    DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Clemnt 3b 2 1 0 0
    Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 7 9 7
    St. Louis 101 000 000—2
    Cleveland 014 200 00x—7

    LOB—St. Louis 7, Cleveland 5. 2B—Chang (7), Hernandez (17). HR—Carlson (11), F.Reyes 2 (19), Hernandez (18), Ramírez (22). SF—Hernandez (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    St. Louis

    Kim L,6-6 2 2/3 5 5 5 1 0
    J.Miller 1 1/3 2 2 2 0 0
    Gant 1 0 0 0 2 0
    García 2 2 0 0 0 1
    A.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Cleveland

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    Plesac W,6-3 5 7 2 2 1 4
    Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1
    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Boston 63 40 .612 7-3 W-1 33-21 30-19
    Tampa Bay 60 42 .588 6-4 L-3 30-20 30-22
    New York 53 47 .530 7-3 W-2 27-23 26-24
    Toronto 50 48 .510 10½ 4-6 L-1 22-22 28-26
    Baltimore 35 65 .350 26½ 20½ 7-3 W-1 17-31 18-34

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 60 41 .594 5-5 W-1 35-17 25-24
    Cleveland 50 49 .505 9 5 4-6 W-1 26-23 24-26
    Detroit 49 55 .471 12½ 6-4 W-2 28-22 21-33
    Kansas City 43 56 .434 16 12 7-3 L-1 26-25 17-31
    Minnesota 43 60 .417 18 14 3-7 L-2 24-30 19-30

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 63 40 .612 7-3 W-2 34-20 29-20
    Oakland 57 46 .553 6 4-6 W-1 30-24 27-22
    Seattle 55 48 .534 8 2 6-4 L-2 33-23 22-25
    Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11½ 5-5 L-1 28-23 22-27
    Texas 36 66 .353 26½ 20½ 1-9 L-1 23-26 13-40

    Today

    N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

    Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

    Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

    Toronto 4, Boston 1, gm1

    Boston 4, Toronto 1, gm2

    Houston 11, Seattle 4

    Oakland 10, San Diego 4

    Baltimore 8, Miami 7

    N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 inn.

    Arizona 3, Texas 2

    Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

    Friday

    Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

    Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 54 46 .540 6-4 W-1 32-17 22-29
    Philadelphia 50 50 .500 4 7 5-5 L-1 30-20 20-30
    Atlanta 50 52 .490 5 8 4-5 L-1 26-25 24-27
    Washington 46 54 .460 8 11 4-6 W-1 27-25 19-29
    Miami 44 58 .431 11 14 4-6 L-1 24-23 20-35

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 60 42 .588 7-3 W-2 29-24 31-18
    Cincinnati 52 49 .515 4-6 W-1 26-26 26-23
    St. Louis 51 51 .500 9 7 6-4 L-1 28-20 23-31
    Chicago 50 52 .490 10 8 4-6 L-1 31-19 19-33
    Pittsburgh 38 63 .376 21½ 19½ 3-7 L-3 21-28 17-35

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 63 37 .630 5-5 W-2 32-15 31-22
    Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3 4-6 L-1 33-18 28-23
    San Diego 59 45 .567 6 4-5 L-1 34-20 25-25
    Colorado 44 57 .436 19½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 33-20 11-37
    Arizona 32 71 .311 32½ 26½ 6-4 W-1 19-30 13-41

    Today

    Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

    Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

    Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

    Oakland 10, San Diego 4

    Baltimore 8, Miami 7

    Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

    N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

    Arizona 3, Texas 2

    Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

    L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

    Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

    Friday

    Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

    Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus. T—3:08. A—19,927 (34,788).

    N.Y. METS 2,

    ATLANTA 1

    Atlanta New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
    Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
    Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1
    Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
    Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0
    Almonte lf 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
    Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0
    K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Villar ss-3b 3 0 1 0
    Adrianza ph 1 0 1 0 Pillar lf 3 0 0 0
    Fried p 3 0 0 0 Megill p 2 1 1 0
    Martin p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
    Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
    Drury ph 1 1 1 1
    Loup p 0 0 0 0
    Familia p 0 0 0 0
    E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
    Atlanta 000 001 000—1
    New York 001 000 10x—2

    LOB—Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B—Almonte (12). HR—Riley (20), Drury (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Fried, L, 7-7 7 5 2 2 2 9
    Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0

    New York

    Megill 5 1/3 5 1 1 1 6
    Lugo 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    May, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Loup, H, 12 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Familia, H, 8 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
    E.Díaz, S, 23-27 1 2 0 0 0 0

    Umpires—Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight. T—3:01. A—25,787.

    OAKLAND 10,

    SAN DIEGO 4

    Oakland San Diego
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Canha lf 3 1 2 2 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0
    Brown lf 0 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
    Laureano cf 5 0 0 0 Kim ss 2 0 1 0
    Olson 1b 3 2 1 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 0
    Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 1 Mateo 3b 1 0 0 0
    Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
    Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Crnwrth 1b 4 1 1 0
    Chapman 3b 5 3 2 3 Myers rf 3 1 1 0
    Wilson 3b 0 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 1 1
    Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 Profar cf 2 1 1 1
    Andrus ss 4 2 3 2 Snell p 1 0 0 0
    Manaea p 2 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
    Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 Hosmer ph 1 0 1 0
    Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
    Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Grisham ph 1 0 0 0
    Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0
    Johnson p 0 0 0 0
    Caratini ph 1 0 1 1
    Totals 36 10 11 8 Totals 35 4 8 3
    Oakland 410 200 300—10
    San Diego 000 000 103—4

    DP—Oakland 0, San Diego 1. LOB—Oakland 6, San Diego 7. 2B—Olson (24), Nola (3), Profar (14). HR—Chapman (13)

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Oakland

    Manaea W,8-6 6 1 0 0 1 9
    Wendelken 1 2 1 1 2 1
    Guerra 1 1/3 4 3 3 0 1
    Chafin 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

    San Diego

    Snell L,4-4 4 7 7 7 4 1
    Stammen 2 1 0 0 0 4
    Crismatt 1 3 3 0 0 1
    Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Chafin. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

    T—3:28. A—35,351 (40,209).

    LATE TUESDAY

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    DETROIT 6,

    MINNESOTA 5, 11 INN.

    Detroit Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Baddoo cf 5 1 2 1 Planco 2b 5 1 2 0
    Schp 2b-1b 5 1 0 0 Rooker lf 4 1 3 0
    Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 Cave lf-cf 1 0 0 0
    Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 1 Dnldsn 3b 3 1 0 0
    Hill pr 0 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 1 4
    Norris p 0 0 0 0 Jeffrs pr-c 0 0 0 0
    Cndelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Kepler rf 5 0 0 0
    Haase c 4 1 1 4 Sanó dh 4 0 1 0
    W.Cstro dh-2b 4 0 1 0 Astdillo 1b 4 1 1 1
    Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Clestino cf 2 0 0 0
    Short ss 2 0 0 0 Grdn ph-cf 1 0 0 0
    H.Cstro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Lrnch ph-lf 2 0 0 0
    Smmns ss 4 0 0 0
    Totals 37 6 9 6 Totals 39 5 8 5
    Detroit 001 000 004 01—6
    Minnesota 400 100 000 00—5

    E—Duffey (1). DP—Detroit 2, Minnesota 3. LOB—Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B—Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR—Baddoo (10), Haase (17), Garver (11), Astudillo (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Detroit

    Minnesota

    Alexander 4 6 5 5 1 2
    Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Ramírez 3 1 0 0 1 3
    Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Cisnero W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Norris S,1/3 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Maeda 6 1/3 4 1 1 2 5
    Duffey H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Coulombe 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Robles 2/3 3 4 4 1 0
    Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Alcala L,2-5 1 1/3 1 1 0 0 1

    Duffey pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver). Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T—3:52. A—17,643 (38,544).

    N.Y. YANKEES 4,

    TAMPA BAY 3

    New York Tampa Bay
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 1 Margot rf 4 0 1 0
    Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 0 1 0
    Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
    Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
    Torres ss 5 1 2 0 Díaz 3b 3 1 0 0
    Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0
    Urshela 3b 4 0 2 2 Arzarena lf 4 0 2 1
    LaMarre lf 4 1 1 1 Lowe 2b 4 1 3 2
    Allen cf 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
    Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
    Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 8 3
    New York 000 012 010—4
    Tampa Bay 000 002 010—3

    DP—New York 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB—New York 11, Tampa Bay 9. 2B—LeMahieu (15), Urshela 2 (16), Allen (3), Arozarena (18). HR—LaMarre (2), Lowe (22). SB—Allen (5).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    New York

    Mntgmry W,4-5 5 5 0 0 3 5
    Green H,14 1 1 2 2 2 2
    Loaisiga H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Britton H,4 1 2 1 1 1 1
    Chapman S,19 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Tampa Bay

    McClnhn L,4-4 6 9 3 3 3 6
    Kittredge 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Springs 2/3 1 1 1 2 0
    Head 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2

    HBP—Head (Judge). WP—Montgomery, Britton, McClanahan. Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremie Rehak. T—3:38. A—12,678 (25,000).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    CINCINNATI 7,

    CHICAGO CUBS 4

    Cincinnati Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 5 0 1 1 Ortega cf 3 1 2 0
    Winker lf 5 1 1 1 Mrisnick ph 1 0 0 0
    Stephensn c 5 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
    Votto 1b 4 2 2 2 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0
    Suárez 3b 4 1 1 1 Brynt 3b-lf 3 1 1 1
    Naquin rf 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 2
    Farmer ss 4 1 3 1 Cntreras c 5 0 0 0
    Akiyama cf 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 1 0
    Gutierrez p 1 0 1 0 Heyward rf 4 0 0 0
    Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0
    Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 Happ lf-cf 3 0 1 0
    Aquino ph 1 1 1 1 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
    García p 0 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
    Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
    Maples p 0 0 0 0
    Wsdm ph-3b 1 1 1 1
    Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 34 4 8 4
    Cincinnati 211 001 002—7
    Chicago 200 000 002—4

    DP—Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Chicago 10. 2B—Naquin (14), Aquino (3), India (14), Ortega (5), Happ (9), Hoerner (9). HR—Winker (21), Votto 2 (17), Suárez (19), Rizzo (14), Wisdom (15), Bryant (18). S—Gutierrez (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Gutierrez, W, 5-3 6 1/3 5 2 2 3 5
    Doolittle, H, 4 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Hoffman, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
    García 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
    Garrett 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

    Chicago

    Alzolay, L, 4-11 5 7 4 4 0 4
    Winkler 1 1 1 1 0 0
    Maples 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Ryan 2 3 2 2 0 2

    HBP—Gutierrez (Bryant). WP—Alzolay. Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—3:12. A—28,153 (41,649).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 40 33 .548
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 39 33 .542 ½
    Lake County (Cleve.) 39 34 .534 1
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 35 39 .473
    West Michigan (Det.) 34 38 .472
    Lansing (Oakand) 34 40 .459

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 47 24 .662
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 41 32 .562 7
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 35 37 .486 12½
    South Bend (Cubs) 32 40 .444 15½
    Beloit (Miami) 31 42 .425 17
    Peoria (St. Louis) 29 44 .397 19

    Tuesday

    TINCAPS 3, Lansing 1

    West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 3

    Lake County 7, Dayton 4

    Quad Cities 4, South Bend 2

    Peoria 4, Beloit 2

    Cedar Rapids 5, Wisconsin 2

    Wednesday

    TINCAPS 15, Lansing 5

    West Michigan at Great Lakes, late

    Lake County at Dayton, late

    South Bend at Quad Cities, late

    Beloit at Peoria, late

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, late

    Today

    TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Friday

    TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    TINCAPS 15,

    LUGNUTS 5

    Fort Wayne Lansing
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Little lf 4 2 2 2 Vance 2b 5 0 2 0
    Mathias 3b 6 0 1 0 Millas c 5 0 1 0
    Ruiz cf 5 4 4 2 Beck cf 4 0 0 0
    Ornelas rf 6 2 3 2 Smnt dh-p 3 0 0 0
    Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Diaz 3b 3 2 1 1
    Homza c 5 2 3 2 McColl 1b 4 2 1 0
    Skender 2b 3 2 0 1 McDonald lf 4 1 2 3
    Almanzar 1b 5 1 2 4 Madden rf 2 0 1 0
    Malone dh 4 1 1 1 Lee ph-rf 1 0 0 0
    Vargas ss 4 0 1 1
    Totals 41 15 16 14 Totals 35 5 9 5
    Fort Wayne 403 110 501—15
    Lansing 010 300 010—5

    LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Lansing 6. 2B—Ornelas, Homza 2, Almanzar 2, Ruiz, Little, Vance, McColl, McDonald. HR—Diaz, Ruiz. CS—Little. E—Espinoza, Little.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Espinoza 3 3 1 0 1 4
    Bencomo 1 4 3 3 0 0
    Williams W,3-2 2 0 0 0 1 1
    Minjarez 2 1 1 1 0 3
    Keating 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Lansing

    Tomioka L,3-4 3 2/3 5 7 7 3 2
    Cerny 1 1/3 5 2 2 0 2
    Guasch 2 5 5 5 2 4
    Acton 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Simoneit 1 1 1 1 0 0

    WP—Guasch. HBP—Little (by Tomioka); Skender (by Tomioka); Diaz (by Bencomo). Umpires—Home, Kyle Stutz; First, Kevin Levine. T—3:31. A—1,611.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story