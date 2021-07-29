Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 17,
MINNESOTA 14
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kepler dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Hill cf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Rooker lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Grossman rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Plnco 2b/ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Haase dh
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Sanó 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Larnach rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Short ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Astudillo 3b
|6
|2
|3
|0
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gordon cf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Greiner c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldsn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cave pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|17
|16
|17
|Totals
|43
|14
|15
|14
|Detroit
|020
|803
|004—17
|Minnesota
|000
|600
|062—14
E—H.Castro (3). LOB—Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B—Baddoo (17), Candelario 2 (26), Short (3), Greiner (2), Haase (8), Astudillo (6). 3B—W.Castro (4). HR—Sanó 2 (17), Jeffers 2 (8), Kepler (14), Rooker (4), Polanco (15). SF—Short (4), H.Castro (2), W.Castro (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Peralta
|3 1/3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Funkhouser
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Farmer
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Soto
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
Minnesota
|Happ L,5-6
|3
|10
|9
|9
|4
|2
|Burrows
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Minaya
|3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Happ pitched to 7 batters in the 4th. HBP—Peralta (Kepler). Umpires—Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—4:03. A—17,817 (38,544).
N.Y. YANKEES 3,
TAMPA BAY 1, 10 INN.
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meadws dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Allen rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Judge ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|2—3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0—1
E—Wendle (6). DP—New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB—New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). SB—Judge (2). SF—LeMahieu (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Cortes Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Luetge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Green, W, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman, S, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Tampa Bay
|Wacha
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Rasmussen
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Frbanks, L, 3-4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP—Chapman, Kittredge.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher. T—3:25. A—11,525 (25,000).
INTERLEAGUE
CLEVELAND 7,
ST. LOUIS 2
|St. Louis
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hrnandz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Gldschmdt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zimr pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrcdo cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clemnt 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000—2
|Cleveland
|014
|200
|00x—7
LOB—St. Louis 7, Cleveland 5. 2B—Chang (7), Hernandez (17). HR—Carlson (11), F.Reyes 2 (19), Hernandez (18), Ramírez (22). SF—Hernandez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
St. Louis
|Kim L,6-6
|2 2/3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|J.Miller
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|García
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Cleveland
|Plesac W,6-3
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|63
|40
|.612
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|33-21
|30-19
|Tampa Bay
|60
|42
|.588
|2½
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|30-20
|30-22
|New York
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
|2½
|7-3
|W-2
|27-23
|26-24
|Toronto
|50
|48
|.510
|10½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-22
|28-26
|Baltimore
|35
|65
|.350
|26½
|20½
|7-3
|W-1
|17-31
|18-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|35-17
|25-24
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|9
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|26-23
|24-26
|Detroit
|49
|55
|.471
|12½
|8½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-22
|21-33
|Kansas City
|43
|56
|.434
|16
|12
|7-3
|L-1
|26-25
|17-31
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|18
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|24-30
|19-30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|29-20
|Oakland
|57
|46
|.553
|6
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|27-22
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|33-23
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|50
|50
|.500
|11½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|22-27
|Texas
|36
|66
|.353
|26½
|20½
|1-9
|L-1
|23-26
|13-40
Today
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, gm1
Boston 4, Toronto 1, gm2
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 inn.
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Friday
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|32-17
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|50
|50
|.500
|4
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|30-20
|20-30
|Atlanta
|50
|52
|.490
|5
|8
|4-5
|L-1
|26-25
|24-27
|Washington
|46
|54
|.460
|8
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|27-25
|19-29
|Miami
|44
|58
|.431
|11
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|24-23
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|29-24
|31-18
|Cincinnati
|52
|49
|.515
|7½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-26
|26-23
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|9
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|28-20
|23-31
|Chicago
|50
|52
|.490
|10
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|31-19
|19-33
|Pittsburgh
|38
|63
|.376
|21½
|19½
|3-7
|L-3
|21-28
|17-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|63
|37
|.630
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|32-15
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|61
|41
|.598
|3
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|33-18
|28-23
|San Diego
|59
|45
|.567
|6
|—
|4-5
|L-1
|34-20
|25-25
|Colorado
|44
|57
|.436
|19½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-20
|11-37
|Arizona
|32
|71
|.311
|32½
|26½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-30
|13-41
Today
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus. T—3:08. A—19,927 (34,788).
N.Y. METS 2,
ATLANTA 1
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|New York
|001
|000
|10x—2
LOB—Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B—Almonte (12). HR—Riley (20), Drury (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Fried, L, 7-7
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Megill
|5 1/3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Lugo
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup, H, 12
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia, H, 8
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Díaz, S, 23-27
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires—Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight. T—3:01. A—25,787.
OAKLAND 10,
SAN DIEGO 4
|Oakland
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mateo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crnwrth 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Profar cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Manaea p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|Oakland
|410
|200
|300—10
|San Diego
|000
|000
|103—4
DP—Oakland 0, San Diego 1. LOB—Oakland 6, San Diego 7. 2B—Olson (24), Nola (3), Profar (14). HR—Chapman (13)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Oakland
|Manaea W,8-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Wendelken
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Guerra
|1 1/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Chafin
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
San Diego
|Snell L,4-4
|4
|7
|7
|7
|4
|1
|Stammen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Crismatt
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Chafin. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T—3:28. A—35,351 (40,209).
LATE TUESDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 6,
MINNESOTA 5, 11 INN.
|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Baddoo cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Planco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Schp 2b-1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cave lf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dnldsn 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hill pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffrs pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cndelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Sanó dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstro dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Astdillo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grdn ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lrnch ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smmns ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|Detroit
|001
|000
|004
|01—6
|Minnesota
|400
|100
|000
|00—5
E—Duffey (1). DP—Detroit 2, Minnesota 3. LOB—Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B—Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR—Baddoo (10), Haase (17), Garver (11), Astudillo (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Detroit
|Alexander
|4
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Funkhouser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cisnero W,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris S,1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda
|6 1/3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Duffey H,13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|2/3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcala L,2-5
|1 1/3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Duffey pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver). Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. T—3:52. A—17,643 (38,544).
N.Y. YANKEES 4,
TAMPA BAY 3
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Arzarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|LaMarre lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|New York
|000
|012
|010—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|010—3
DP—New York 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB—New York 11, Tampa Bay 9. 2B—LeMahieu (15), Urshela 2 (16), Allen (3), Arozarena (18). HR—LaMarre (2), Lowe (22). SB—Allen (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
New York
|Mntgmry W,4-5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Green H,14
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Loaisiga H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman S,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Tampa Bay
|McClnhn L,4-4
|6
|9
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Springs
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Head
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Head (Judge). WP—Montgomery, Britton, McClanahan. Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, John Libka; Third, Jeremie Rehak. T—3:38. A—12,678 (25,000).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI 7,
CHICAGO CUBS 4
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ortega cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mrisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stephensn c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brynt 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Cntreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wsdm ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Cincinnati
|211
|001
|002—7
|Chicago
|200
|000
|002—4
DP—Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Cincinnati 5, Chicago 10. 2B—Naquin (14), Aquino (3), India (14), Ortega (5), Happ (9), Hoerner (9). HR—Winker (21), Votto 2 (17), Suárez (19), Rizzo (14), Wisdom (15), Bryant (18). S—Gutierrez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Gutierrez, W, 5-3
|6 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Doolittle, H, 4
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hoffman, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|García
|1/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Garrett
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chicago
|Alzolay, L, 4-11
|5
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Winkler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP—Gutierrez (Bryant). WP—Alzolay. Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—3:12. A—28,153 (41,649).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|40
|33
|.548
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|39
|33
|.542
|½
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|39
|34
|.534
|1
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|34
|38
|.472
|5½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|34
|40
|.459
|6½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|41
|32
|.562
|7
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|35
|37
|.486
|12½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|32
|40
|.444
|15½
|Beloit (Miami)
|31
|42
|.425
|17
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|29
|44
|.397
|19
Tuesday
TINCAPS 3, Lansing 1
West Michigan 6, Great Lakes 3
Lake County 7, Dayton 4
Quad Cities 4, South Bend 2
Peoria 4, Beloit 2
Cedar Rapids 5, Wisconsin 2
Wednesday
TINCAPS 15, Lansing 5
West Michigan at Great Lakes, late
Lake County at Dayton, late
South Bend at Quad Cities, late
Beloit at Peoria, late
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, late
Today
TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday
TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
TINCAPS 15,
LUGNUTS 5
|Fort Wayne
|Lansing
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Little lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Vance 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mathias 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Millas c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz cf
|5
|4
|4
|2
|Beck cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas rf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Smnt dh-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Homza c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|McColl 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Skender 2b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|McDonald lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Almanzar 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Madden rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Malone dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lee ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|41
|15
|16
|14
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Fort Wayne
|403
|110
|501—15
|Lansing
|010
|300
|010—5
LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Lansing 6. 2B—Ornelas, Homza 2, Almanzar 2, Ruiz, Little, Vance, McColl, McDonald. HR—Diaz, Ruiz. CS—Little. E—Espinoza, Little.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Espinoza
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bencomo
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Williams W,3-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minjarez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Keating
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lansing
|Tomioka L,3-4
|3 2/3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Cerny
|1 1/3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Guasch
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Acton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Simoneit
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP—Guasch. HBP—Little (by Tomioka); Skender (by Tomioka); Diaz (by Bencomo). Umpires—Home, Kyle Stutz; First, Kevin Levine. T—3:31. A—1,611.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story