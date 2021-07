(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

AL, Minnesota-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 2 p.m.

NL, Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs, Bally Indiana/Marquee, 2 p.m.

AL, Baltimore-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men, Spain-Argentina, NBC Sports, 8:10 a.m.

NBA, Draft, ABC/ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA, Draft, ESPN, 11 p.m.

Women, US-Japan, USA, 12:30 a.m. (Fri.)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women, US-Netherlands, CNBC, 8 p.m.

DIVING

Women, USA, 2:30 a.m. (Fri.)

GOLF

European PGA/LPGA, ISPS Handa World Invitational, TGC, 9 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Women, NBC, 8 p.m.

Women, CNBC, 1 a.m. (Fri.)

RUGBY

Women, US-Australia, CNBC, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

Gold Cup, Qatar-U.S., FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Gold Cup, Mexico-Canada, FS1, 10 p.m.

Women, NBC Sports, 4 a.m./6 a.m. (Fri.)

SWIMMING

Men/Women, USA, 6 a.m./NBC, 8 p.m.

Men, USA, 6 a.m. (Fri.)

TRACK & FIELD

Men/Women, NBC/USA, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women, US-Turkey, USA, 8:45 p.m.

Men, US-Brazil, CNBC, 10:55 p.m.

WATER POLO

Women, US-ROC, CNBC, 2:30 a.m. (Fri.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A Central, TinCaps-Lansing, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change