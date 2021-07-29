Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. Mets
|-135
|Atlanta
|+120
|Washington
|-140
|at Philadelphia
|+125
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at Chicago Cubs
|+100
|L.A. Dodgers
|-132
|at San Francisco
|+117
|Milwaukee
|-185
|at Pittsburgh
|+163
|at San Diego
|-280
|Colorado
|+225
American League
|N.Y. Yankees
|-142
|at Tampa Bay
|+127
|Chicago WS
|-179
|at Kansas City
|+158
|at Boston
|-112
|Toronto
|-104
|at Detroit
|-154
|Baltimore
|+138
|at L.A. Angels
|-115
|Oakland
|-105
