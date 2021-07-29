The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at N.Y. Mets -135 Atlanta +120
    Washington -140 at Philadelphia +125
    Cincinnati -115 at Chicago Cubs +100
    L.A. Dodgers -132 at San Francisco +117
    Milwaukee -185 at Pittsburgh +163
    at San Diego -280 Colorado +225

    American League

    N.Y. Yankees -142 at Tampa Bay +127
    Chicago WS -179 at Kansas City +158
    at Boston -112 Toronto -104
    at Detroit -154 Baltimore +138
    at L.A. Angels -115 Oakland -105

