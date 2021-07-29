MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA New England 10 3 3 33 30 19 Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14 Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19 Philadelphia 6 4 6 24 20 16 Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12 N.Y. City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15 CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18 D.C. United 6 7 2 20 21 18 New York 5 6 3 18 18 17 Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18 Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29 Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27 Inter Miami CF 2 8 3 9 10 23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 2 5 32 25 12 Sporting K.C. 9 3 3 30 28 17 LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26 Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17 Minn. United 6 5 3 21 15 17 Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16 Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22 Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20 FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23 San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25 Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25 Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, late

Friday

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Gold Cup

At United States

SEMIFINALS

Today

Qatar vs. United States, 7:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Canada, 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.