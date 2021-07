(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

AL, Baltimore-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.

NL, Cincinnati-N.Y. Mets, Bally Indiana, 7 p.m.

NL, Chicago Cubs-Washington, Marquee, 7 p.m.

AL, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.

U.S.-South Korea, NBC Sports, 6 a.m. (Sat.)

DIVING

Women, USA, 2:10 a.m. (Sat.)

FENCING

Women, CNBC, 12:45 a.m. (Sat.)

GOLF

European PGA/LPGAISPS Handa World Invitational, TGC, 9 a.m.

GYMNASTICS

Men, Trampoline, CNBC, 1:30 a.m. (Sat.)

RUGBY

Women, CNBC, midnight/USA, 4:30 a.m. (Sat.)

SOCCER

Women, Canada-Brazil, NBC Sports, 4 a.m.

Women, Sweden-Japan, NBC Sports, 6 a.m.

Women, Netherlands-U.S., NBC Sports, 7 a.m.

MLS, Atlanta United FC-Orlando City SC, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MLS, Portland-L.A. Galaxy, ESPN, 10 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Women, U.S.-ROC, CNBC, 10 p.m.

WATER POLO

Men, U.S.-Hungary, USA, 1 a.m. (Sat.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A Central, TinCaps-Lansing, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

(JIP) AL, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.

