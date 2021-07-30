BASKETBALL

NBA

DRAFT SELECTIONS

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit, Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma St.

2. Houston, Jalen Green, g, G League Ignite

3. Cleveland, Evan Mobley, c, USC

4. Toronto, Scottie Barnes, f, Florida St.

5. Orlando, Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga

6. Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

7. Golden State (from Minnesota), Johnathan Kuminga, f, G League Ignite.

8. Orlando (from Chicago), Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan

9. Sacramento, Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor

10. a-New Orleans, Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford

11. Charlotte, James Bouknight, g, UConn

12. San Antonio, Joshua Primo, g, Alabama

13. Indiana, Chris Duarte, g, Oregon

14. Golden State, Moses Moody, g, Arkansas

15. Washington, Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga

16. b-Oklahoma City (from Boston), Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey)

17. a-Memphis, Trey Murphy, g, Virginia

18. Oklahoma City (from Miami), Tre Mann, g, Florida

19. c-New York, Kai Jones, f, Texas

20. Atlanta, Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke

21. d-New York (from Dallas), Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee

22. e,g-LA Lakers, Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky

23. Houston (from Portland), Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid (Spain)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee), Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State

25. d-LA Clippers, Quentin Grimes, g, Houston

26. Denver, Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU

27. Brooklyn, Cameron Thomas, g, LSU

28. Philadelphia, Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee

29. f-Phoenix, Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina

30. Utah, Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.)

Proposed Trades

a-Memphis traded C Jonas Valanciunas and the rights of (No. 17) to New Orleans for C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe, the rights of (No. 10), (No. 40) and a protected 2022 first-round pick.

b-Oklahoma City traded the rights of (No. 16) to Houston for a future protected first-round pick.

c-New York traded the rights of (No. 19) to Charlotte for a future first-round pick.

d-New York traded the rights of (No. 21) to LA Clippers for the rights to (No. 25) and a future second-round draft pick.

e-Washington traded G Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to LA Lakers for F Kyle Kuzma, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Montrezl Harrell and the rights to (No. 22).

f-Phoenix traded G Jevon Carter and the rights of (No. 29) to Brooklyn for G Landry Shamet.

g-Washington traded the rights of (No. 22) to Indiana for G Aaron Holiday.

NUMBER 1 SELECTIONS

2021: Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State (Detroit)

2020: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (Minnesota)

2019: Zion Williamson, F, Duke (New Orleans)

2018: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona (Phoenix)

2017: Markelle Fultz, G, Philadelphia (Washington)

2016: Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia (LSU)

2015: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota (Kentucky)

2014: Andrew Wiggins, G, Cleveland (Kansas)

2013: Anthony Bennett, F, Cleveland (UNLV)

2012: Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans (Kentucky)

2011: Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland (Duke)

2010: John Wall, G, Washington (Kentucky)

2009: Blake Griffin, F, Los Angeles Clippers (Oklahoma)

2008: Derrick Rose, G, Chicago (Memphis)

2007: Greg Oden, C, Portland (Ohio State)

2006: Andrea Bargnani, F, Toronto (Benetton Treviso, Italy)

2005: Andrew Bogut, C, Milwaukee (Utah)

2004: Dwight Howard, F, Orlando (Southwest Atlantic Christian Academy, Atlanta)

2003: LeBron James, G, Cleveland (St. Vincent-St. Mary HS, Akron, Ohio)

2002: Yao Ming, C, Houston (China)

2001: Kwame Brown, F-C, Washington (Glynn Academy HS)