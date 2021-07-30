Friday, July 30, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at Pittsburgh
|+112
|Chicago Cubs
|-130
|at Washington
|+110
|at N.Y. Mets
|-115
|Cincinnati
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at Atlanta
|-110
|L.A. Dodgers
|-168
|at Arizona
|+148
|at San Diego
|-195
|Colorado
|+165
American League
|at Toronto
|-200
|Kansas City
|+171
|at Tampa BAY
|-140
|Boston
|+120
|at Detroit
|-140
|Baltimore
|+120
|Seattle
|-120
|at Texas
|-100
|at Chicago WS
|-200
|Cleveland
|+171
|Oakland
|-130
|at L.A. Angels
|+110
Interleague
|N.Y. Yankees
|-150
|at Miami
|+130
|Minnesota
|-135
|at St. Louis
|+115
|Houston
|-112
|at San Francisco
|-107
