The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, July 30, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Philadelphia -132 at Pittsburgh +112
    Chicago Cubs -130 at Washington +110
    at N.Y. Mets -115 Cincinnati -105
    Milwaukee -110 at Atlanta -110
    L.A. Dodgers -168 at Arizona +148
    at San Diego -195 Colorado +165

    American League

    at Toronto -200 Kansas City +171
    at Tampa BAY -140 Boston +120
    at Detroit -140 Baltimore +120
    Seattle -120 at Texas -100
    at Chicago WS -200 Cleveland +171
    Oakland -130 at L.A. Angels +110

    Interleague

    N.Y. Yankees -150 at Miami +130
    Minnesota -135 at St. Louis +115
    Houston -112 at San Francisco -107

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story