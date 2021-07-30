TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. have been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent SS Richie Martin to Bowie (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired INF Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland in exchange for LHP Konnor Pilkington. Acquired RHP Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Bailey Horn. Released RHP Tyler Johnson. Transferred RHP Evan Marshall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Ian Krol outright to Toledo (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Added CF Starling Marte to the active roster. Optioned 3B Jacob Wilson to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Ketel Marte to Reno (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released CF Ender Inciarte.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Sergio Alcantara from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jake Jewell from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa. Transferred RHP Kohl Stewart from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired LHP Bailey Horn from Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Ryan Tepera. Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded RHP Ashton Goudeau to Colorado for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Louisville (Triple-A East) and assigned to taxi squad. Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the active roster.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C Andrew Knapp on the paternity list. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Reading (Double-A Northeast). Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Elijah Cabell on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OLs Tyler Gauthier and Marquel Harrell to one-year contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DT Dennis Kelly.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Holton Hill.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated QB Jake Luton from the COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated RB Justin Jackson from the COVID-19 list to the training camp roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL D.J. Fluker on IR. Signed G Ross Reynolds.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Wil Lutz and DB P.J. Williams on the non-injury football list.