(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

AUTO RACING

Formula One, qualifying, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

(T) NHRA, qualifying, FS1, 2 p.m.

BASEBALL

AL, Kansas City-Toronto, MLB, 3 p.m.

AL, Oakland-L.A. Angels, FS1, 4 p.m.

AL, Baltimore-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 6 p.m.

AL, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 7 p.m.

MLB, Minnesota-St. Louis, FS1, 7 p.m.

NL, Chicago Cubs-Washington, Marquee, 7 p.m.

NL, Cincinnati-N.Y. Mets, Bally Indiana, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

TBT, Florida TNT-AfterShocks, ESPN, noon

TBT, Boeheim's Army-Golden Eagles, ESPN, 2 p.m.

BIG3, Week 4 games, CBS, 3 p.m.

TBT, Team 23-Sideline Cancer, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

TBT, Blue Collar U-The Money Team, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF

European PGA/LPGA, ISPS Handa World Invitational, TGC, 9:30 a.m.

U.S. Senior Women's Open, TGC, 2 p.m.

OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS

Baseball, U.S.-South Korea, NBC Sports, 6 a.m.

Basketball, men, U.S.-Czech Republic, NBC, 8 a.m.

Men's Golf, Final Round, TGC, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Beach Volleyball, Track & Field, Swimming, NBC, 8 p.m.

Track & Field, USA, 8 p.m.

Women's Beach Volleyball, NBC, midnight/CNBC, 1 a.m. (Sun.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A, TinCaps-Lansing, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change