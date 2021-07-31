Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
TEAM-BY-TEAM DRAFT SELECTIONS
(Includes proposed trades)
Atlanta Hawks
1 (20) Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.
2 (48) Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.
Boston Celtics
2 (45) Juhann Begarin, g, Paris.
Brooklyn Nets
1 (27) Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.
1 (29) Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.
2 (44) Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.
2 (49) Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.
2 (59) RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.
Charlotte Hornets
1 (11) James Bouknight, g, UConn.
1 (19) Kai Jones, f, Texas (from N.Y.).
2 (37) JT Thor, f, Auburn (from Detroit).
2 (56) Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.
Chicago Bulls
2 (38) Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.
Cleveland Cavaliers
1. (3) Evan Mobley, c, USC.
Dallas Mavericks
No Picks.
Denver Nuggets
1 (26) Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU.
Detroit Pistons
1 (1) Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma St.
2 (42) Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.
2 (52) Luka Garza, c, Iowa.
2 (57) Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State (from Brooklyn through Charlotte).
Golden State Warriors
1 (7) Johnathan Kuminga, f, G League Ignite (from Minnesota).
1 (14) Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.
Houston Rockets
1 (2) Jalen Green, g, G League Ignite.
1 (16) Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey) (from Boston through Okla. City).
1 (23) Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid.
1 (24) Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.
Indiana Pacers
1 (13) Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.
1 (22) Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky (from L.A. Lakers).
L.A. Clippers
1 (21) Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.
2 (33) Jason Preston, g, Ohio (from Orlando).
L.A. Lakers
No Picks.
Memphis Grizzlies
1 (10) Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford (from New Orleans).
1 (30) Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.) (from Utah).
2 (40) Jared Butler, g, Baylor (from New Orleans).
Miami Heat
No Picks.
Milwaukee Bucks
2 (54) Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.
2 (60) Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).
Minnesota Timberwolves
No Picks.
New Orleans Pelicans
1 (17) Trey Murphy, g, Virginia (from Memphis).
2 (35) Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.
2 (51) Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.
New York Knicks
1 (25) Quentin Grimes, g, Houston (from LA Clippers).
2 (33) Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) (from Oklahoma City).
2 (36) Miles McBride, g, West Virginia (from Oklahoma City).
2 (58) Jericho Sims, f, Texas.
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 (6) Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).
1 (18) Tre Mann, g, Florida (from Miami).
2 (32) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova (from Detroit through New York).
2 (54) Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.
Orlando Magic
1 (5) Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.
1 (8) Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan (from Chicago).
Philadelphia 76ers
1 (28) Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.
2 (50) Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).
2 (53) Charles Bassey, c, W. Kentucky.
Phoenix Suns
No Picks.
Portland Trail Blazers
2 (43) Greg Brown, f, Texas (from N.O.).
Sacramento Kings
1 (9) Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.
2 (39) Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.
San Antonio Spurs
1 (12) Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.
2 (41) Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.
Toronto Raptors
1 (4) Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.
2 (46) Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska (from Memphis).
2 (47) David Johnson, g, Louisville (from Golden State).
Utah Jazz
No Picks.
Washington Wizards
1 (15) Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.
2 (31) Isaiah Todd, f, G League Ignite (from Houston via Milw. and Indiana).
