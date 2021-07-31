The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    TEAM-BY-TEAM DRAFT SELECTIONS

    (Includes proposed trades)

    Atlanta Hawks

    1 (20) Jalen Johnson, g/f, Duke.

    2 (48) Sharife Cooper, g, Auburn.

    Boston Celtics

    2 (45) Juhann Begarin, g, Paris.

    Brooklyn Nets

    1 (27) Cameron Thomas, g, LSU.

    1 (29) Day’Ron Sharpe, c, North Carolina.

    2 (44) Kessler Edwards, f, Pepperdine.

    2 (49) Marcus Zegarowski, g, Creighton.

    2 (59) RaiQuan Gray, f, Florida State.

    Charlotte Hornets

    1 (11) James Bouknight, g, UConn.

    1 (19) Kai Jones, f, Texas (from N.Y.).

    2 (37) JT Thor, f, Auburn (from Detroit).

    2 (56) Scottie Lewis, g, Florida.

    Chicago Bulls

    2 (38) Ayo Dosunmu, g, Illinois.

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    1. (3) Evan Mobley, c, USC.

    Dallas Mavericks

    No Picks.

    Denver Nuggets

    1 (26) Nah’Shon Hyland, g, VCU.

    Detroit Pistons

    1 (1) Cade Cunningham, g, Oklahoma St.

    2 (42) Isaiah Livers, f, Michigan.

    2 (52) Luka Garza, c, Iowa.

    2 (57) Balsa Koprivica, c, Florida State (from Brooklyn through Charlotte).

    Golden State Warriors

    1 (7) Johnathan Kuminga, f, G League Ignite (from Minnesota).

    1 (14) Moses Moody, g, Arkansas.

    Houston Rockets

    1 (2) Jalen Green, g, G League Ignite.

    1 (16) Alperen Sengun, c, Besiktas (Turkey) (from Boston through Okla. City).

    1 (23) Usman Garuba, f, Real Madrid.

    1 (24) Josh Christopher, g, Arizona State.

    Indiana Pacers

    1 (13) Chris Duarte, g, Oregon.

    1 (22) Isaiah Jackson, f, Kentucky (from L.A. Lakers).

    L.A. Clippers

    1 (21) Keon Johnson, g, Tennessee.

    2 (33) Jason Preston, g, Ohio (from Orlando).

    L.A. Lakers

    No Picks.

    Memphis Grizzlies

    1 (10) Ziaire Williams, f, Stanford (from New Orleans).

    1 (30) Santi Aldama, g, Loyola (Md.) (from Utah).

    2 (40) Jared Butler, g, Baylor (from New Orleans).

    Miami Heat

    No Picks.

    Milwaukee Bucks

    2 (54) Sandro Mamukelashvili, c, Seton Hall.

    2 (60) Georgios Kalaitzakis, g/f, Panathinaikos (Greece).

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    No Picks.

    New Orleans Pelicans

    1 (17) Trey Murphy, g, Virginia (from Memphis).

    2 (35) Herbert Jones, f, Alabama.

    2 (51) Brandon Boston Jr., g, Kentucky.

    New York Knicks

    1 (25) Quentin Grimes, g, Houston (from LA Clippers).

    2 (33) Rokas Jokubaitis, g, Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania) (from Oklahoma City).

    2 (36) Miles McBride, g, West Virginia (from Oklahoma City).

    2 (58) Jericho Sims, f, Texas.

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    1 (6) Josh Giddey, g, Adelaide (Australia).

    1 (18) Tre Mann, g, Florida (from Miami).

    2 (32) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, f, Villanova (from Detroit through New York).

    2 (54) Aaron Wiggins, g, Maryland.

    Orlando Magic

    1 (5) Jalen Suggs, g, Gonzaga.

    1 (8) Franz Wagner, g/f, Michigan (from Chicago).

    Philadelphia 76ers

    1 (28) Jaden Springer, g, Tennessee.

    2 (50) Filip Petrusev, c, Mega Basket (Serbia).

    2 (53) Charles Bassey, c, W. Kentucky.

    Phoenix Suns

    No Picks.

    Portland Trail Blazers

    2 (43) Greg Brown, f, Texas (from N.O.).

    Sacramento Kings

    1 (9) Davion Mitchell, g, Baylor.

    2 (39) Neemias Queta, c, Utah State.

    San Antonio Spurs

    1 (12) Joshua Primo, g, Alabama.

    2 (41) Joe Wieskamp, g, Iowa.

    Toronto Raptors

    1 (4) Scottie Barnes, f, Florida State.

    2 (46) Dalano Banton, g, Nebraska (from Memphis).

    2 (47) David Johnson, g, Louisville (from Golden State).

    Utah Jazz

    No Picks.

    Washington Wizards

    1 (15) Corey Kispert, f, Gonzaga.

    2 (31) Isaiah Todd, f, G League Ignite (from Houston via Milw. and Indiana).

