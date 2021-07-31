The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    Fan Duel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Washington OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
    Philadelphia -152 at Pittsburgh +137
    at N.Y. Mets -118 Cincinnati +103
    Milwaukee -152 at Atlanta +137
    L.A. Dodgers -165 at Arizona +145
    at San Diego -235 Colorado +190

    American League

    at Toronto -199 Kansas City +174
    Oakland -118 at L.A. Angels +102
    Boston -110 at Tampa Bay -104
    Baltimore -113 at Detroit -102
    at Texas -120 Seattle -100
    at Chicago WS -179 Cleveland +158

    Interleague

    Houston -118 at San Francisco +103
    N.Y. Yankees -145 at Miami +125
    Minnesota OFF St. Louis OFF

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story