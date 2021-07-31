Saturday, July 31, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
Fan Duel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Washington
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-152
|at Pittsburgh
|+137
|at N.Y. Mets
|-118
|Cincinnati
|+103
|Milwaukee
|-152
|at Atlanta
|+137
|L.A. Dodgers
|-165
|at Arizona
|+145
|at San Diego
|-235
|Colorado
|+190
American League
|at Toronto
|-199
|Kansas City
|+174
|Oakland
|-118
|at L.A. Angels
|+102
|Boston
|-110
|at Tampa Bay
|-104
|Baltimore
|-113
|at Detroit
|-102
|at Texas
|-120
|Seattle
|-100
|at Chicago WS
|-179
|Cleveland
|+158
Interleague
|Houston
|-118
|at San Francisco
|+103
|N.Y. Yankees
|-145
|at Miami
|+125
|Minnesota
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
