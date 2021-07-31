TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Washington INF Starlin Castro 30 games without pay and an undisclosed fine for violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Suspended Houston RHP Brooks Raley for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Seattle SS J.P. Crawford in the bottom of the eight inning during a game on July 26.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Hansel Robles and cash considerations from Minnesota in exchange for RHP Alex Scherff. Acquired LHP Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Michael Chavis.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Tepera and 2B Cesar Hernandez on the active roster.

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded LHP Daniel Norris to Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Reese Olson.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Phil Maton and C Yainer Diaz from Cleveland in exchange for CF Myles Straw.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Andrew Heaney and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHPs Elvis Peguero and Janson Junk. Placed INF/OF Joey Gallo, INF Anthony Rizzo, and LHP Joely Rodriguez on the acitve roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Josh Harrison, C Yan Gomes and cash considerations from Washington in exchange for RHPs Richard Guasch, Seth Shuman and C Drew Millas.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jose Berrios from Minnesota in exchange for INF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired OF Eddie Rosario and cash considerations from Cleveland in exchange for INF Pablo Sandoval. Acquired RHP Richard Rodriguez from Pittsburgh in exchange for RHPs Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Codi Heuer and 2B Nick Madrigal.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced LHP Josh Osich refused his outright assignment to Louisville (Triple-A East) and elected free agency.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner from Washington in exchange for RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Josiah Gray, RF Donovan Casey and C Keibert Ruiz.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for CF Pete Crow-Armstrong.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Acquired LHP Jon Lester from Washington in exchange for CF Lane Thomas. Recalled RF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF Jake Marisnick from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Anderson Espinoza.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired LF Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for CF Alexander Canario and RHP Caleb Kilian.

BASKETBALL

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F/C Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from Utah in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.