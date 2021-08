(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

AUTO RACING

Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN, 9 a.m.

NHRA, Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Fox, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

NL, Cincinnati-N.Y. Mets, Bally Indiana, 1 p.m.

NL, Chicago Cubs-Washington, Marquee, 1 p.m.

AL, Baltimore-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 1 p.m.

AL, Cleveland-Chicago White Sox, TBS/NBC Chicago, 2 p.m.

AL, Boston-Tampa Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

TBT, Semifinals, teams TBD, ESPN, noon/2:30 p.m.

FITNESS

CrossFit Games, Finals, CBS, 2 p.m.

GOLF

European PGA / LPGA, ISPS Handa World Invitational, TGC, 8:30 a.m.

U.S. Senior Womenís Open, TGC, 2 p.m.

OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS

Menís Volleyball, U.S.-Argentina, NBC, 8:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball, Womenís Gymnastics, Track & Field, NBC, 7 p.m.

Track & Field, USA, 8 p.m.

Menís Water Polo, U.S.-Greece, CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Womenís Basketball, U.S.-France, USA, 12:30 a.m. (Mon.)

Womenís Soccer, U.S.-Canada, USA, 4 a.m. (Mon.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RUGBY

MLR, Rugby ATL-Los Angeles, CBS, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Gold Cup, U.S.-Mexico, FS1, 9 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A, TinCaps-Lansing, 1380 AM, 1 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change