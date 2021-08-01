The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    Philadelphia -145 at Pittsburgh +125
    at Washington -115 Chicago Cubs -105
    at N.Y. Mets -160 Cincinnati +140
    at Atlanta -135 Milwaukee +115
    at San Diego -170 Colorado +150
    L.A. Dodgers -240 at Arizona +195

    American League

    at Toronto -280 Kansas City +225
    at Detroit -135 Baltimore +115
    at Chicago WS -210 Cleveland +175
    Seattle -145 at Texas +125
    at L.A. Angels -125 Oakland +105
    at Tampa Bay -130 Boston +110

    Interleague

    N.Y. Yankees -155 at Miami +135
    at St. Louis -140 Minnesota +120
    at San Francisco -120 Houston -100

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story