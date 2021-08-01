Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-145
|at Pittsburgh
|+125
|at Washington
|-115
|Chicago Cubs
|-105
|at N.Y. Mets
|-160
|Cincinnati
|+140
|at Atlanta
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+115
|at San Diego
|-170
|Colorado
|+150
|L.A. Dodgers
|-240
|at Arizona
|+195
American League
|at Toronto
|-280
|Kansas City
|+225
|at Detroit
|-135
|Baltimore
|+115
|at Chicago WS
|-210
|Cleveland
|+175
|Seattle
|-145
|at Texas
|+125
|at L.A. Angels
|-125
|Oakland
|+105
|at Tampa Bay
|-130
|Boston
|+110
Interleague
|N.Y. Yankees
|-155
|at Miami
|+135
|at St. Louis
|-140
|Minnesota
|+120
|at San Francisco
|-120
|Houston
|-100
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story