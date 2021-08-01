The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    OLYMPICS

    Medals Table

    G S B Tot
    China 21 13 12 46
    United States 17 17 13 47
    Japan 17 5 8 30
    ROC 11 15 11 37
    Australia 10 3 14 27
    Britain 8 9 11 28
    South Korea 5 4 7 16
    France 4 10 6 20
    Netherlands 4 7 5 16
    New Zealand 4 3 3 10
    Germany 3 4 10 17
    Canada 3 4 5 12
    Switzerland 3 3 4 10
    Czech Republic 3 3 1 7
    Croatia 3 1 2 6
    Italy 2 8 14 24
    Taiwan 2 2 3 7
    Hungary 2 2 2 6
    Slovenia 2 1 1 4
    Kosovo 2 0 0 2
    Brazil 1 3 5 9
    Georgia 1 3 1 5
    Spain 1 2 2 5
    Austria 1 1 3 5
    Romania 1 3 0 4
    Serbia 1 1 2 4
    Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
    South Africa 1 2 0 3
    Jamaica 1 1 1 3
    Turkey 1 0 2 3
    Norway 1 1 0 2
    Poland 1 1 0 2
    Slovakia 1 1 0 2
    Sweden 1 1 0 2
    Tunisia 1 1 0 2
    Estonia 1 0 1 2
    Fiji 1 0 1 2
    Ireland 1 0 1 2
    Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
    Belarus 1 0 0 1
    Bermuda 1 0 0 1
    Ecuador 1 0 0 1
    Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
    Greece 1 0 0 1
    Iran 1 0 0 1
    Latvia 1 0 0 1
    Philippines 1 0 0 1
    Qatar 1 0 0 1
    Thailand 1 0 0 1
    Ukraine 0 0 5 5
    Colombia 0 2 1 3
    Indonesia 0 1 2 3
    Mongolia 0 1 2 3
    Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
    Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2
    Venezuela 0 2 0 2
    Belgium 0 1 1 2
    Cuba 0 1 1 2
    Denmark 0 1 1 2
    San Marino 0 1 1 2
    Uganda 0 1 1 2
    Egypt 0 0 2 2
    Israel 0 0 2 2
    Mexico 0 0 2 2
    Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
    India 0 1 0 1
    Jordan 0 1 0 1
    Macedonia 0 1 0 1
    Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
    Argentina 0 0 1 1
    Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
    Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
    Finland 0 0 1 1
    Kuwait 0 0 1 1
    Malaysia 0 0 1 1
    Portugal 0 0 1 1

    Sunday’s Medalists

    SWIMMING

    Men’s 50m Freestyle

    GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States

    SILVER—Florent Manaudou, France

    BRONZE—Bruno Fratus, Brazil

    Saturday’s Medalists

    ARCHERY

    Men’s Individual

    GOLD—Mete Gazoz, Turkey

    SILVER—Mauro Nespoli, Italy

    BRONZE—Takaharu Furukawa, Japan

    ATHLETICS

    Men’s Discus Throw

    GOLD—Daniel Stahl, Sweden

    SILVER—Simon Pettersson, Sweden

    BRONZE—Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria

    Women’s 100m

    GOLD—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

    SILVER—Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica

    BRONZE—Shericka Jackson, Jamaica

    4 x 400m Relay Mixed

    GOLD—Poland (Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Kajetan Duszynski)

    SILVER—Dominican Republic (Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Anabel Medina Ventura, Alexander Ogando)

    BRONZE—United States (Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood)

    BADMINTON

    Men’s Doubles

    GOLD—Taiwan (Yang Lee, Chi-Lin Wang)

    SILVER—China (Jun Hui Li, Yu Chen Liu)

    BRONZE—Malaysia (Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh)

    FENCING

    Women’s Sabre Team

    GOLD—ROC (Sofya Velikaya, Sofia Pozdniakova, Olga Nikitina)

    SILVER—France (Sara Balzer, Cecilia Berder, Manon Brunet, Charlotte Lembach)

    BRONZE—South Korea (Jiyeon Kim, Jisu Yoon, Jiyeon Seo, Sooyeon Choi)

    TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS

    Men

    GOLD—Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus

    SILVER—Dong Dong, China

    BRONZE—Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand

    JUDO

    Mixed Team

    GOLD—France

    SILVER—Japan

    BRONZE—Germany

    RUGBY SEVENS

    Women

    GOLD—New Zealand

    SILVER—France

    BRONZE—Fiji

    SAILING

    Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X

    GOLD—Kiran Badloe, Netherlands

    SILVER—Thomas Goyard, France

    BRONZE—Kun Bi, China

    Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X

    GOLD—Yunxiu Lu, China

    SILVER—Charline Picon, France

    BRONZE—Emma Wilson, Britain

    SHOOTING

    50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

    GOLD—Nina Christen, Switzerland

    SILVER—Yulia Zykova, ROC

    BRONZE—Yulia Karimova, ROC

    Trap Mixed Team

    GOLD—Spain (Fatima Galvez, Alberto Fernandez)

    SILVER—San Marino (Alessandra Perilli, Gian Marco Berti)

    BRONZE—United States (Madelynn Ann Bernau, Brian Burrows)

    SWIMMING

    Men’s 100m Butterfly

    GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States

    SILVER—Kristof Milak, Hungary

    BRONZE—Noe Ponti, Switzerland

    Women’s 200m Backstroke

    GOLD—Kaylee McKeown, Australia

    SILVER—Kylie Masse, Canada

    BRONZE—Emily Seebohm, Australia

    Women’s 800m Freestyle

    GOLD—Kathleen Ledecky, United States

    SILVER—Ariarne Titmus, Australia

    BRONZE—Simona Quadarella, Italy

    Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay

    GOLD—Britain (Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin)

    SILVER—China (Jiayu Xu, Zibei Yan, Yufei Zhang, Junxuan Yang)

    BRONZE—Australia (Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Temple, Emma McKeon)

    TENNIS

    Women’s Singles

    GOLD—Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

    SILVER—Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

    BRONZE—Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

    TRIATHLON

    Mixed Relay

    GOLD—Britain (Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee)

    SILVER—United States (Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson)

    BRONZE—France (Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand, Vincent Luis)

    WEIGHTLIFTING

    Men’s 81kg

    GOLD—Xiaojun Lyu, China

    SILVER—Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic

    BRONZE—Antonino Pizzolato, Italy

    Men’s 96kg

    GOLD—Fares Ibrahim E H Elbakh, Qatar

    SILVER—Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez, Venezuela

    BRONZE—Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia

    Baseball

    Group A

    W L Pct
    Japan 2 0 1.000
    Dominican Republic 1 1 .500
    Mexico 0 2 .000

    Group B

    W L Pct
    United States 2 0 1.000
    South Korea 1 1 .500
    Israel 0 2 .000

    July 27

    Japan 4, Dominican Republic 3

    July 29

    South Korea 6, Israel 5, 10 inn.

    Dominican Republic 1, Mexico 0

    July 30

    United States 8, Israel 1

    Japan 7, Mexico 4

    July 31

    United States 4, South Korea 2

    Israel vs. Mexico, late

    Today

    Dominican Rep. vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

    Teams TBD, 11 p.m.

    Monday

    United States vs. Japan, 6 a.m.

    Tuesday

    Teams TBD, 6 a.m.

    Teams TBD, 11 p.m.

    Basketball

    MEN

    Group A

    W L Pts
    France 3 0 6
    United States 2 1 4
    Czech Republic 1 2 2
    Iran 0 3 0

    Group B

    W L Pts
    Australia 3 0 6
    Italy 2 1 4
    Germany 1 2 2
    Nigeria 0 3 0

    Group C

    W L Pts
    Slovenia 2 0 4
    Spain 2 0 4
    Argentina 0 2 0
    Japan 0 2 0

    July 28

    United States 120, Iran 66

    Australia 86, Italy 83

    France 97, Czech Republic 77

    July 29

    Slovenia 116, Japan 81

    Spain 81, Argentina 71

    July 30

    France 79, Iran 62

    July 31

    Italy 80, Nigeria 71

    Australia 89, Germany 76

    United States 119, Czech Republic 84

    Today

    Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

    Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

    UNITED STATES 119, CZECH REPUBLIC 84

    CZECH REPUBLIC (84): B. Schilb 6-9 0-0 17, O. Balvin 6-9 3-4 15, L. Palyza 3-5 0-0 7, P. Auda 3-5 0-2 6, J. Vesely 5-10 3-4 13, T. Satoransky 5-12 2-2 12, O. Sehnal 2-5 0-0 5, D. Jelinek 3-8 0-0 7, J. Bohacik 1-4 0-1 2, T. Vyoral 0-1 0-0 0, M. Peterka 0-0 0-0 0, J. Sirina 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 8-13 84.

    UNITED STATES (119): J. McGee 4-4 2-3 10, D. Green 3-3 0-0 8, B. Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, K. Durant 8-11 3-4 23, Z. Lavine 5-7 0-0 13, J. Holiday 5-7 0-0 11, J. Tatum 10-16 2-3 27, K. Middleton 3-6 0-0 8, D. Booker 1-3 2-2 5, D. Lillard 3-10 0-0 8, J. Grant 0-1 0-0 0, K. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 45-73 9-12 119.

    Czech Rep. 25 18 17 24 84
    United States 18 29 35 37 119

    Halftime—United States 47, Czech Republic 43. 3-Point Goals—United States 20-42 (J. Tatum 5-10, K. Durant 4-7, Z. Lavine 3-5, D. Lillard 2-8, K. Middleton 2-4, D. Green 2-2, D. Booker 1-2, J. Holiday 1-2, J. Grant 0-1, K. Johnson 0-1), Czech Republic 8-18 (B. Schilb 5-6, D. Jelinek 1-4, O. Sehnal 1-4, L. Palyza 1-1, T. Satoransky 0-2, O. Balvin 0-1). Rebounds—United States 34 (K. Durant 8), Czech Republic 27 (T. Satoransky 6). Assists—United States 24 (K. Durant 6), Czech Republic 17 (T. Satoransky 8). Total fouls—United States 17, Czech Republic 14.

    WOMEN

    Group A

    W L Pts
    Spain 3 0 6
    Serbia 1 1 2
    Canada 1 2 2
    South Korea 0 2 0

    Group B

    W L Pts
    United States 2 0 4
    France 1 1 2
    Japan 1 1 2
    Nigeria 0 2 0

    Group C

    W L Pts
    Belgium 2 0 4
    China 2 0 4
    Australia 0 2 0
    Puerto Rico 0 2 0

    July 28

    Canada 74, South Korea 53

    July 29

    Spain 85, Serbia 70

    Belgium 87, Puerto Rico 52

    July 30

    United States 86, Japan 69

    France 87, Nigeria 62

    China 76, Australia 74

    July 31

    Spain 76, Canada 66

    Today

    South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

    Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

    Monday

    France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

    China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

    Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

    Golf

    MEN

    At Kasumigaseki C.C. - East Course

    At Saitama, Japan

    Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

    Third Round

    Xander Schauffele, U.S. 68-63-68—199
    H. Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67—200
    Paul Casey, England 67-68-66—201
    Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69—201
    Rory McIlroy, N. Ireland 69-66-67—202
    S. Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66—202
    Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68—202
    Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68—202
    T. Fleetwood, England 70-69-64—203
    Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68—203
    Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66—204
    Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68—204
    C. Smith, Australia 71-67-66—204
    Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68—205
    Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66—205
    Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64—205
    C. Bezuidnhout, S. Africa 68-70-68—206
    Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66—206
    J. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67—206
    M. Hughes, Canada 69-72-65—206
    Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63—206
    Collin Morikawa, U.S. 69-70-67—206
    Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72—206
    C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66—206
    Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70—206
    J. Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70—206
    Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66—206
    R. Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66—207
    J. Janwttnnnd, Thailand 64-71-72—207
    Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68—207
    Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70—207
    Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71—208
    R. Langasque, France 69-70-69—208
    Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67—208
    M. Schwab, Austria 69-69-70—208
    Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68—208
    F. Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68—208
    M. Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67—209
    Si Woo Kim, S. Korea 68-71-70—209
    Patrick Reed, U.S. 68-71-70—209
    Justin Thomas, U.S. 71-70-68—209
    Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67—210
    Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70—210
    Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73—210

    Soccer

    WOMEN

    July 30

    Quarterfinals

    Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada wins SO 4-3

    Australia 4, Britain 3, OT

    Sweden 3, Japan 1

    U.S. 2, Netherlands 2, U.S. wins SO 4-2

    Monday

    Semifinals

    United States vs. Canada, 4 a.m.

    Australia vs. Sweden, 7 a.m.

    Thursday

    Bronze Medal, 4 a.m.

    Gold Medal, 10 p.m.

