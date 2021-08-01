Medals Table

G S B Tot China 21 13 12 46 United States 17 17 13 47 Japan 17 5 8 30 ROC 11 15 11 37 Australia 10 3 14 27 Britain 8 9 11 28 South Korea 5 4 7 16 France 4 10 6 20 Netherlands 4 7 5 16 New Zealand 4 3 3 10 Germany 3 4 10 17 Canada 3 4 5 12 Switzerland 3 3 4 10 Czech Republic 3 3 1 7 Croatia 3 1 2 6 Italy 2 8 14 24 Taiwan 2 2 3 7 Hungary 2 2 2 6 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Brazil 1 3 5 9 Georgia 1 3 1 5 Spain 1 2 2 5 Austria 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Serbia 1 1 2 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Jamaica 1 1 1 3 Turkey 1 0 2 3 Norway 1 1 0 2 Poland 1 1 0 2 Slovakia 1 1 0 2 Sweden 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Ireland 1 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2 Belarus 1 0 0 1 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 Greece 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Latvia 1 0 0 1 Philippines 1 0 0 1 Qatar 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Ukraine 0 0 5 5 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Indonesia 0 1 2 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 0 2 Venezuela 0 2 0 2 Belgium 0 1 1 2 Cuba 0 1 1 2 Denmark 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Israel 0 0 2 2 Mexico 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 Portugal 0 0 1 1

Sunday’s Medalists

SWIMMING

Men’s 50m Freestyle

GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States

SILVER—Florent Manaudou, France

BRONZE—Bruno Fratus, Brazil

Saturday’s Medalists

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual

GOLD—Mete Gazoz, Turkey

SILVER—Mauro Nespoli, Italy

BRONZE—Takaharu Furukawa, Japan

ATHLETICS

Men’s Discus Throw

GOLD—Daniel Stahl, Sweden

SILVER—Simon Pettersson, Sweden

BRONZE—Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria

Women’s 100m

GOLD—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

SILVER—Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica

BRONZE—Shericka Jackson, Jamaica

4 x 400m Relay Mixed

GOLD—Poland (Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Kajetan Duszynski)

SILVER—Dominican Republic (Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Anabel Medina Ventura, Alexander Ogando)

BRONZE—United States (Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood)

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles

GOLD—Taiwan (Yang Lee, Chi-Lin Wang)

SILVER—China (Jun Hui Li, Yu Chen Liu)

BRONZE—Malaysia (Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh)

FENCING

Women’s Sabre Team

GOLD—ROC (Sofya Velikaya, Sofia Pozdniakova, Olga Nikitina)

SILVER—France (Sara Balzer, Cecilia Berder, Manon Brunet, Charlotte Lembach)

BRONZE—South Korea (Jiyeon Kim, Jisu Yoon, Jiyeon Seo, Sooyeon Choi)

TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS

Men

GOLD—Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus

SILVER—Dong Dong, China

BRONZE—Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand

JUDO

Mixed Team

GOLD—France

SILVER—Japan

BRONZE—Germany

RUGBY SEVENS

Women

GOLD—New Zealand

SILVER—France

BRONZE—Fiji

SAILING

Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X

GOLD—Kiran Badloe, Netherlands

SILVER—Thomas Goyard, France

BRONZE—Kun Bi, China

Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X

GOLD—Yunxiu Lu, China

SILVER—Charline Picon, France

BRONZE—Emma Wilson, Britain

SHOOTING

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

GOLD—Nina Christen, Switzerland

SILVER—Yulia Zykova, ROC

BRONZE—Yulia Karimova, ROC

Trap Mixed Team

GOLD—Spain (Fatima Galvez, Alberto Fernandez)

SILVER—San Marino (Alessandra Perilli, Gian Marco Berti)

BRONZE—United States (Madelynn Ann Bernau, Brian Burrows)

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly

GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States

SILVER—Kristof Milak, Hungary

BRONZE—Noe Ponti, Switzerland

Women’s 200m Backstroke

GOLD—Kaylee McKeown, Australia

SILVER—Kylie Masse, Canada

BRONZE—Emily Seebohm, Australia

Women’s 800m Freestyle

GOLD—Kathleen Ledecky, United States

SILVER—Ariarne Titmus, Australia

BRONZE—Simona Quadarella, Italy

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay

GOLD—Britain (Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin)

SILVER—China (Jiayu Xu, Zibei Yan, Yufei Zhang, Junxuan Yang)

BRONZE—Australia (Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Temple, Emma McKeon)

TENNIS

Women’s Singles

GOLD—Belinda Bencic, Switzerland

SILVER—Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic

BRONZE—Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

TRIATHLON

Mixed Relay

GOLD—Britain (Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee)

SILVER—United States (Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson)

BRONZE—France (Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand, Vincent Luis)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men’s 81kg

GOLD—Xiaojun Lyu, China

SILVER—Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic

BRONZE—Antonino Pizzolato, Italy

Men’s 96kg

GOLD—Fares Ibrahim E H Elbakh, Qatar

SILVER—Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez, Venezuela

BRONZE—Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia

Baseball

Group A

W L Pct Japan 2 0 1.000 Dominican Republic 1 1 .500 Mexico 0 2 .000

Group B

W L Pct United States 2 0 1.000 South Korea 1 1 .500 Israel 0 2 .000

July 27

Japan 4, Dominican Republic 3

July 29

South Korea 6, Israel 5, 10 inn.

Dominican Republic 1, Mexico 0

July 30

United States 8, Israel 1

Japan 7, Mexico 4

July 31

United States 4, South Korea 2

Israel vs. Mexico, late

Today

Dominican Rep. vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.

Teams TBD, 11 p.m.

Monday

United States vs. Japan, 6 a.m.

Tuesday

Teams TBD, 6 a.m.

Teams TBD, 11 p.m.

Basketball

MEN

Group A

W L Pts France 3 0 6 United States 2 1 4 Czech Republic 1 2 2 Iran 0 3 0

Group B

W L Pts Australia 3 0 6 Italy 2 1 4 Germany 1 2 2 Nigeria 0 3 0

Group C

W L Pts Slovenia 2 0 4 Spain 2 0 4 Argentina 0 2 0 Japan 0 2 0

July 28

United States 120, Iran 66

Australia 86, Italy 83

France 97, Czech Republic 77

July 29

Slovenia 116, Japan 81

Spain 81, Argentina 71

July 30

France 79, Iran 62

July 31

Italy 80, Nigeria 71

Australia 89, Germany 76

United States 119, Czech Republic 84

Today

Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

UNITED STATES 119, CZECH REPUBLIC 84

CZECH REPUBLIC (84): B. Schilb 6-9 0-0 17, O. Balvin 6-9 3-4 15, L. Palyza 3-5 0-0 7, P. Auda 3-5 0-2 6, J. Vesely 5-10 3-4 13, T. Satoransky 5-12 2-2 12, O. Sehnal 2-5 0-0 5, D. Jelinek 3-8 0-0 7, J. Bohacik 1-4 0-1 2, T. Vyoral 0-1 0-0 0, M. Peterka 0-0 0-0 0, J. Sirina 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 8-13 84.

UNITED STATES (119): J. McGee 4-4 2-3 10, D. Green 3-3 0-0 8, B. Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, K. Durant 8-11 3-4 23, Z. Lavine 5-7 0-0 13, J. Holiday 5-7 0-0 11, J. Tatum 10-16 2-3 27, K. Middleton 3-6 0-0 8, D. Booker 1-3 2-2 5, D. Lillard 3-10 0-0 8, J. Grant 0-1 0-0 0, K. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 45-73 9-12 119.

Czech Rep. 25 18 17 24 — 84 United States 18 29 35 37 — 119

Halftime—United States 47, Czech Republic 43. 3-Point Goals—United States 20-42 (J. Tatum 5-10, K. Durant 4-7, Z. Lavine 3-5, D. Lillard 2-8, K. Middleton 2-4, D. Green 2-2, D. Booker 1-2, J. Holiday 1-2, J. Grant 0-1, K. Johnson 0-1), Czech Republic 8-18 (B. Schilb 5-6, D. Jelinek 1-4, O. Sehnal 1-4, L. Palyza 1-1, T. Satoransky 0-2, O. Balvin 0-1). Rebounds—United States 34 (K. Durant 8), Czech Republic 27 (T. Satoransky 6). Assists—United States 24 (K. Durant 6), Czech Republic 17 (T. Satoransky 8). Total fouls—United States 17, Czech Republic 14.

WOMEN

Group A

W L Pts Spain 3 0 6 Serbia 1 1 2 Canada 1 2 2 South Korea 0 2 0

Group B

W L Pts United States 2 0 4 France 1 1 2 Japan 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 2 0

Group C

W L Pts Belgium 2 0 4 China 2 0 4 Australia 0 2 0 Puerto Rico 0 2 0

July 28

Canada 74, South Korea 53

July 29

Spain 85, Serbia 70

Belgium 87, Puerto Rico 52

July 30

United States 86, Japan 69

France 87, Nigeria 62

China 76, Australia 74

July 31

Spain 76, Canada 66

Today

South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Monday

France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Golf

MEN

At Kasumigaseki C.C. - East Course

At Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

Third Round

Xander Schauffele, U.S. 68-63-68—199 H. Matsuyama, Japan 69-64-67—200 Paul Casey, England 67-68-66—201 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 65-67-69—201 Rory McIlroy, N. Ireland 69-66-67—202 S. Munoz, Colombia 67-69-66—202 Mito Pereira, Chile 69-65-68—202 Sepp Straka, Austria 63-71-68—202 T. Fleetwood, England 70-69-64—203 Shane Lowry, Ireland 70-65-68—203 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 69-69-66—204 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-68—204 C. Smith, Australia 71-67-66—204 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-67-68—205 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 70-69-66—205 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 65-76-64—205 C. Bezuidnhout, S. Africa 68-70-68—206 Corey Conners, Canada 69-71-66—206 J. Hansen, Denmark 66-73-67—206 M. Hughes, Canada 69-72-65—206 Sungjae Im, South Korea 70-73-63—206 Collin Morikawa, U.S. 69-70-67—206 Alex Noren, Sweden 67-67-72—206 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 74-66-66—206 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 69-67-70—206 J. Vegas, Venezuela 66-70-70—206 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-67-66—206 R. Hojgaard, Denmark 73-68-66—207 J. Janwttnnnd, Thailand 64-71-72—207 Anirban Lahiri, India 67-72-68—207 Carl Yuan, China 69-68-70—207 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-69-71—208 R. Langasque, France 69-70-69—208 Renato Paratore, Italy 71-70-67—208 M. Schwab, Austria 69-69-70—208 Sami Valimaki, Finland 70-70-68—208 F. Zanotti, Paraguay 73-67-68—208 M. Kieffer, Germany 73-69-67—209 Si Woo Kim, S. Korea 68-71-70—209 Patrick Reed, U.S. 68-71-70—209 Justin Thomas, U.S. 71-70-68—209 Wu Ashun, China 72-71-67—210 Hurly Long, Austria 70-70-70—210 Antoine Rozner, France 68-69-73—210

Soccer

WOMEN

July 30

Quarterfinals

Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada wins SO 4-3

Australia 4, Britain 3, OT

Sweden 3, Japan 1

U.S. 2, Netherlands 2, U.S. wins SO 4-2

Monday

Semifinals

United States vs. Canada, 4 a.m.

Australia vs. Sweden, 7 a.m.

Thursday

Bronze Medal, 4 a.m.

Gold Medal, 10 p.m.