Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am
OLYMPICS
Medals Table
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|China
|21
|13
|12
|46
|United States
|17
|17
|13
|47
|Japan
|17
|5
|8
|30
|ROC
|11
|15
|11
|37
|Australia
|10
|3
|14
|27
|Britain
|8
|9
|11
|28
|South Korea
|5
|4
|7
|16
|France
|4
|10
|6
|20
|Netherlands
|4
|7
|5
|16
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|3
|10
|Germany
|3
|4
|10
|17
|Canada
|3
|4
|5
|12
|Switzerland
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Czech Republic
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Italy
|2
|8
|14
|24
|Taiwan
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Hungary
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Brazil
|1
|3
|5
|9
|Georgia
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Austria
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Romania
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|1
|2
|0
|3
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Turkey
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ethiopia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Greece
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Colombia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Dominican Republic
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Venezuela
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Cuba
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Denmark
|0
|1
|1
|2
|San Marino
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Uganda
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Egypt
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Israel
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bulgaria
|0
|1
|0
|1
|India
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jordan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Macedonia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Turkmenistan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Argentina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kuwait
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
Sunday’s Medalists
SWIMMING
Men’s 50m Freestyle
GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States
SILVER—Florent Manaudou, France
BRONZE—Bruno Fratus, Brazil
Saturday’s Medalists
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual
GOLD—Mete Gazoz, Turkey
SILVER—Mauro Nespoli, Italy
BRONZE—Takaharu Furukawa, Japan
ATHLETICS
Men’s Discus Throw
GOLD—Daniel Stahl, Sweden
SILVER—Simon Pettersson, Sweden
BRONZE—Lukas Weisshaidinger, Austria
Women’s 100m
GOLD—Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica
SILVER—Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica
BRONZE—Shericka Jackson, Jamaica
4 x 400m Relay Mixed
GOLD—Poland (Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Kajetan Duszynski)
SILVER—Dominican Republic (Lidio Andres Feliz, Marileidy Paulino, Anabel Medina Ventura, Alexander Ogando)
BRONZE—United States (Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, Vernon Norwood)
BADMINTON
Men’s Doubles
GOLD—Taiwan (Yang Lee, Chi-Lin Wang)
SILVER—China (Jun Hui Li, Yu Chen Liu)
BRONZE—Malaysia (Aaron Chia, Wooi Yik Soh)
FENCING
Women’s Sabre Team
GOLD—ROC (Sofya Velikaya, Sofia Pozdniakova, Olga Nikitina)
SILVER—France (Sara Balzer, Cecilia Berder, Manon Brunet, Charlotte Lembach)
BRONZE—South Korea (Jiyeon Kim, Jisu Yoon, Jiyeon Seo, Sooyeon Choi)
TRAMPOLINE GYMNASTICS
Men
GOLD—Ivan Litvinovich, Belarus
SILVER—Dong Dong, China
BRONZE—Dylan Schmidt, New Zealand
JUDO
Mixed Team
GOLD—France
SILVER—Japan
BRONZE—Germany
RUGBY SEVENS
Women
GOLD—New Zealand
SILVER—France
BRONZE—Fiji
SAILING
Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X
GOLD—Kiran Badloe, Netherlands
SILVER—Thomas Goyard, France
BRONZE—Kun Bi, China
Women’s Windsurfer - RS:X
GOLD—Yunxiu Lu, China
SILVER—Charline Picon, France
BRONZE—Emma Wilson, Britain
SHOOTING
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
GOLD—Nina Christen, Switzerland
SILVER—Yulia Zykova, ROC
BRONZE—Yulia Karimova, ROC
Trap Mixed Team
GOLD—Spain (Fatima Galvez, Alberto Fernandez)
SILVER—San Marino (Alessandra Perilli, Gian Marco Berti)
BRONZE—United States (Madelynn Ann Bernau, Brian Burrows)
SWIMMING
Men’s 100m Butterfly
GOLD—Caeleb Dressel, United States
SILVER—Kristof Milak, Hungary
BRONZE—Noe Ponti, Switzerland
Women’s 200m Backstroke
GOLD—Kaylee McKeown, Australia
SILVER—Kylie Masse, Canada
BRONZE—Emily Seebohm, Australia
Women’s 800m Freestyle
GOLD—Kathleen Ledecky, United States
SILVER—Ariarne Titmus, Australia
BRONZE—Simona Quadarella, Italy
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay
GOLD—Britain (Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin)
SILVER—China (Jiayu Xu, Zibei Yan, Yufei Zhang, Junxuan Yang)
BRONZE—Australia (Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Temple, Emma McKeon)
TENNIS
Women’s Singles
GOLD—Belinda Bencic, Switzerland
SILVER—Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic
BRONZE—Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
TRIATHLON
Mixed Relay
GOLD—Britain (Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee)
SILVER—United States (Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb, Morgan Pearson)
BRONZE—France (Leonie Periault, Dorian Coninx, Cassandre Beaugrand, Vincent Luis)
WEIGHTLIFTING
Men’s 81kg
GOLD—Xiaojun Lyu, China
SILVER—Zacarias Bonnat Michel, Dominican Republic
BRONZE—Antonino Pizzolato, Italy
Men’s 96kg
GOLD—Fares Ibrahim E H Elbakh, Qatar
SILVER—Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez, Venezuela
BRONZE—Anton Pliesnoi, Georgia
Baseball
Group A
|W
|L
|Pct
|Japan
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dominican Republic
|1
|1
|.500
|Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
Group B
|W
|L
|Pct
|United States
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Korea
|1
|1
|.500
|Israel
|0
|2
|.000
July 27
Japan 4, Dominican Republic 3
July 29
South Korea 6, Israel 5, 10 inn.
Dominican Republic 1, Mexico 0
July 30
United States 8, Israel 1
Japan 7, Mexico 4
July 31
United States 4, South Korea 2
Israel vs. Mexico, late
Today
Dominican Rep. vs. South Korea, 6 a.m.
Teams TBD, 11 p.m.
Monday
United States vs. Japan, 6 a.m.
Tuesday
Teams TBD, 6 a.m.
Teams TBD, 11 p.m.
Basketball
MEN
Group A
|W
|L
|Pts
|France
|3
|0
|6
|United States
|2
|1
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|2
|Iran
|0
|3
|0
Group B
|W
|L
|Pts
|Australia
|3
|0
|6
|Italy
|2
|1
|4
|Germany
|1
|2
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|3
|0
Group C
|W
|L
|Pts
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|4
|Spain
|2
|0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|2
|0
|Japan
|0
|2
|0
July 28
United States 120, Iran 66
Australia 86, Italy 83
France 97, Czech Republic 77
July 29
Slovenia 116, Japan 81
Spain 81, Argentina 71
July 30
France 79, Iran 62
July 31
Italy 80, Nigeria 71
Australia 89, Germany 76
United States 119, Czech Republic 84
Today
Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.
Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.
UNITED STATES 119, CZECH REPUBLIC 84
CZECH REPUBLIC (84): B. Schilb 6-9 0-0 17, O. Balvin 6-9 3-4 15, L. Palyza 3-5 0-0 7, P. Auda 3-5 0-2 6, J. Vesely 5-10 3-4 13, T. Satoransky 5-12 2-2 12, O. Sehnal 2-5 0-0 5, D. Jelinek 3-8 0-0 7, J. Bohacik 1-4 0-1 2, T. Vyoral 0-1 0-0 0, M. Peterka 0-0 0-0 0, J. Sirina 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 8-13 84.
UNITED STATES (119): J. McGee 4-4 2-3 10, D. Green 3-3 0-0 8, B. Adebayo 3-4 0-0 6, K. Durant 8-11 3-4 23, Z. Lavine 5-7 0-0 13, J. Holiday 5-7 0-0 11, J. Tatum 10-16 2-3 27, K. Middleton 3-6 0-0 8, D. Booker 1-3 2-2 5, D. Lillard 3-10 0-0 8, J. Grant 0-1 0-0 0, K. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 45-73 9-12 119.
|Czech Rep.
|25
|18
|17
|24
|—
|84
|United States
|18
|29
|35
|37
|—
|119
Halftime—United States 47, Czech Republic 43. 3-Point Goals—United States 20-42 (J. Tatum 5-10, K. Durant 4-7, Z. Lavine 3-5, D. Lillard 2-8, K. Middleton 2-4, D. Green 2-2, D. Booker 1-2, J. Holiday 1-2, J. Grant 0-1, K. Johnson 0-1), Czech Republic 8-18 (B. Schilb 5-6, D. Jelinek 1-4, O. Sehnal 1-4, L. Palyza 1-1, T. Satoransky 0-2, O. Balvin 0-1). Rebounds—United States 34 (K. Durant 8), Czech Republic 27 (T. Satoransky 6). Assists—United States 24 (K. Durant 6), Czech Republic 17 (T. Satoransky 8). Total fouls—United States 17, Czech Republic 14.
WOMEN
Group A
|W
|L
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|0
|6
|Serbia
|1
|1
|2
|Canada
|1
|2
|2
|South Korea
|0
|2
|0
Group B
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|2
|0
|4
|France
|1
|1
|2
|Japan
|1
|1
|2
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
Group C
|W
|L
|Pts
|Belgium
|2
|0
|4
|China
|2
|0
|4
|Australia
|0
|2
|0
|Puerto Rico
|0
|2
|0
July 28
Canada 74, South Korea 53
July 29
Spain 85, Serbia 70
Belgium 87, Puerto Rico 52
July 30
United States 86, Japan 69
France 87, Nigeria 62
China 76, Australia 74
July 31
Spain 76, Canada 66
Today
South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.
Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.
Monday
France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.
China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.
Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.
Golf
MEN
At Kasumigaseki C.C. - East Course
At Saitama, Japan
Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71
Third Round
|Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|68-63-68—199
|H. Matsuyama, Japan
|69-64-67—200
|Paul Casey, England
|67-68-66—201
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
|65-67-69—201
|Rory McIlroy, N. Ireland
|69-66-67—202
|S. Munoz, Colombia
|67-69-66—202
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|69-65-68—202
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|63-71-68—202
|T. Fleetwood, England
|70-69-64—203
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|70-65-68—203
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|69-69-66—204
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|71-65-68—204
|C. Smith, Australia
|71-67-66—204
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-67-68—205
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|70-69-66—205
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|65-76-64—205
|C. Bezuidnhout, S. Africa
|68-70-68—206
|Corey Conners, Canada
|69-71-66—206
|J. Hansen, Denmark
|66-73-67—206
|M. Hughes, Canada
|69-72-65—206
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|70-73-63—206
|Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|69-70-67—206
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|67-67-72—206
|C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei
|74-66-66—206
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|69-67-70—206
|J. Vegas, Venezuela
|66-70-70—206
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|73-67-66—206
|R. Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-68-66—207
|J. Janwttnnnd, Thailand
|64-71-72—207
|Anirban Lahiri, India
|67-72-68—207
|Carl Yuan, China
|69-68-70—207
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-69-71—208
|R. Langasque, France
|69-70-69—208
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|71-70-67—208
|M. Schwab, Austria
|69-69-70—208
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|70-70-68—208
|F. Zanotti, Paraguay
|73-67-68—208
|M. Kieffer, Germany
|73-69-67—209
|Si Woo Kim, S. Korea
|68-71-70—209
|Patrick Reed, U.S.
|68-71-70—209
|Justin Thomas, U.S.
|71-70-68—209
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-71-67—210
|Hurly Long, Austria
|70-70-70—210
|Antoine Rozner, France
|68-69-73—210
Soccer
WOMEN
July 30
Quarterfinals
Canada 0, Brazil 0, Canada wins SO 4-3
Australia 4, Britain 3, OT
Sweden 3, Japan 1
U.S. 2, Netherlands 2, U.S. wins SO 4-2
Monday
Semifinals
United States vs. Canada, 4 a.m.
Australia vs. Sweden, 7 a.m.
Thursday
Bronze Medal, 4 a.m.
Gold Medal, 10 p.m.
