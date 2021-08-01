TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 30. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Hansel Robles and LHP Austin Davis on the active roster. Sent LPH Chris Sale to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed CF Myles Straw on the active roster.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Nick Goodrum to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Phil Maton on the active roster. Selected the contract of LF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez for assignment. Optioned RHPs Brandon Bielak and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez from the 10-day IL. Optioned CF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the active roster. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 2B Josh Harrison on the active roster. Placed RHP James Kaprielian on the 10-day-IL, retroactive to July 28. Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP D.J. Johnson to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the active roster. Agreed to terms with RHPs Jackson Leath, Evan Elliott, Michael Alfonso, Joseph Mantalvo, LHP Larson Kindreich, and OF Jojo Blackmon to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Richard Rodriguez and RF Jorge Soler on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb and SS Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jon Duplantier on a minor league contract. Optioned 2B Andrew Young to Reno (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with SS Jordan Lawlar on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Codi Heuer on the active roster.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to ACL Rockies (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Javier Baez on the active roster. Optioned Trevor Williams to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Sent RHP Akeem Bostick outright to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of 2B Hoy Park from Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned OF Jared Oliva to Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and RHP Chris Paddack (retroactive to July 28) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Reiss Knehr and Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso. Placed CF Jake Marisnick and RHP Bryse Wilson on the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the active roster.

BASKETBALL

BOSTON CELTICS — Acquired G Josh Richardson from Dallas in exchange for C Moses Brown.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Tyler Cook, G Cory Joseph and F Deividas Sirvydis.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived C Jontay Porter.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived C Norvel Pelle.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Davion Davis.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Simon Stepaniak on the Reserve/Retired list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed QB Brett Hundley and DT Joey Ivie.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jeff Cotton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Todd Davis and WR Damion Willis. Removed OT Matt Peart from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sam Ficken.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jordan Matthews. Released WR Bennie Fowler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Luck Stocker. Waived DB Quenton Meeks. Placed OL Brandon Kemp on the injured reserve. Reinstated OLB Bud Dupree from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Claimed G Ross Reynolds off waivers from Miami.

HOCKEY

NHL

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Joel Kiviranta to a two-year contract. Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Warren Foegele to a three-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Artturi Lehkonen to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Ryan Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired G Spencer Martin from Tampa Bay in exchange for future considerations.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Riley Nash to a one-year contract.