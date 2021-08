(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

AL, Cleveland-Toronto, MLB, 3 p.m.

NL, Philadelphia-Washington, ESPN, 7 p.m.

OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s Beach Volleyball, Track & Field, Women’s Gymnastics, NBC, 8 p.m.

Track & Field, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball, Japan-Brazil, NBC, midnight

Women’s Water Polo, U.S.-Canada, USA, 1 a.m. (Tue.)

Men’s Diving, CNBC, 2 a.m. (Tue.)

Men’s Soccer, Mexico-Brazil, NBC Sports, 4 a.m. (Tue.)

Men’s Basketball, USA, 4:15 a.m. (Tue.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

TV listings subject to change