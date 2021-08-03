Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|64
|43
|.598
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|34-21
|30-22
|Boston
|63
|44
|.589
|1
|—
|4-6
|L-4
|33-22
|30-22
|New York
|56
|49
|.533
|7
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|27-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|54
|49
|.524
|8
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|25-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|67
|.362
|25
|21
|7-3
|W-1
|17-31
|21-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|37-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|51
|.505
|8½
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|26-23
|26-28
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|59
|.433
|16
|13½
|6-4
|L-3
|28-25
|17-34
|Minnesota
|44
|62
|.415
|18
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|24-30
|20-32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|34-20
|30-22
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|30-24
|30-23
|Seattle
|57
|50
|.533
|7½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|33-23
|24-27
|Los Angeles
|52
|54
|.491
|12
|7½
|5-5
|L-2
|30-26
|22-28
|Texas
|39
|67
|.368
|25
|20½
|4-6
|W-3
|26-27
|13-40
Today
Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 inn.
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1
Wednesday
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|50
|.524
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-2
|33-20
|22-30
|Philadelphia
|53
|53
|.500
|2½
|7
|5-5
|W-2
|31-21
|22-32
|Atlanta
|52
|54
|.491
|3½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|27-27
|25-27
|Washington
|49
|57
|.462
|6½
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|29-27
|20-30
|Miami
|45
|61
|.425
|10½
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|25-26
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|63
|43
|.594
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|29-24
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|7
|4
|7-3
|W-1
|26-26
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|52
|.505
|9½
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|30-21
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-35
|Pittsburgh
|40
|65
|.381
|22½
|19½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-30
|17-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|66
|39
|.629
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|35-17
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|64
|43
|.598
|3
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|33-18
|31-25
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|6½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|36-22
|25-25
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|20½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|33-20
|13-40
|Arizona
|33
|73
|.311
|33½
|27
|5-5
|L-2
|20-32
|13-41
Today
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Wednesday
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CLEVELAND 5,
TORONTO 2, 10 INN.
|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Gurrero 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hernándz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradly ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
Cleveland
E—Hernández (5), Kirk (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Rosario (17), Straw (1), Kirk (3). HR—Ramírez (23), Guerrero Jr. (34). SB—Rosario (11), Straw (1). S—Hedges (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Morgan
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sandlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw W,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clase S,14-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Toronto
|Ray
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Cimber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand L,0-1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
WP—Hand. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—3:14. A—14,653 (53,506).
BALTIMORE 7,
N.Y. YANKEES 1
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|LeMheu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muntcstle 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
Baltimore
DP—Baltimore 1, New York 2. LOB—Baltimore 4, New York 9. 2B—Mountcastle (18), Severino (10), Franco (19), Gallo (2). HR—Mullins (18), Hays (11), Mountcastle (18), Urías (5). SB—Mullins 2 (20). SF—Severino (3), Franco (3), Rizzo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|López W,3-12
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Valdez
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Heaney L,0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Rodríguez
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP—López (Rizzo), Abreu (Valaika). WP—Rodríguez. Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Malachi Moore. T—3:12. A—28,879 (47,309).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|43
|35
|.551
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|42
|36
|.538
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|41
|36
|.532
|1½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|37
|41
|.474
|6
|West Michigan (Det.)
|36
|41
|.468
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|36
|42
|.462
|7
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|51
|25
|.671
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|44
|34
|.564
|8
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|37
|40
|.481
|14½
|Beloit (Miami)
|35
|43
|.449
|17
|South Bend (Cubs)
|33
|44
|.429
|18½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|30
|48
|.385
|22
Sunday
TINCAPS 12, Lansing 1
Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1
Quad Cities 14, South Bend 12
Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 0
Lake County 7, Dayton 2
Beloit 7, Peoria 3
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
