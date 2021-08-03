The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 6-4 L-1 34-21 30-22
    Boston 63 44 .589 1 4-6 L-4 33-22 30-22
    New York 56 49 .533 7 3 6-4 L-1 27-24 29-25
    Toronto 54 49 .524 8 4 6-4 L-1 25-23 29-26
    Baltimore 38 67 .362 25 21 7-3 W-1 17-31 21-36

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 62 44 .585 4-6 W-1 37-18 25-26
    Cleveland 52 51 .505 6 4-6 W-1 26-23 26-28
    Detroit 51 57 .472 12 4-6 W-1 30-24 21-33
    Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 13½ 6-4 L-3 28-25 17-34
    Minnesota 44 62 .415 18 15½ 3-7 L-1 24-30 20-32

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 64 42 .604 6-4 L-2 34-20 30-22
    Oakland 60 47 .561 5-5 W-1 30-24 30-23
    Seattle 57 50 .533 3 6-4 W-1 33-23 24-27
    Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12 5-5 L-2 30-26 22-28
    Texas 39 67 .368 25 20½ 4-6 W-3 26-27 13-40

    Today

    Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

    Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

    Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

    Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 inn.

    Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

    Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

    Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

    Wednesday

    Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

    Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

    San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

    Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 55 50 .524 4-6 L-2 33-20 22-30
    Philadelphia 53 53 .500 7 5-5 W-2 31-21 22-32
    Atlanta 52 54 .491 8 5-5 L-1 27-27 25-27
    Washington 49 57 .462 11 4-6 L-1 29-27 20-30
    Miami 45 61 .425 10½ 15 4-6 W-1 25-26 20-35

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 63 43 .594 7-3 W-1 29-24 34-19
    Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 4 7-3 W-1 26-26 30-24
    St. Louis 53 52 .505 6-4 W-1 30-21 23-31
    Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35
    Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½ 19½ 4-6 L-1 23-30 17-35

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 66 39 .629 6-4 W-2 35-17 31-22
    Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3 5-5 W-2 33-18 31-25
    San Diego 61 47 .565 5-5 W-1 36-22 25-25
    Colorado 46 60 .434 20½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 13-40
    Arizona 33 73 .311 33½ 27 5-5 L-2 20-32 13-41

    Today

    Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

    Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

    San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

    San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

    Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

    Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

    Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

    San Francisco at Arizona, late

    Wednesday

    Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

    San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

    Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

    San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CLEVELAND 5,

    TORONTO 2, 10 INN.

    Cleveland Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 5 2 2 0 Springer cf 5 1 2 0
    Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 Gurrero 1b 5 1 2 2
    Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
    Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0
    Ramirez lf 5 0 1 1 Hernándz lf 3 0 0 0
    Mercado rf 5 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
    Miller 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0
    Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 0
    Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 McGuire pr 0 0 0 0
    Bradly ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 35 2 6 2

    Cleveland 002 000 000 3—5 Toronto 000 002 000 0—2

    E—Hernández (5), Kirk (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Rosario (17), Straw (1), Kirk (3). HR—Ramírez (23), Guerrero Jr. (34). SB—Rosario (11), Straw (1). S—Hedges (4).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Morgan 6 5 2 2 1 9
    Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Shaw W,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Clase S,14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Toronto

    Ray 6 6 2 2 3 4
    Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Romano 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Hand L,0-1 1 2 3 2 0 1

    WP—Hand. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—3:14. A—14,653 (53,506).

    BALTIMORE 7,

    N.Y. YANKEES 1

    Baltimore New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Mullins cf 5 1 2 1 LeMheu 2b 5 0 0 0
    Hays lf-rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 1
    Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0
    Muntcstle 1b 4 2 3 1 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0
    Santander rf 4 1 2 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0
    McKnna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0
    Urías ss 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
    Severino c 3 0 1 1 Torres ss 3 1 1 0
    Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 Gardner cf 1 0 1 0
    Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
    Totals 34 7 11 6 Totals 28 1 3 1

    Baltimore 002 202 010—7 New York 000 010 000—1

    DP—Baltimore 1, New York 2. LOB—Baltimore 4, New York 9. 2B—Mountcastle (18), Severino (10), Franco (19), Gallo (2). HR—Mullins (18), Hays (11), Mountcastle (18), Urías (5). SB—Mullins 2 (20). SF—Severino (3), Franco (3), Rizzo (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Baltimore

    López W,3-12 6 1 1 1 5 4
    Valdez 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
    Fry 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0

    New York

    Heaney L,0-1 4 6 4 4 0 4
    Rodríguez 2 2 2 2 1 1
    Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Abreu 2 3 1 1 0 2

    HBP—López (Rizzo), Abreu (Valaika). WP—Rodríguez. Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Malachi Moore. T—3:12. A—28,879 (47,309).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 43 35 .551
    Lake County (Cleve.) 42 36 .538 1
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 41 36 .532
    Lansing (Oakand) 37 41 .474 6
    West Michigan (Det.) 36 41 .468
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 36 42 .462 7

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 51 25 .671
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 44 34 .564 8
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 37 40 .481 14½
    Beloit (Miami) 35 43 .449 17
    South Bend (Cubs) 33 44 .429 18½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 22

    Sunday

    TINCAPS 12, Lansing 1

    Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1

    Quad Cities 14, South Bend 12

    Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 0

    Lake County 7, Dayton 2

    Beloit 7, Peoria 3

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

