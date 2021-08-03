AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 64 43 .598 — — 6-4 L-1 34-21 30-22 Boston 63 44 .589 1 — 4-6 L-4 33-22 30-22 New York 56 49 .533 7 3 6-4 L-1 27-24 29-25 Toronto 54 49 .524 8 4 6-4 L-1 25-23 29-26 Baltimore 38 67 .362 25 21 7-3 W-1 17-31 21-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 62 44 .585 — — 4-6 W-1 37-18 25-26 Cleveland 52 51 .505 8½ 6 4-6 W-1 26-23 26-28 Detroit 51 57 .472 12 9½ 4-6 W-1 30-24 21-33 Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 13½ 6-4 L-3 28-25 17-34 Minnesota 44 62 .415 18 15½ 3-7 L-1 24-30 20-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 64 42 .604 — — 6-4 L-2 34-20 30-22 Oakland 60 47 .561 4½ — 5-5 W-1 30-24 30-23 Seattle 57 50 .533 7½ 3 6-4 W-1 33-23 24-27 Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12 7½ 5-5 L-2 30-26 22-28 Texas 39 67 .368 25 20½ 4-6 W-3 26-27 13-40

Today

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Monday

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 inn.

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 55 50 .524 — — 4-6 L-2 33-20 22-30 Philadelphia 53 53 .500 2½ 7 5-5 W-2 31-21 22-32 Atlanta 52 54 .491 3½ 8 5-5 L-1 27-27 25-27 Washington 49 57 .462 6½ 11 4-6 L-1 29-27 20-30 Miami 45 61 .425 10½ 15 4-6 W-1 25-26 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 63 43 .594 — — 7-3 W-1 29-24 34-19 Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 4 7-3 W-1 26-26 30-24 St. Louis 53 52 .505 9½ 6½ 6-4 W-1 30-21 23-31 Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ 9½ 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35 Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½ 19½ 4-6 L-1 23-30 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 66 39 .629 — — 6-4 W-2 35-17 31-22 Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3 — 5-5 W-2 33-18 31-25 San Diego 61 47 .565 6½ — 5-5 W-1 36-22 25-25 Colorado 46 60 .434 20½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 13-40 Arizona 33 73 .311 33½ 27 5-5 L-2 20-32 13-41

Today

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Monday

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Wednesday

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Wash., 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CLEVELAND 5,

TORONTO 2, 10 INN.

Cleveland Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Straw cf 5 2 2 0 Springer cf 5 1 2 0 Rosario ss 4 1 3 1 Gurrero 1b 5 1 2 2 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 1 0 0 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 5 0 1 1 Hernándz lf 3 0 0 0 Mercado rf 5 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b-2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 0 Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 McGuire pr 0 0 0 0 Bradly ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 35 2 6 2 Cleveland 002 000 000 3—5 Toronto 000 002 000 0—2

E—Hernández (5), Kirk (1). DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 8, Toronto 7. 2B—Rosario (17), Straw (1), Kirk (3). HR—Ramírez (23), Guerrero Jr. (34). SB—Rosario (11), Straw (1). S—Hedges (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Morgan 6 5 2 2 1 9 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Shaw W,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Clase S,14-18 1 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto

Ray 6 6 2 2 3 4 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romano 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hand L,0-1 1 2 3 2 0 1

WP—Hand. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T—3:14. A—14,653 (53,506).

BALTIMORE 7,

N.Y. YANKEES 1

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 5 1 2 1 LeMheu 2b 5 0 0 0 Hays lf-rf 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 1 Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Muntcstle 1b 4 2 3 1 Gallo lf 3 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 1 2 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 McKnna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 2 1 1 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 1 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 Gardner cf 1 0 1 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 11 6 Totals 28 1 3 1 Baltimore 002 202 010—7 New York 000 010 000—1

DP—Baltimore 1, New York 2. LOB—Baltimore 4, New York 9. 2B—Mountcastle (18), Severino (10), Franco (19), Gallo (2). HR—Mullins (18), Hays (11), Mountcastle (18), Urías (5). SB—Mullins 2 (20). SF—Severino (3), Franco (3), Rizzo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

López W,3-12 6 1 1 1 5 4 Valdez 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0

New York

Heaney L,0-1 4 6 4 4 0 4 Rodríguez 2 2 2 2 1 1 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 1 Abreu 2 3 1 1 0 2

HBP—López (Rizzo), Abreu (Valaika). WP—Rodríguez. Umpires—Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Malachi Moore. T—3:12. A—28,879 (47,309).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 43 35 .551 — Lake County (Cleve.) 42 36 .538 1 Dayton (Cincinnati) 41 36 .532 1½ Lansing (Oakand) 37 41 .474 6 West Michigan (Det.) 36 41 .468 6½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 36 42 .462 7

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 51 25 .671 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 44 34 .564 8 Wisconsin (Milw.) 37 40 .481 14½ Beloit (Miami) 35 43 .449 17 South Bend (Cubs) 33 44 .429 18½ Peoria (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 22

Sunday

TINCAPS 12, Lansing 1

Great Lakes 5, West Michigan 1

Quad Cities 14, South Bend 12

Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 0

Lake County 7, Dayton 2

Beloit 7, Peoria 3

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.