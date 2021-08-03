TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Announced Doug Christie has been hired as assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WRs Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Justin Houston.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jonathan Celestin.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Cam Sample from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Evan Boehme. Activated G Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Patrick Taylor from the physically unable to perform(PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Nate Hall. Activated DL DeMarcus Walker fron the non-football injury list. Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni and G Danny Isidora.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Chris Finke from IR with a settlement.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Jalen Richard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB James Onwualu on the retired list. Released RB Darius Jackson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TEs Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. Placed WR Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list. Released OL D.J. Fluker with an injury settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from Seattle.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman, CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell and G J.R. Sweezy. Waived DL Lorenzo Neal and DB Lawrence Woods.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DB Chris Wilcox from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OL Ross Reynolds on waivers.