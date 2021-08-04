Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|34-22
|30-22
|Boston
|63
|45
|.583
|1
|—
|3-7
|L-5
|33-22
|30-23
|New York
|57
|49
|.538
|6
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|28-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|55
|49
|.529
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|68
|.358
|25
|21½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-31
|21-37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|38-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|9½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-23
|26-29
|Detroit
|52
|57
|.477
|12
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|31-24
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|60
|.429
|17
|14
|5-5
|L-4
|28-25
|17-35
|Minnesota
|45
|62
|.421
|18
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|24-30
|21-32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|42
|.604
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-2
|34-20
|30-22
|Oakland
|60
|47
|.561
|4½
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|30-24
|30-23
|Seattle
|58
|50
|.537
|7
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|33-23
|25-27
|Los Angeles
|52
|54
|.491
|12
|7½
|5-5
|L-2
|30-26
|22-28
|Texas
|39
|67
|.368
|25
|20½
|4-6
|W-3
|26-27
|13-40
Today
Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
San Diego at Oakland, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|—
|—
|3-7
|L-3
|33-20
|22-31
|Philadelphia
|54
|53
|.505
|1½
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|31-21
|23-32
|Atlanta
|53
|54
|.495
|2½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-27
|26-27
|Washington
|49
|58
|.458
|6½
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-28
|20-30
|Miami
|46
|61
|.430
|9½
|14½
|5-5
|W-2
|26-26
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|64
|43
|.598
|—
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|30-24
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|56
|51
|.523
|8
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|26-27
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|53
|.500
|10½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|30-22
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|56
|.477
|13
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-35
|Pittsburgh
|40
|66
|.377
|23½
|20
|4-6
|L-2
|23-30
|17-36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|35-17
|32-22
|Los Angeles
|64
|43
|.598
|3½
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|33-18
|31-25
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|7
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|36-22
|25-25
|Colorado
|46
|60
|.434
|21
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|33-20
|13-40
|Arizona
|33
|74
|.308
|34½
|27½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-33
|13-41
Today
Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late
San Diego at Oakland, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Wash., 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 4, BOSTON 2
|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grossmn rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Short ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
Boston
E—Candelario (8). DP—Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 9, Detroit 6. 2B—Baddoo (18), Schoop (18). HR—Renfroe (17), Cabrera (11). SB—Duran (1). SF—H.Castro (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Richards L,6-7
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Sawamura
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rios
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Detroit
|Peralta
|4 2/3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Funkhsr W,5-1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto S,12-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:24. A—15,724 (41,083).
N.Y. YANKEES 13,
BALTIMORE 1
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|LeMheu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wade 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Muntcstle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Santander rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Allen cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|12
Baltimore
E—Mullins (4). DP—Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, New York 3. 2B—Franco (20), Mountcastle (19), Torres (14), LeMahieu 2 (17), Sánchez (12), Wade (2). HR—Stanton (17), Judge (22). SF—Torres (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Wells L,1-2
|2 1/3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Plutko
|1 2/3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Akin
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
New York
|Gil W,1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Ridings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Koerner
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP—Wells (Allen), Koerner (Franco). WP—Anderson. Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:04. A—30,815 (47,309).
TORONTO 7,
CLEVELAND 2
|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurrero 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndz rf-lf
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dickrsn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
Cleveland
E—Bradley (4). DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B—Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR—Springer (12), Hernández (17). SB—Bichette (17). SF—Bichette (2), Springer (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Plesac L,6-4
|5
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Stephan
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Toronto
|Ryu W,11-5
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Dolis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borucki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP—Stephan (Hernández). Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:46. A—14,270 (53,506).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 7, KANSAS CITY 1
|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andersn ss
|4
|2
|3
|3
|C.Santana dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnandz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson pr-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vaughn lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|28
|7
|5
|7
Kansas City
E—O’Hearn (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 3B—Dozier (4). HR—Vaughn (12), Anderson (10). SB—Olivares (2), Benintendi (8). SF—O’Hearn (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Kansas City
|Bubic L,3-5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Zimmer
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Lovelady
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chicago
|Cease W,8-6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Kopech H,9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Crochet
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zimmer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP—Cease. Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott. T—2:44. A—19,369 (40,615).
INTERLEAGUE
MINNESOTA 7,
CINCINNATI 5
|Minnesota
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polnco 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Schrock rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 3b-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Astudillo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maeda p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cave ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aqino ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
Minnesota
DP—Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Kepler (12), Rooker (4), Arraez (11), Gordon (3), India (17), Winker (28). HR—Garver (12), Polanco (17), Suárez (21), Barnhart (5), India (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Maeda
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|9
|Gant
|1 2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Clmbe W,2-1
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé S,3-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Cincinnati
|Mahle
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Cessa H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lorenzen H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hmbree L,2-6
|2/3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Wilson
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—3:37. A—18,396 (42,319).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|44
|35
|.557
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|42
|37
|.532
|2
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|41
|37
|.526
|2½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|38
|41
|.481
|6
|West Michigan (Det.)
|37
|41
|.474
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|36
|43
|.456
|8
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|52
|25
|.675
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|44
|35
|.557
|9
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|38
|40
|.487
|14½
|Beloit (Miami)
|35
|44
|.443
|18
|South Bend (Cubs)
|34
|44
|.436
|18½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|30
|49
|.380
|23
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Lansing 8, Lake County 1
West Michigan 4, Dayton 3
South Bend 5, Peoria 4
Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 3
Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3
Wisconsin 9, Beloit 5, 10 inn.
Today
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
LOONS 5, TINCAPS 3
|Fort Wayne
|Great Lakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Little lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Homza c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pages rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ornelas rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Deluca cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mathis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Valera ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Almanzar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leonard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Givin 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vranesh dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Malone dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Liput 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
Fort Wayne
2B—Little, Malone, Ward, Pages. HR—Ornelas, Leonard, Deluca. LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Great Lakes 4. SB—Liput. E—Mathis.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Lugo
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Bencomo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
Great Lakes
|Choi
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Shaps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cantleberry
|1 1/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Mokma W,2-2
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP—Lugo, Shaps 2. HBP—Ornelas (by Shaps), Mathis (by Shaps). Umpires—HP: Jennifer Pawol; 1B: Thomas O’Neil. T—2:44 (1:18 delay). A—2,327.
