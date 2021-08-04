The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 5-5 L-2 34-22 30-22
    Boston 63 45 .583 1 3-7 L-5 33-22 30-23
    New York 57 49 .538 6 7-3 W-1 28-24 29-25
    Toronto 55 49 .529 7 6-4 W-1 26-23 29-26
    Baltimore 38 68 .358 25 21½ 6-4 L-1 17-31 21-37

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 63 44 .589 5-5 W-2 38-18 25-26
    Cleveland 52 52 .500 4-6 L-1 26-23 26-29
    Detroit 52 57 .477 12 9 5-5 W-2 31-24 21-33
    Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 14 5-5 L-4 28-25 17-35
    Minnesota 45 62 .421 18 15 4-6 W-1 24-30 21-32

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 64 42 .604 6-4 L-2 34-20 30-22
    Oakland 60 47 .561 5-5 W-1 30-24 30-23
    Seattle 58 50 .537 7 6-4 W-2 33-23 25-27
    Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12 5-5 L-2 30-26 22-28
    Texas 39 67 .368 25 20½ 4-6 W-3 26-27 13-40

    Today

    Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

    Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

    Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

    Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.

    Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

    Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

    N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

    Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

    Detroit 4, Boston 2

    Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

    Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

    L.A. Angels at Texas, late

    San Diego at Oakland, late

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Thursday

    Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

    Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 55 51 .519 3-7 L-3 33-20 22-31
    Philadelphia 54 53 .505 6-4 W-3 31-21 23-32
    Atlanta 53 54 .495 5-5 W-1 27-27 26-27
    Washington 49 58 .458 11½ 4-6 L-2 29-28 20-30
    Miami 46 61 .430 14½ 5-5 W-2 26-26 20-35

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 64 43 .598 8-2 W-2 30-24 34-19
    Cincinnati 56 51 .523 8 6-4 L-1 26-27 30-24
    St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½ 7 5-5 L-1 30-22 23-31
    Chicago 51 56 .477 13 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35
    Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½ 20 4-6 L-2 23-30 17-36

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 67 39 .632 6-4 W-3 35-17 32-22
    Los Angeles 64 43 .598 5-5 W-2 33-18 31-25
    San Diego 61 47 .565 7 5-5 W-1 36-22 25-25
    Colorado 46 60 .434 21 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 13-40
    Arizona 33 74 .308 34½ 27½ 4-6 L-3 20-33 13-41

    Today

    Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

    San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

    Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

    San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

    Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

    Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

    Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

    Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

    Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late

    San Diego at Oakland, late

    San Francisco at Arizona, late

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Thursday

    N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

    San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Wash., 4:05 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    DETROIT 4, BOSTON 2

    Boston Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Duran cf 5 0 2 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1
    Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0
    Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Grossmn rf 3 1 2 1
    Martinez dh 3 0 2 1 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1
    Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0
    Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Haase c 4 0 1 0
    Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 0 1
    Vázquez c 4 0 2 0 Short ph-ss 1 0 0 0
    Cordero 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
    Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 1 1 0
    Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 30 4 8 4

    Boston 110 000 000—2 Detroit 010 110 10x—4

    E—Candelario (8). DP—Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 9, Detroit 6. 2B—Baddoo (18), Schoop (18). HR—Renfroe (17), Cabrera (11). SB—Duran (1). SF—H.Castro (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Richards L,6-7 4 5 3 3 2 5
    Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Rios 1 2 1 1 0 3
    Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Detroit

    Peralta 4 2/3 6 2 1 2 3
    Funkhsr W,5-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Jiménez H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Fulmer H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Cisnero H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Soto S,12-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

    Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:24. A—15,724 (41,083).

    N.Y. YANKEES 13,

    BALTIMORE 1

    Baltimore New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 LeMheu 2b 4 2 2 1
    Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Wade 3b 1 1 1 2
    Martin ss 1 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 5 2 2 1
    Muntcstle 1b 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 5 2 2 1
    Santander rf 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 5 2 2 4
    McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
    Hays lf-rf 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 1 2 1
    Stewart dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 2 2
    Severino c 4 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 4 1 1 0
    Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Allen cf 3 1 1 0
    Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0
    Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 38 13 15 12

    Baltimore 000 000 010—1 New York 015 300 04x—13

    E—Mullins (4). DP—Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, New York 3. 2B—Franco (20), Mountcastle (19), Torres (14), LeMahieu 2 (17), Sánchez (12), Wade (2). HR—Stanton (17), Judge (22). SF—Torres (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Baltimore

    Wells L,1-2 2 1/3 7 6 6 0 2
    Plutko 1 2/3 3 3 3 0 2
    Akin 3 1 0 0 0 1
    Anderson 1 4 4 4 0 0

    New York

    Gil W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 6
    Ridings 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Koerner 2 2 1 1 1 0

    HBP—Wells (Allen), Koerner (Franco). WP—Anderson. Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:04. A—30,815 (47,309).

    TORONTO 7,

    CLEVELAND 2

    Cleveland Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 2
    Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Gurrero 1b 5 0 0 0
    Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 1 1 0
    Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 3 1 1 1
    Ramirez lf 4 1 1 1 Hrnndz rf-lf 3 2 3 3
    Bradley 1b 4 0 2 1 Dickrsn dh 4 0 0 0
    Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 Grriel Jr. lf 3 1 2 0
    Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0
    Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 Valera 3b 4 0 1 1
    Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0
    McGuire c 4 0 2 0
    Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 34 7 12 7

    Cleveland 000 101 000—2 Toronto 300 121 00x—7

    E—Bradley (4). DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 5, Toronto 7. 2B—Bradley (6), Reyes (12), Ramirez (16), Gurriel Jr. (19), Springer (9), McGuire (12). HR—Springer (12), Hernández (17). SB—Bichette (17). SF—Bichette (2), Springer (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Plesac L,6-4 5 10 6 6 0 0
    Stephan 2 1 1 1 1 1
    Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1

    Toronto

    Ryu W,11-5 7 7 2 2 0 8
    Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Borucki 1 0 0 0 0 1

    HBP—Stephan (Hernández). Umpires—Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Dan Bellino. T—2:46. A—14,270 (53,506).

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 7, KANSAS CITY 1

    Kansas City Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Andersn ss 4 2 3 3
    C.Santana dh 3 0 1 0 Hrnandz 2b 2 0 0 0
    Perez c 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 2
    Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0
    Dyson pr-lf 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
    Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 Mncada 3b 3 1 0 0
    O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 1 Vaughn lf 3 2 1 1
    Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0
    Olivares rf 3 0 1 0 Zavala c 1 2 0 1
    Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
    Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 7 5 7

    Kansas City 000 000 100—1 Chicago 012 000 40x—7

    E—O’Hearn (1). DP—Kansas City 1, Chicago 0. LOB—Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 3B—Dozier (4). HR—Vaughn (12), Anderson (10). SB—Olivares (2), Benintendi (8). SF—O’Hearn (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Kansas City

    Bubic L,3-5 6 3 3 3 3 8
    Zimmer 0 0 3 3 3 0
    Lovelady 1 2 1 1 1 1
    Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Chicago

    Cease W,8-6 6 1 0 0 2 11
    Kopech H,9 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Crochet 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Zimmer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

    WP—Cease. Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott. T—2:44. A—19,369 (40,615).

    INTERLEAGUE

    MINNESOTA 7,

    CINCINNATI 5

    Minnesota Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Kepler rf 4 2 1 0 India 2b 5 2 2 2
    Rooker lf 4 1 1 1 Winker lf 3 0 2 1
    Colomé p 0 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
    Polnco 2b-ss 5 1 1 3 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
    Garver c 5 1 2 3 Schrock rf 2 0 0 0
    Arraez 3b-2b 5 0 2 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
    Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn ph 1 0 0 0
    Gordon cf 3 0 1 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
    Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
    Donaldsn ph 1 0 0 0 Naquin cf 4 0 1 0
    Astudillo 3b 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 1 1 1
    Maeda p 2 1 1 0 Freeman pr 0 0 0 0
    Larnach ph 1 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 1 1 1
    Gant p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
    Coulombe p 0 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 1 1 1 0
    Cave ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
    Aqino ph-rf 2 0 1 0
    Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 34 5 9 5

    Minnesota 001 030 003—7 Cincinnati 003 020 000—5

    DP—Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB—Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B—Kepler (12), Rooker (4), Arraez (11), Gordon (3), India (17), Winker (28). HR—Garver (12), Polanco (17), Suárez (21), Barnhart (5), India (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Maeda 5 7 5 5 1 9
    Gant 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2
    Clmbe W,2-1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Colomé S,3-7 1 1 0 0 1 1

    Cincinnati

    Mahle 5 6 4 4 2 5
    Cessa H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Lorenzen H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Givens H,3 1 1 0 0 2 0
    Hmbree L,2-6 2/3 1 3 3 2 2
    Wilson 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

    Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T—3:37. A—18,396 (42,319).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 44 35 .557
    Lake County (Cleve.) 42 37 .532 2
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 41 37 .526
    Lansing (Oakand) 38 41 .481 6
    West Michigan (Det.) 37 41 .474
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 36 43 .456 8

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 52 25 .675
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 44 35 .557 9
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 38 40 .487 14½
    Beloit (Miami) 35 44 .443 18
    South Bend (Cubs) 34 44 .436 18½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 30 49 .380 23

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday

    Lansing 8, Lake County 1

    West Michigan 4, Dayton 3

    South Bend 5, Peoria 4

    Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 3

    Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3

    Wisconsin 9, Beloit 5, 10 inn.

    Today

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Thursday

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    LOONS 5, TINCAPS 3

    Fort Wayne Great Lakes
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Little lf 4 1 1 1 Ward lf 4 1 1 0
    Homza c 4 0 1 0 Lewis 3b 4 0 0 0
    Ruiz cf 4 0 2 1 Pages rf 3 0 1 1
    Ornelas rf 3 1 1 1 Taylor c 4 1 0 0
    Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 Deluca cf 4 1 2 2
    Mathis 3b 3 0 1 0 Valera ss 3 1 1 0
    Almanzar 1b 4 0 0 0 Leonard 2b 3 1 1 2
    Givin 2b 3 1 1 0 Vranesh dh 3 0 0 0
    Malone dh 4 0 1 0 Liput 1b 3 0 1 0
    Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 31 5 7 5

    Fort Wayne 001 000 110—3 Great Lakes 120 000 02x—5

    2B—Little, Malone, Ward, Pages. HR—Ornelas, Leonard, Deluca. LOB—Fort Wayne 7, Great Lakes 4. SB—Liput. E—Mathis.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Lugo 5 5 3 3 1 7
    Bencomo 2 1 0 0 0 2
    Williams 1 1 2 0 0 2

    Great Lakes

    Choi 5 6 1 1 0 8
    Shaps 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Cantleberry 1 1/3 2 2 2 1 1
    Mokma W,2-2 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

    WP—Lugo, Shaps 2. HBP—Ornelas (by Shaps), Mathis (by Shaps). Umpires—HP: Jennifer Pawol; 1B: Thomas O’Neil. T—2:44 (1:18 delay). A—2,327.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story