AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 — — 5-5 L-2 34-22 30-22 Boston 63 45 .583 1 — 3-7 L-5 33-22 30-23 New York 57 49 .538 6 2½ 7-3 W-1 28-24 29-25 Toronto 55 49 .529 7 3½ 6-4 W-1 26-23 29-26 Baltimore 38 68 .358 25 21½ 6-4 L-1 17-31 21-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 63 44 .589 — — 5-5 W-2 38-18 25-26 Cleveland 52 52 .500 9½ 6½ 4-6 L-1 26-23 26-29 Detroit 52 57 .477 12 9 5-5 W-2 31-24 21-33 Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 14 5-5 L-4 28-25 17-35 Minnesota 45 62 .421 18 15 4-6 W-1 24-30 21-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 64 42 .604 — — 6-4 L-2 34-20 30-22 Oakland 60 47 .561 4½ — 5-5 W-1 30-24 30-23 Seattle 58 50 .537 7 2½ 6-4 W-2 33-23 25-27 Los Angeles 52 54 .491 12 7½ 5-5 L-2 30-26 22-28 Texas 39 67 .368 25 20½ 4-6 W-3 26-27 13-40

Today

Minnesota (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

San Diego at Oakland, late

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 55 51 .519 — — 3-7 L-3 33-20 22-31 Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½ 6½ 6-4 W-3 31-21 23-32 Atlanta 53 54 .495 2½ 7½ 5-5 W-1 27-27 26-27 Washington 49 58 .458 6½ 11½ 4-6 L-2 29-28 20-30 Miami 46 61 .430 9½ 14½ 5-5 W-2 26-26 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Milwaukee 64 43 .598 — — 8-2 W-2 30-24 34-19 Cincinnati 56 51 .523 8 4½ 6-4 L-1 26-27 30-24 St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½ 7 5-5 L-1 30-22 23-31 Chicago 51 56 .477 13 9½ 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-35 Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½ 20 4-6 L-2 23-30 17-36

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away San Francisco 67 39 .632 — — 6-4 W-3 35-17 32-22 Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½ — 5-5 W-2 33-18 31-25 San Diego 61 47 .565 7 — 5-5 W-1 36-22 25-25 Colorado 46 60 .434 21 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 13-40 Arizona 33 74 .308 34½ 27½ 4-6 L-3 20-33 13-41

Today

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, late

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late

San Diego at Oakland, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Wash., 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT 4, BOSTON 2

Boston Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Duran cf 5 0 2 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Grossmn rf 3 1 2 1 Martinez dh 3 0 2 1 Cabrera dh 4 1 2 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Haase c 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 2 0 0 1 Vázquez c 4 0 2 0 Short ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 1 1 0 Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 30 4 8 4 Boston 110 000 000—2 Detroit 010 110 10x—4

E—Candelario (8). DP—Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 9, Detroit 6. 2B—Baddoo (18), Schoop (18). HR—Renfroe (17), Cabrera (11). SB—Duran (1). SF—H.Castro (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Richards L,6-7 4 5 3 3 2 5 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 1 1 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 3 Rios 1 2 1 1 0 3 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Peralta 4 2/3 6 2 1 2 3 Funkhsr W,5-1 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Jiménez H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fulmer H,5 1 1 0 0 0 3 Cisnero H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Soto S,12-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires—Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka. T—3:24. A—15,724 (41,083).

N.Y. YANKEES 13,

BALTIMORE 1

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 LeMheu 2b 4 2 2 1 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Wade 3b 1 1 1 2 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 5 2 2 1 Muntcstle 1b 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 5 2 2 1 Santander rf 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 5 2 2 4 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Hays lf-rf 4 0 1 0 Sánchez c 4 1 2 1 Stewart dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 2 2 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Allen cf 3 1 1 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 38 13 15 12 Baltimore 000 000 010—1 New York 015 300 04x—13

E—Mullins (4). DP—Baltimore 0, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 8, New York 3. 2B—Franco (20), Mountcastle (19), Torres (14), LeMahieu 2 (17), Sánchez (12), Wade (2). HR—Stanton (17), Judge (22). SF—Torres (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Wells L,1-2 2 1/3 7 6 6 0 2 Plutko 1 2/3 3 3 3 0 2 Akin 3 1 0 0 0 1 Anderson 1 4 4 4 0 0

New York

Gil W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 6 Ridings 1 1 0 0 0 3 Koerner 2 2 1 1 1 0

HBP—Wells (Allen), Koerner (Franco). WP—Anderson. Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger. T—3:04. A—30,815 (47,309).

TORONTO 7,

CLEVELAND 2