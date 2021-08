Football

SCHEDULES

BALL STATE

Sept. 2: W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Penn St.., 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Toledo, TBD

Oct. 2: Army, TBD

Oct. 9: at W. Michigan, TBD

Oct. 16: at E. Michigan, TBD

Oct. 23: Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: at Akron, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: at No. Illinois, 7 or 8 p.m.

Nov. 17: Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: Buffalo, 7 p.m.

INDIANA

Sept. 4: at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Cincinnati, noon

Sept. 25: at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Penn St., TBD

Oct. 16: Michigan St., noon

Oct. 23: Ohio St., TBD

Oct. 30: at Maryland, noon

Nov. 6: at Michigan, TBD

Nov. 13: Rutgers, TBD

Nov. 20: Minnesota, TBD

Nov. 27: at Purdue, TBD

NOTRE DAME

Sept. 5: at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: Toledo, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: vs. Wisconsin, at Solider Field, noon

Oct. 2: Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Virginia Tech, TBD

Oct. 23: USC, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 20: Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: at Stanford, TBD

PURDUE

Sept. 4: Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Illinois, TBD

Oct. 2: Minnesota, noon

Oct. 16: at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Wisconsin, TBD

Oct. 30: at Nebraska, TBD

Nov. 6: Michigan St., TBD

Nov. 13: at Ohio St., TBD

Nov. 20: vs. Northwestern, at Wrigley Field, TBD

Nov. 27: Indiana, TBD