Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf
HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL
At Maple Grove
Team scores: 1. Homestead 286, 2. Carroll 336, 3. Columbia City 362, 4. Bishop Dwenger 365, 5. Northfield 372, 6. Huntington North 381, 7. Snider 382, 8. Wabash 391, 9. Wawasee 398, 10. Leo 433, 11. Concordia 448
Homestead: Dabagia 66, Si. Senk 71, Ayres 76, Saal 87, Sc. Senk 73
Carroll: GeRue 73, Carr 87, Neal 99, Frick 88, Straley 88
Columbia City: McCammon 85, Fowler 92, Pequignot 88, Bell 97, Hall 103
Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 94, Burns 88, Stowe 94, Munson 89, Smith 100
Huntington North: Dill 73, Stephan 99, Roth 101, Hoch 108, Newton 113
Snider: Hall 97, Pyle 103, Matthias 94, Birkenbeul 88, Henry 114
Wawasee: Cripe 89, Firestone 95, Torres 106, Losee 108, Delagrange 123
Leo: M. Freeman 95, T. Freeman 115, Miller 104, Cain 119
Concordia: Goodman 106, Myers 112, Scheerer 107, Bolinger 123
BELLMONT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Bellmont 404, 2. Garrett 412, 3. Norwell 435, 4. Bluffton 451, 5. Bellmont B 455, 6. Jay County 479, 7. Adams Central 493
Bellmont: Hockemeyer 101, Macke 102, Schirack 90, Marbaugh 113, Blythe 111
Garrett: Weaver 89, Barse 106, Ruble 110, Bergman 107, Best 117
Norwell: A. Dodane 105, E. Dodane 104, Double 110, Lemler 121, Heaston 116
Bluffton: Johnson 110, King 104, Frank 116, Nash 123, Fenstermaker 121
Bellmont B: Wefel 111, Butler 106, LeMaster 118, Pettibone 120, Johnson 131
Jay County: Chapman 116, Snow 126, Jacobs 124, Smith 113
Adams Central: Jones 92, Hirschy 127, Moser 135, Hurst 139
