    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Golf

    HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL

    At Maple Grove

    Team scores: 1. Homestead 286, 2. Carroll 336, 3. Columbia City 362, 4. Bishop Dwenger 365, 5. Northfield 372, 6. Huntington North 381, 7. Snider 382, 8. Wabash 391, 9. Wawasee 398, 10. Leo 433, 11. Concordia 448

    Homestead: Dabagia 66, Si. Senk 71, Ayres 76, Saal 87, Sc. Senk 73

    Carroll: GeRue 73, Carr 87, Neal 99, Frick 88, Straley 88

    Columbia City: McCammon 85, Fowler 92, Pequignot 88, Bell 97, Hall 103

    Bishop Dwenger: Landstoffer 94, Burns 88, Stowe 94, Munson 89, Smith 100

    Huntington North: Dill 73, Stephan 99, Roth 101, Hoch 108, Newton 113

    Snider: Hall 97, Pyle 103, Matthias 94, Birkenbeul 88, Henry 114

    Wawasee: Cripe 89, Firestone 95, Torres 106, Losee 108, Delagrange 123

    Leo: M. Freeman 95, T. Freeman 115, Miller 104, Cain 119

    Concordia: Goodman 106, Myers 112, Scheerer 107, Bolinger 123

    BELLMONT INVITATIONAL

    Team scores: 1. Bellmont 404, 2. Garrett 412, 3. Norwell 435, 4. Bluffton 451, 5. Bellmont B 455, 6. Jay County 479, 7. Adams Central 493

    Bellmont: Hockemeyer 101, Macke 102, Schirack 90, Marbaugh 113, Blythe 111

    Garrett: Weaver 89, Barse 106, Ruble 110, Bergman 107, Best 117

    Norwell: A. Dodane 105, E. Dodane 104, Double 110, Lemler 121, Heaston 116

    Bluffton: Johnson 110, King 104, Frank 116, Nash 123, Fenstermaker 121

    Bellmont B: Wefel 111, Butler 106, LeMaster 118, Pettibone 120, Johnson 131

    Jay County: Chapman 116, Snow 126, Jacobs 124, Smith 113

    Adams Central: Jones 92, Hirschy 127, Moser 135, Hurst 139

