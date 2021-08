(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

MLB, Minnesota-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

AL, Boston-Detroit, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.

NL, Atlanta-St. Louis, ESPN, 8 p.m.

AL, Kansas City-Chicago White Sox, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.

NL, Chicago Cubs-Colorado, Marquee, 8:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Summer League, San Antonio-Utah Blue, NBA, 7 p.m.

Summer League, Miami-Golden State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Summer League, Memphis-Utah White, NBA, 9 p.m.

Summer League, L.A. Lakers-Sacramento, ESPNU, 11 p.m.

GOLF

U.S Women’s Amateur, Round of 64, TGC, 2 p.m.

OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s Basketball, Japan-Belgium, USA, 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball, Spain-France, USA, 8 a.m.

Women’s Golf, Second Round, TGC, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball, Track & Field, Women’s Diving, NBC, 8 p.m.

Track & Field, USA, 8 p.m.

Men’s Skateboarding, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Canoeing / Kayaking, CNBC, 9 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball, Brazil-ROC, NBC, midnight

Women’s Soccer, U.S.-Australia, USA, 4 a.m. (Thu.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A, TinCaps-Great Lakes, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change