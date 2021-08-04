Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Milwaukee
|-267
|Pittsburgh
|+225
|at Washington
|-113
|Philadelphia
|-102
|N.Y. Mets
|-166
|at Miami
|+149
|Atlanta
|-110
|at St. Louis
|-104
|at Colorado
|-157
|Chicago Cubs
|+142
|San Francisco
|-166
|at Arizona
|+148
American League
|at Tampa Bay
|-156
|Seattle
|+142
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-260
|Baltimore
|+220
|at Toronto
|-205
|Cleveland
|+180
|Boston
|-158
|at Detroit
|+144
|L.A. Angels
|-158
|at Texas
|+144
|at Chicago WS
|-243
|Kansas City
|+205
Interleague
|at Cincinnati
|-195
|Minnesota
|+170
|San Diego
|-115
|at Oakland
|-105
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-199
|Houston
|+174
