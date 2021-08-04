The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 04, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Milwaukee -267 Pittsburgh +225
    at Washington -113 Philadelphia -102
    N.Y. Mets -166 at Miami +149
    Atlanta -110 at St. Louis -104
    at Colorado -157 Chicago Cubs +142
    San Francisco -166 at Arizona +148

    American League

    at Tampa Bay -156 Seattle +142
    at N.Y. Yankees -260 Baltimore +220
    at Toronto -205 Cleveland +180
    Boston -158 at Detroit +144
    L.A. Angels -158 at Texas +144
    at Chicago WS -243 Kansas City +205

    Interleague

    at Cincinnati -195 Minnesota +170
    San Diego -115 at Oakland -105
    at L.A. Dodgers -199 Houston +174

