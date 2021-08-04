TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Emmanuel Rivera and SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Thompson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson fron the 10-day IL. Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zach Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the family medical emergency list. Sent RHP Cody Poteet to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Jersey Shore (High-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Keury Mella on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Miles Mikolas and DanielPonce de Leon to Springfield (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the 60-day IL. Designated RF Jorge Mateo for assignment. Sent RHP Taylor Williams to El Paso (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Riley Adams from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Rochester and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Rene Rivera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2. Optioned RHP Wander Suero to Rochester.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Evan Mobley to a Rookie Scale Contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed G Nate Hinton to a two-way contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-way contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jalen Suggs and F Franz Wagner to Rookie Scale Contracts.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract. Waived G George Hill.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F Trenton Watford to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived Gs DeAndre’ Bembry, Rodney Hood and Paul Watson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Greg Dortch. Activated S Shawn Williams from the non-football injury list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Cameron Niziale. Waived P Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Eddie Goldman on the COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Daniel Crawford. Placed WR Bailey Gaither on the reserve/retired list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated S Jarrod Wilson and CB Chris Claybrooks from the COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Jeff Gladney.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James. Released LB Jarvis Miller.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Travis Boyd to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Jackson Cressey.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Liam Coughlin.

SOCCER

MLS

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Loaned F Tyler Freeman to Karlsruher SC for the 2021-22 German 2. Bundesliga with an option to recall.

NWSL

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West interim general manager and head of soccer operations and Kristin Bernert interim head of business operations.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Rashana Miller director of women’s basketball operations.