ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hernández 2b 4 1 2 2 Baddoo lf 5 0 0 0

Duran cf 5 1 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1

Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 Grossmn rf 3 0 1 0

Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0

Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Haase dh-c 4 0 0 0

Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 1 0

Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0

Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro ph 1 0 0 0

Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Jiménez p 0 0 0 0

Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Short ss 1 0 0 0

H.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 32 1 5 1 Boston 010 030 000—4 Detroit 000 000 100—1

DP—Boston 0, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 7, Detroit 10. 2B—Bogaerts (30), Renfroe (21), Verdugo (22), Schoop (19), Candelario (27). 3B—Hernández (3). HR—Martinez (21), Hernández (15), Duran (2), Schoop (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston

Rdrígez W,8-6 5 2 0 0 4 10 Sawamura 1 1 0 0 1 2 Taylor 2/3 1 1 1 1 2 Ottavino H,17 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2 Brnes S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Mize L,6-6 5 7 4 4 1 3 Holland 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 4 Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna. T—3:20. A—16,633 (41,083).

INTERLEAGUE

CINCINNATI 6,

MINNESOTA 5

Minnesota Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler cf 4 0 1 0 India 2b 5 0 3 1 Rooker lf 5 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 1 0 0 Polanco ss 4 2 2 1 Farmer ss 3 1 1 1 Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2 Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Stephnsn c 4 1 2 2 Larnach rf 4 1 1 2 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 2 1 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 Barnes p 1 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 2 2 1 0 Cave ph 1 0 0 0 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 Minaya p 0 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Burrows p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Donaldsn ph 1 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 9 6 Minnesota 100 000 040—5 Cincinnati 004 100 10x—6

DP—Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB—Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Arraez (12), Sanó (16), Larnach (11), Kepler (13), Votto (13), India (18). HR—Polanco (18), Stephenson (6). S—Castillo 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Barnes L,0-2 4 7 5 5 2 2 Minaya 2 1 0 0 2 5 Burrows 1 1 1 1 0 0 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cincinnati

Cstillo W,6-10 6 6 1 1 1 7 Garrett 2/3 0 0 0 2 1 Brach H,10 1/3 1 3 3 2 0 Cessa H,2 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 Lrenzn S,1-1 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 3

Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:15. A—16,828 (42,319).

OAKLAND 5,

SAN DIEGO 4, 10 INN.

San Diego Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Pham lf 5 0 1 1 Canha lf 3 1 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 5 0 2 2 Crnenwrth ss 5 0 0 0 Laureano rf 3 1 1 0 Hosmer dh 4 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 1 Profar 1b 4 0 2 0 Harrison inf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 4 1 2 1 Kemp pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Kim pr 0 1 0 0 Chapmn inf 4 0 1 1 Nola c 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Marisnick rf 3 0 1 0 Goms ph-c 1 0 1 1 Myers ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 32 5 7 5 San Diego 001 200 000 1—4 Oakland 010 000 002 2—5

DP—San Diego 2, Oakland 2. LOB—San Diego 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Caratini (7), Grisham 2 (16), Laureano (21), Olson (26). HR—Lowrie (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Musgrove 6 2 1 1 3 5 Johnson H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pomernz H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 3 2 2 1 1 Hill L,5-6 0 2 2 1 0 0

Oakland

Montas 6 8 3 3 0 8 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino W,4-4 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP—Musgrove 2 (Canha,Harrison), Diekman (Frazier). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:23. A—10,648 (46,847).

This Date In Baseball

2013 — Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 (211 games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece when MLB disciplined 13 players in a drug case — the most sweeping punishment since the Black Sox scandal. Ryan Braun’s 65-game suspension last month and previous punishments bring to 18 the total number of players disciplined for their relationship to Biogenesis of America, a closed anti-aging clinic in Florida accused of distributing banned performing-enhancing drugs.

LATE TUESDAY

COLORADO 13,

CHICAGO CUBS 6

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 5 1 1 1 Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Rgrs 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Blackmn rf 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 Bowden p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Hpsn ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 3 1 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1 Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 Santos p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 Cron 1b 4 1 3 3 Romine ss 4 0 1 0 McMhn 3b 4 2 1 0 Davies p 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 3 3 4 Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 36 13 13 13 Chicago 010 100 022—6 Colorado 040 304 02x—13

DP—Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B—Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR—Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S—Freeland (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Davies L,6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1 Rucker 1 2/3 4 4 4 1 3 Megill 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2 Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1

Colorado

Freelnd W,2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5 Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3 Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP—Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:04. A—38,188 (50,445).

ATLANTA 6, ST. LOUIS 1

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 1 1 2 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Gldshmt 1b 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 3 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Molina c 4 0 2 1 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 Pedersn cf-rf 4 0 2 1 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0 Fried p 3 0 1 0 Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 McFarlnd p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph 0 0 0 0 Nootbar ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 33 1 8 1 Atlanta 510 000 000—6 St. Louis 000 000 001—1

DP—Atlanta 2, St. Louis 3. LOB—Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B—O’Neill (18). HR—Soler (1), Freeman (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Fried W,8-7 6 4 0 0 1 7 Chavez 1 2 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1

St. Louis

Lester L,0-1 5 9 6 6 2 4 McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 J.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:39. A—31,509 (45,494).

SAN DIEGO 8,

OAKLAND 1

San Diego Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Pham dh 5 1 2 2 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Crnenwrth 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 3 1 Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Nola c 5 1 4 2 Laureano rf 4 0 2 0 Grisham cf 5 0 2 2 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Kim ss 5 1 1 0 Chapmn 3b 3 0 0 0 Marisnick lf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 33 1 7 1 San Diego 130 020 200—8 Oakland 000 010 000—1

DP—San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB—San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B—Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR—Pham (12), Marte (1). SB—Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego

Snell W,5-4 5 6 1 1 3 6 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 2

Oakland

Manaea L,8-7 4 1/3 8 5 5 0 4 Guerra 2/3 1 1 1 1 2 Smith 3 4 2 2 1 1 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires—Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:20. A—11,985 (46,847).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 44 36 .550 — Lake County (Cleve.) 43 37 .537 1 Dayton (Cincinnati) 41 38 .519 2½ West Michigan (Det.) 38 41 .481 5½ Lansing (Oakand) 38 42 .475 6 TINCAPS (San Diego) 37 43 .463 7

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 53 25 .679 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 44 36 .550 10 Wisconsin (Milw.) 38 41 .481 15½ Beloit (Miami) 36 44 .450 18 South Bend (Cubs) 34 45 .430 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 31 49 .388 23

Tuesday

Lansing 8, Lake County 1

West Michigan 4, Dayton 3

South Bend 5, Peoria 4

Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 3

Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3

Wisconsin 9, Beloit 5, 10 inn.

Wednesday

Lake County 8, Lansing 4

West Michigan 4, Dayton 1

Peoria 5, South Bend 2

TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 5

Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 5

Beloit 5, Wisconsin 0

Today

Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Dayton at West Michigan, gm1, 6 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, gm2, to follow

Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

TINCAPS 12, LOONS 5

Fort Wayne Great Lakes ab r h bi ab r h bi Little lf 4 3 2 1 Ward lf 5 1 1 0 Homza c 5 1 1 0 Pages rf 3 1 2 2 Ruiz rf 3 3 1 3 Taylor dh 5 1 1 0 Ornelas dh 3 2 1 0 Lewis 1b 5 1 0 0 Mathis 3b 4 1 1 1 Deluca cf 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 Valera ss 3 0 1 1 Skender 2b 4 1 2 2 Leonard 3b 2 0 0 0 Givin 1b 3 1 0 1 Ching 2b 3 0 2 2 Ilarraza cf 4 0 0 0 January c 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 12 9 9 Totals 33 5 7 5 Fort Wayne 414 003 000—12 Great Lakes 010 003 010—5

2B—Taylor, Ching. HR—Ruiz, Pages. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 8. SB—Little 5, Ruiz. E—Lopez, Mathis.

IP H R ER BB SO

Fort Wayne

Lehman W,1-1 5 4 4 3 3 1 Minjarez 2 2 0 0 0 4 Feole 2/3 0 1 1 2 2 Smith 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Great Lakes

Percival L,3-3 1/3 1 4 4 4 0 Acosta 1 2/3 2 1 1 1 2 Cuello 3 3 4 4 1 2 Malisheski 2/3 3 3 3 1 1 Little 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Betancourt 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Feole, Malisheski. Balk—Malisheski. HBP—Ruiz 2 (by Percival, Malisheski), Valera (by Feole), Ching (by Feole). Umpires—HP: Thomas O’Neil; 1B: Jennifer Pawol . T—3:43. A—2,429.

