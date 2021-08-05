Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|35-22
|30-22
|Boston
|64
|45
|.587
|1
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|33-22
|31-23
|New York
|58
|49
|.542
|6
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|29-24
|29-25
|Toronto
|56
|49
|.533
|7
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|27-23
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|69
|.355
|26
|22
|5-5
|L-2
|17-31
|21-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|63
|44
|.589
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|38-18
|25-26
|Cleveland
|52
|53
|.495
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|26-23
|26-30
|Detroit
|52
|58
|.473
|12½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|31-25
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|60
|.429
|17
|14
|5-5
|L-4
|28-25
|17-35
|Minnesota
|45
|63
|.417
|18½
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|24-30
|21-33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|65
|42
|.607
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|34-20
|31-22
|Oakland
|61
|48
|.560
|5
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|31-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|33-23
|25-28
|Los Angeles
|54
|54
|.500
|11½
|6½
|5-5
|W-2
|30-26
|24-28
|Texas
|39
|69
|.361
|26½
|21½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-29
|13-40
Today
Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 inn.
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6
Boston 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1
Kansas City at White Sox, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday
White Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|56
|51
|.523
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|33-20
|23-31
|Philadelphia
|55
|53
|.509
|1½
|6
|6-4
|W-4
|31-21
|24-32
|Atlanta
|53
|54
|.495
|3
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|27-27
|26-27
|Washington
|49
|59
|.454
|7½
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|29-29
|20-30
|Miami
|46
|62
|.426
|10½
|15
|5-5
|L-1
|26-27
|20-35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|65
|44
|.596
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|31-25
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|57
|51
|.528
|7½
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|27-27
|30-24
|St. Louis
|53
|53
|.500
|10½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|30-22
|23-31
|Chicago
|51
|57
|.472
|13½
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|31-21
|20-36
|Pittsburgh
|41
|67
|.380
|23½
|20
|3-7
|L-1
|23-30
|18-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|35-17
|32-23
|Los Angeles
|64
|44
|.593
|3½
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|33-19
|31-25
|San Diego
|62
|48
|.564
|6½
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|36-22
|26-26
|Colorado
|47
|60
|.439
|20
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-20
|13-40
|Arizona
|34
|74
|.315
|33½
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|21-33
|13-41
Today
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 inn.
Philadelphia 9, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Atlanta at St. Louis, late
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Friday
White Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Fran. at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 10,
BALTIMORE 3
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|LeMhieu 2b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Montcstle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gallo lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Stewart rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higshioka c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis pr-cf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Snchz ph-c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
Baltimore
E—Gallo (1). DP—Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 2, New York 6. 2B—Higashioka (6), Stanton (12), Torres (15), LeMahieu (18). HR—Mountcastle (19), Rizzo (3). SB—Hays (2). SF—Mountcastle (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Baltimore
|Harvey
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Valdez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sulser L,3-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fry
|1/3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tate
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Knight
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
New York
|Taillon
|6 1/3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Loaisga W,8-4
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sulser pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—2:56. A—30,055 (47,309).
TORONTO 8,
CLEVELAND 6
|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springr dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gurrero 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Semien inf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Hernándz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Dickersn lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hedges c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Valra 3b-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
Cleveland
DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B—Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR—Ramírez (24), Mercado (2), Springer (13). SB—Rosario (12). SF—Zimmer (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Mejía L,1-7
|2 1/3
|7
|8
|8
|4
|0
|Garza
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Parker
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Toronto
|Matz W,9-6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Richards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Saucedo
|0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover. T—3:16. A—14,410 (53,506).
BOSTON 4, DETROIT 1
|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Baddoo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grossmn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haase dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
Boston
DP—Boston 0, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 7, Detroit 10. 2B—Bogaerts (30), Renfroe (21), Verdugo (22), Schoop (19), Candelario (27). 3B—Hernández (3). HR—Martinez (21), Hernández (15), Duran (2), Schoop (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Boston
|Rdrígez W,8-6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Sawamura
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Taylor
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ottavino H,17
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brnes S,24-28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Detroit
|Mize L,6-6
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Holland
|1 2/3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Farmer
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna. T—3:20. A—16,633 (41,083).
INTERLEAGUE
CINCINNATI 6,
MINNESOTA 5
|Minnesota
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|India 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Rooker lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arraez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Stephnsn c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Larnach rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cave ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burrows p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
Minnesota
DP—Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB—Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Arraez (12), Sanó (16), Larnach (11), Kepler (13), Votto (13), India (18). HR—Polanco (18), Stephenson (6). S—Castillo 2 (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Barnes L,0-2
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Minaya
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Burrows
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cincinnati
|Cstillo W,6-10
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Garrett
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brach H,10
|1/3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Cessa H,2
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lrenzn S,1-1
|1 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:15. A—16,828 (42,319).
OAKLAND 5,
SAN DIEGO 4, 10 INN.
|San Diego
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Crnenwrth ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Harrison inf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kemp pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kim pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chapmn inf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goms ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Myers ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
San Diego
DP—San Diego 2, Oakland 2. LOB—San Diego 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Caratini (7), Grisham 2 (16), Laureano (21), Olson (26). HR—Lowrie (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Musgrove
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Johnson H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomernz H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hill L,5-6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
Oakland
|Montas
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino W,4-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP—Musgrove 2 (Canha,Harrison), Diekman (Frazier). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:23. A—10,648 (46,847).
This Date In Baseball
2013 — Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 (211 games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece when MLB disciplined 13 players in a drug case — the most sweeping punishment since the Black Sox scandal. Ryan Braun’s 65-game suspension last month and previous punishments bring to 18 the total number of players disciplined for their relationship to Biogenesis of America, a closed anti-aging clinic in Florida accused of distributing banned performing-enhancing drugs.
LATE TUESDAY
COLORADO 13,
CHICAGO CUBS 6
|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rgrs 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bowden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hpsn ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Romine ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMhn 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Fargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
Chicago
DP—Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B—Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR—Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S—Freeland (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Davies L,6-8
|4
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|Rucker
|1 2/3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Megill
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brothers
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Colorado
|Freelnd W,2-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bowden
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Santos
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP—Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:04. A—38,188 (50,445).
ATLANTA 6, ST. LOUIS 1
|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gldshmt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pedersn cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fried p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nootbar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
Atlanta
DP—Atlanta 2, St. Louis 3. LOB—Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B—O’Neill (18). HR—Soler (1), Freeman (24).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Fried W,8-7
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
St. Louis
|Lester L,0-1
|5
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:39. A—31,509 (45,494).
SAN DIEGO 8,
OAKLAND 1
|San Diego
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pham dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crnenwrth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kim ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Chapmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
San Diego
DP—San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB—San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B—Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR—Pham (12), Marte (1). SB—Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Snell W,5-4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oakland
|Manaea L,8-7
|4 1/3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Guerra
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Smith
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires—Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:20. A—11,985 (46,847).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|44
|36
|.550
|—
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|43
|37
|.537
|1
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|41
|38
|.519
|2½
|West Michigan (Det.)
|38
|41
|.481
|5½
|Lansing (Oakand)
|38
|42
|.475
|6
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|37
|43
|.463
|7
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|53
|25
|.679
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|44
|36
|.550
|10
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|38
|41
|.481
|15½
|Beloit (Miami)
|36
|44
|.450
|18
|South Bend (Cubs)
|34
|45
|.430
|19½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|31
|49
|.388
|23
Tuesday
Lansing 8, Lake County 1
West Michigan 4, Dayton 3
South Bend 5, Peoria 4
Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 3
Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3
Wisconsin 9, Beloit 5, 10 inn.
Wednesday
Lake County 8, Lansing 4
West Michigan 4, Dayton 1
Peoria 5, South Bend 2
TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 5
Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 5
Beloit 5, Wisconsin 0
Today
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Dayton at West Michigan, gm1, 6 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, gm2, to follow
Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.
TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
TINCAPS 12, LOONS 5
|Fort Wayne
|Great Lakes
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Little lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Ward lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Homza c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pages rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ruiz rf
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Taylor dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ornelas dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Lewis 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Mathis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Deluca cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Valera ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Skender 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Leonard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Givin 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ching 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Ilarraza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|January c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|12
|9
|9
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
Fort Wayne
2B—Taylor, Ching. HR—Ruiz, Pages. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 8. SB—Little 5, Ruiz. E—Lopez, Mathis.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Fort Wayne
|Lehman W,1-1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Minjarez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Feole
|2/3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Smith
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Great Lakes
|Percival L,3-3
|1/3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Acosta
|1 2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cuello
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Malisheski
|2/3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Little
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Betancourt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Feole, Malisheski. Balk—Malisheski. HBP—Ruiz 2 (by Percival, Malisheski), Valera (by Feole), Ching (by Feole). Umpires—HP: Thomas O’Neil; 1B: Jennifer Pawol . T—3:43. A—2,429.
