    Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 5-5 W-1 35-22 30-22
    Boston 64 45 .587 1 4-6 W-1 33-22 31-23
    New York 58 49 .542 6 2 7-3 W-2 29-24 29-25
    Toronto 56 49 .533 7 3 7-3 W-2 27-23 29-26
    Baltimore 38 69 .355 26 22 5-5 L-2 17-31 21-38

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 63 44 .589 5-5 W-2 38-18 25-26
    Cleveland 52 53 .495 10 7 4-6 L-2 26-23 26-30
    Detroit 52 58 .473 12½ 5-5 L-1 31-25 21-33
    Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 14 5-5 L-4 28-25 17-35
    Minnesota 45 63 .417 18½ 15½ 3-7 L-1 24-30 21-33

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 65 42 .607 7-3 W-1 34-20 31-22
    Oakland 61 48 .560 5 5-5 W-1 31-25 30-23
    Seattle 58 51 .532 8 3 5-5 L-1 33-23 25-28
    Los Angeles 54 54 .500 11½ 5-5 W-2 30-26 24-28
    Texas 39 69 .361 26½ 21½ 4-6 L-2 26-29 13-40

    Today

    Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

    Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

    Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

    Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

    Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

    Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 inn.

    N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

    Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

    Boston 4, Detroit 1

    L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

    Kansas City at White Sox, late

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Friday

    White Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

    Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

    Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

    Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 56 51 .523 4-6 W-1 33-20 23-31
    Philadelphia 55 53 .509 6 6-4 W-4 31-21 24-32
    Atlanta 53 54 .495 3 5-5 W-1 27-27 26-27
    Washington 49 59 .454 12 4-6 L-3 29-29 20-30
    Miami 46 62 .426 10½ 15 5-5 L-1 26-27 20-35

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 65 44 .596 7-3 W-1 31-25 34-19
    Cincinnati 57 51 .528 4 6-4 W-1 27-27 30-24
    St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½ 7 5-5 L-1 30-22 23-31
    Chicago 51 57 .472 13½ 10 3-7 L-2 31-21 20-36
    Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½ 20 3-7 L-1 23-30 18-37

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 67 40 .626 6-4 L-1 35-17 32-23
    Los Angeles 64 44 .593 5-5 L-1 33-19 31-25
    San Diego 62 48 .564 4-6 L-1 36-22 26-26
    Colorado 47 60 .439 20 13½ 4-6 W-1 34-20 13-40
    Arizona 34 74 .315 33½ 27 4-6 W-1 21-33 13-41

    Today

    N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

    San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

    Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

    Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

    Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 inn.

    Philadelphia 9, Washington 5

    N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

    Atlanta at St. Louis, late

    Chicago Cubs at Colorado, late

    Houston at L.A. Dodgers, late

    San Francisco at Arizona, late

    Friday

    White Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    San Fran. at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

    Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

    Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

    Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 10,

    BALTIMORE 3

    Baltimore New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 LeMhieu 2b 5 1 3 4
    Urías 2b 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1
    Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 0
    Montcstle 1b 3 1 1 2 Gallo lf 4 2 0 0
    Hays lf 4 0 1 1 Stanton dh 3 1 2 3
    Stewart rf 2 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 2 2
    Severino c 3 0 1 0 Odor 3b 4 0 0 0
    Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Higshioka c 2 1 1 0
    Martin ss 3 0 0 0 Davis pr-cf 1 2 1 0
    Gardner cf 2 0 0 0
    Snchz ph-c 1 2 1 0
    Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 35 10 12 10

    Baltimore 200 100 000—3 New York 000 210 52x—10

    E—Gallo (1). DP—Baltimore 1, New York 1. LOB—Baltimore 2, New York 6. 2B—Higashioka (6), Stanton (12), Torres (15), LeMahieu (18). HR—Mountcastle (19), Rizzo (3). SB—Hays (2). SF—Mountcastle (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Baltimore

    Harvey 4 3 2 2 2 1
    Valdez 1 2 1 1 0 0
    Sulser L,3-2 1 1 1 1 1 1
    Fry 1/3 1 2 2 1 0
    Tate 2/3 2 2 2 1 1
    Knight 1 3 2 2 0 1

    New York

    Taillon 6 1/3 4 3 2 1 10
    Loaisga W,8-4 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Sulser pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi. T—2:56. A—30,055 (47,309).

    TORONTO 8,

    CLEVELAND 6

    Cleveland Toronto
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Straw cf 4 0 1 0 Springr dh 5 2 4 3
    Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Gurrero 1b 5 0 1 0
    Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 Semien inf 3 1 1 0
    Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 3 1 0 1
    Bradley 1b 5 1 1 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0
    Mercado lf 5 2 4 1 Hernándz rf 4 0 1 0
    Miller 2b 5 1 2 3 Dickersn lf 4 1 1 2
    Hedges c 5 0 2 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1
    Zimmer rf 3 0 1 1 Valra 3b-2b 3 1 0 0
    McGuire c 3 1 1 1
    Totals 41 6 15 6 Totals 33 8 10 8

    Cleveland 000 000 042—6 Toronto 413 000 00x—8

    DP—Cleveland 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Cleveland 11, Toronto 6. 2B—Miller (2), Dickerson (1), Guerrero Jr. (20), McGuire (13), Springer (10). HR—Ramírez (24), Mercado (2), Springer (13). SB—Rosario (12). SF—Zimmer (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Mejía L,1-7 2 1/3 7 8 8 4 0
    Garza 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Hentges 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Wittgren 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3
    Parker 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

    Toronto

    Matz W,9-6 6 6 0 0 1 8
    Richards 1 1 0 0 1 1
    Saucedo 0 5 4 4 0 0
    Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Romano 1 3 2 2 0 3

    Saucedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

    Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover. T—3:16. A—14,410 (53,506).

    BOSTON 4, DETROIT 1

    Boston Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Hernández 2b 4 1 2 2 Baddoo lf 5 0 0 0
    Duran cf 5 1 1 1 Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1
    Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 Grossmn rf 3 0 1 0
    Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0
    Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Haase dh-c 4 0 0 0
    Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Cndlario 3b 3 0 1 0
    Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
    Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Cstro ph 1 0 0 0
    Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Jiménez p 0 0 0 0
    Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Short ss 1 0 0 0
    H.Castro ss 1 0 0 0
    Hill cf 4 0 0 0
    Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 32 1 5 1

    Boston 010 030 000—4 Detroit 000 000 100—1

    DP—Boston 0, Detroit 1. LOB—Boston 7, Detroit 10. 2B—Bogaerts (30), Renfroe (21), Verdugo (22), Schoop (19), Candelario (27). 3B—Hernández (3). HR—Martinez (21), Hernández (15), Duran (2), Schoop (18).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Boston

    Rdrígez W,8-6 5 2 0 0 4 10
    Sawamura 1 1 0 0 1 2
    Taylor 2/3 1 1 1 1 2
    Ottavino H,17 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Brnes S,24-28 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Detroit

    Mize L,6-6 5 7 4 4 1 3
    Holland 1 2/3 3 0 0 0 4
    Farmer 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2
    Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Umpires—Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Dan Iassogna. T—3:20. A—16,633 (41,083).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CINCINNATI 6,

    MINNESOTA 5

    Minnesota Cincinnati
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Kepler cf 4 0 1 0 India 2b 5 0 3 1
    Rooker lf 5 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 1 0 0
    Polanco ss 4 2 2 1 Farmer ss 3 1 1 1
    Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 Votto 1b 3 1 1 2
    Sanó 1b 5 1 1 1 Stephnsn c 4 1 2 2
    Larnach rf 4 1 1 2 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0
    Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0
    Jeffers c 3 0 2 1 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0
    Barnes p 1 0 0 0 Akiyama cf 2 2 1 0
    Cave ph 1 0 0 0 Castillo p 0 0 0 0
    Minaya p 0 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
    Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
    Burrows p 0 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
    Donaldsn ph 1 0 0 0 Cessa p 0 0 0 0
    Thielbar p 0 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 1 0 0 0
    Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 9 6

    Minnesota 100 000 040—5 Cincinnati 004 100 10x—6

    DP—Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB—Minnesota 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B—Arraez (12), Sanó (16), Larnach (11), Kepler (13), Votto (13), India (18). HR—Polanco (18), Stephenson (6). S—Castillo 2 (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Barnes L,0-2 4 7 5 5 2 2
    Minaya 2 1 0 0 2 5
    Burrows 1 1 1 1 0 0
    Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 0

    Cincinnati

    Cstillo W,6-10 6 6 1 1 1 7
    Garrett 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
    Brach H,10 1/3 1 3 3 2 0
    Cessa H,2 1/3 2 1 1 0 0
    Lrenzn S,1-1 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 3

    Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney. T—3:15. A—16,828 (42,319).

    OAKLAND 5,

    SAN DIEGO 4, 10 INN.

    San Diego Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pham lf 5 0 1 1 Canha lf 3 1 0 0
    Frazier 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 5 1 1 0
    Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 5 0 2 2
    Crnenwrth ss 5 0 0 0 Laureano rf 3 1 1 0
    Hosmer dh 4 1 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 1
    Profar 1b 4 0 2 0 Harrison inf 3 0 0 0
    Grisham cf 4 1 2 1 Murphy c 1 0 0 0
    Caratini c 4 1 2 1 Kemp pr-2b 0 1 0 0
    Kim pr 0 1 0 0 Chapmn inf 4 0 1 1
    Nola c 0 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
    Marisnick rf 3 0 1 0 Goms ph-c 1 0 1 1
    Myers ph-rf 1 0 0 0
    Totals 39 4 11 4 Totals 32 5 7 5

    San Diego 001 200 000 1—4 Oakland 010 000 002 2—5

    DP—San Diego 2, Oakland 2. LOB—San Diego 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Caratini (7), Grisham 2 (16), Laureano (21), Olson (26). HR—Lowrie (12).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Musgrove 6 2 1 1 3 5
    Johnson H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Pomernz H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Melancon 1 3 2 2 1 1
    Hill L,5-6 0 2 2 1 0 0

    Oakland

    Montas 6 8 3 3 0 8
    Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Trivino W,4-4 1 1 1 0 0 0

    HBP—Musgrove 2 (Canha,Harrison), Diekman (Frazier). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Rob Drake; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:23. A—10,648 (46,847).

    This Date In Baseball

    2013 — Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 (211 games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece when MLB disciplined 13 players in a drug case — the most sweeping punishment since the Black Sox scandal. Ryan Braun’s 65-game suspension last month and previous punishments bring to 18 the total number of players disciplined for their relationship to Biogenesis of America, a closed anti-aging clinic in Florida accused of distributing banned performing-enhancing drugs.

    LATE TUESDAY

    COLORADO 13,

    CHICAGO CUBS 6

    Chicago Colorado
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 5 1 1 1
    Contreras c 3 1 1 1 Rgrs 2b-ss 5 1 1 0
    Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Blackmn rf 4 0 0 0
    Bote 2b 4 0 1 1 Bowden p 0 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Hpsn ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Happ lf 3 3 1 1 Story ss 4 2 2 1
    Schwindel 1b 4 0 1 0 Santos p 0 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 4 1 1 2 Cron 1b 4 1 3 3
    Romine ss 4 0 1 0 McMhn 3b 4 2 1 0
    Davies p 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 3 3 4
    Fargas ph 1 0 0 0 Hilliard cf 3 2 2 4
    Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Freeland p 1 0 0 0
    Megill p 0 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
    Chirinos ph-c 2 0 0 0 Daza ph-rf 1 1 0 0
    Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 36 13 13 13

    Chicago 010 100 022—6 Colorado 040 304 02x—13

    DP—Chicago 0, Colorado 1. LOB—Chicago 3, Colorado 5. 2B—Schwindel (1), Bote (7), Heyward (12), Story 2 (23), McMahon (20), Díaz (8), Hilliard (2), Rodgers (7). HR—Happ (11), Díaz (12), Hilliard (6). S—Freeland (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Davies L,6-8 4 6 7 7 2 1
    Rucker 1 2/3 4 4 4 1 3
    Megill 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
    Brothers 1 3 2 2 0 1

    Colorado

    Freelnd W,2-6 5 4 2 2 0 5
    Kinley 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Bowden 2 3 2 2 0 3
    Santos 1 1 2 2 1 0

    HBP—Rucker 2 (Daza,Story). WP—Megill. Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T—3:04. A—38,188 (50,445).

    ATLANTA 6, ST. LOUIS 1

    Atlanta St. Louis
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
    Soler rf 4 1 1 2 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0
    Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Gldshmt 1b 4 0 0 0
    Freeman 1b 4 2 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
    Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 3 0
    Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Molina c 4 0 2 1
    Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 0
    Pedersn cf-rf 4 0 2 1 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0
    K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
    Fried p 3 0 1 0 Rondón ph 1 0 1 0
    Chavez p 0 0 0 0 McFarlnd p 0 0 0 0
    Santana p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
    Almonte ph 0 0 0 0 Nootbar ph 1 0 0 0
    Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 33 1 8 1

    Atlanta 510 000 000—6 St. Louis 000 000 001—1

    DP—Atlanta 2, St. Louis 3. LOB—Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B—O’Neill (18). HR—Soler (1), Freeman (24).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Fried W,8-7 6 4 0 0 1 7
    Chavez 1 2 0 0 0 0
    Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1

    St. Louis

    Lester L,0-1 5 9 6 6 2 4
    McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1
    García 1 0 0 0 0 0
    J.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 0

    Umpires—Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Merzel. T—2:39. A—31,509 (45,494).

    SAN DIEGO 8,

    OAKLAND 1

    San Diego Oakland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pham dh 5 1 2 2 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
    Crnenwrth 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 3 1
    Machado 3b 5 2 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
    Myers rf 4 1 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0
    Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
    Nola c 5 1 4 2 Laureano rf 4 0 2 0
    Grisham cf 5 0 2 2 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
    Kim ss 5 1 1 0 Chapmn 3b 3 0 0 0
    Marisnick lf 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
    Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 33 1 7 1

    San Diego 130 020 200—8 Oakland 000 010 000—1

    DP—San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB—San Diego 9, Oakland 8. 2B—Machado (22), Nola (4), Marte (1), Laureano 2 (20). HR—Pham (12), Marte (1). SB—Chapman (3), Harrison (1), Marte (5), Laureano (12).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Snell W,5-4 5 6 1 1 3 6
    Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Oakland

    Manaea L,8-7 4 1/3 8 5 5 0 4
    Guerra 2/3 1 1 1 1 2
    Smith 3 4 2 2 1 1
    Wendelken 1 1 0 0 1 2

    Umpires—Home, Paul Clemons; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:20. A—11,985 (46,847).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 44 36 .550
    Lake County (Cleve.) 43 37 .537 1
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 41 38 .519
    West Michigan (Det.) 38 41 .481
    Lansing (Oakand) 38 42 .475 6
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 37 43 .463 7

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 53 25 .679
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 44 36 .550 10
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 38 41 .481 15½
    Beloit (Miami) 36 44 .450 18
    South Bend (Cubs) 34 45 .430 19½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 31 49 .388 23

    Tuesday

    Lansing 8, Lake County 1

    West Michigan 4, Dayton 3

    South Bend 5, Peoria 4

    Great Lakes 5, TINCAPS 3

    Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 3

    Wisconsin 9, Beloit 5, 10 inn.

    Wednesday

    Lake County 8, Lansing 4

    West Michigan 4, Dayton 1

    Peoria 5, South Bend 2

    TINCAPS 12, Great Lakes 5

    Quad Cities 8, Cedar Rapids 5

    Beloit 5, Wisconsin 0

    Today

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday

    Dayton at West Michigan, gm1, 6 p.m.

    Dayton at West Michigan, gm2, to follow

    Lansing at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at South Bend, 7 p.m.

    TINCAPS at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

    TINCAPS 12, LOONS 5

    Fort Wayne Great Lakes
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Little lf 4 3 2 1 Ward lf 5 1 1 0
    Homza c 5 1 1 0 Pages rf 3 1 2 2
    Ruiz rf 3 3 1 3 Taylor dh 5 1 1 0
    Ornelas dh 3 2 1 0 Lewis 1b 5 1 0 0
    Mathis 3b 4 1 1 1 Deluca cf 3 1 0 0
    Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 Valera ss 3 0 1 1
    Skender 2b 4 1 2 2 Leonard 3b 2 0 0 0
    Givin 1b 3 1 0 1 Ching 2b 3 0 2 2
    Ilarraza cf 4 0 0 0 January c 4 0 0 0
    Totals 34 12 9 9 Totals 33 5 7 5

    Fort Wayne 414 003 000—12 Great Lakes 010 003 010—5

    2B—Taylor, Ching. HR—Ruiz, Pages. LOB—Fort Wayne 6, Great Lakes 8. SB—Little 5, Ruiz. E—Lopez, Mathis.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Fort Wayne

    Lehman W,1-1 5 4 4 3 3 1
    Minjarez 2 2 0 0 0 4
    Feole 2/3 0 1 1 2 2
    Smith 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

    Great Lakes

    Percival L,3-3 1/3 1 4 4 4 0
    Acosta 1 2/3 2 1 1 1 2
    Cuello 3 3 4 4 1 2
    Malisheski 2/3 3 3 3 1 1
    Little 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
    Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2
    Betancourt 1 0 0 0 0 0

    WP—Feole, Malisheski. Balk—Malisheski. HBP—Ruiz 2 (by Percival, Malisheski), Valera (by Feole), Ching (by Feole). Umpires—HP: Thomas O’Neil; 1B: Jennifer Pawol . T—3:43. A—2,429.

