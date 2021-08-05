TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a Rookie Scale Contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID-19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID--19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

HOCKEY

NHL

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Named David Elson men’s football quality control and Mel Mills football director of player development.