Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley.
BASKETBALL
NBA
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a Rookie Scale Contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes.
FOOTBALL
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID-19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID--19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.
HOCKEY
NHL
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
PURDUE — Named David Elson men’s football quality control and Mel Mills football director of player development.
