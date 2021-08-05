The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 05, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

    MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

    OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.

    NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre.

    National League

    CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

    NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

    PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson.

    GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic.

    HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green.

    INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a Rookie Scale Contract.

    LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie.

    MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond.

    PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller.

    TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke.

    CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.

    DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID-19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list.

    LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi.

    LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID--19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones.

    NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

    PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

    NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract.

    OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract.

    ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.

    COLLEGE

    PURDUE — Named David Elson men’s football quality control and Mel Mills football director of player development.

