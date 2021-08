(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

MLB, Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs, NBC Chicago/Marquee/MLB, 2 p.m.

NL, N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NL, Pittsburgh-Cincinnati, Bally Indiana, 7 p.m.

AL, Detroit-Cleveland, Bally Detroit, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Summer League, San Antonio-Memphis, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Summer League, Utah Blue-Utah White, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

GOLF

PGA, Barracuda Championship, TGC, 10 a.m.

WGC, FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TGC, noon

OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS

Women’s Golf, Final Round, TGC, 6:30 p.m.

Track & Field, Men’s Diving, Men’s Basketball, NBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball, CNBC, 9 p.m.

Baseball, Dominican Rep.-South Korea, CNBC, 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball, Argentina-Brazil, USA, 12:30 a.m. (Sat.)

Women’s Basketball, teams TBD, CNBC, 3 a.m. (Sat.)

Women’s Water Polo, U.S.-Spain, USA, 3:30 a.m. (Sat.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

High-A, TinCaps-Great Lakes, 1380 AM, 7 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change