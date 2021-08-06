Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-110
|N.Y. Mets
|-107
|at Cincinnati
|-212
|Pittsburgh
|+181
|at Atlanta
|-200
|Washington
|+167
|at Milwaukee
|-157
|San Francisco
|+133
|at Colorado
|-145
|Miami
|+126
|at San Diego
|-211
|Arizona
|+180
American League
|Tampa Bay
|-148
|at Baltimore
|+130
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-155
|Seattle
|+135
|at Toronto
|-139
|Boston
|+120
|at Cleveland
|-149
|Detroit
|+130
|at Houston
|-250
|Minnesota
|+203
|at Oakland
|-219
|Texas
|+186
Interleague
|Chicago WS
|-147
|at Chicago Cubs
|+129
|at St. Louis
|-155
|Kansas City
|+135
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-186
|L.A. Angels
|+165
