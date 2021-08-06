The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Philadelphia -110 N.Y. Mets -107
    at Cincinnati -212 Pittsburgh +181
    at Atlanta -200 Washington +167
    at Milwaukee -157 San Francisco +133
    at Colorado -145 Miami +126
    at San Diego -211 Arizona +180

    American League

    Tampa Bay -148 at Baltimore +130
    at N.Y. Yankees -155 Seattle +135
    at Toronto -139 Boston +120
    at Cleveland -149 Detroit +130
    at Houston -250 Minnesota +203
    at Oakland -219 Texas +186

    Interleague

    Chicago WS -147 at Chicago Cubs +129
    at St. Louis -155 Kansas City +135
    at L.A. Dodgers -186 L.A. Angels +165

