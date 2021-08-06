TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 3B Max Schrock to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Cam Thomas.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Moses Moody.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Jaden Springer.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Davion Mitchell.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated CB Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Tae Hayes.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Trevor Davis. Placed TE Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived P Oscar Draguicevich.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore. Waived LS Joe Fortunato. Released LS Joe Fortunato.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acivated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Case Cookus.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list.