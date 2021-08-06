The Journal Gazette
 
    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 3B Max Schrock to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Nick Castellanos from the 10-day IL.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract.

    BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Cam Thomas.

    GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Moses Moody.

    INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

    MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Jaden Springer.

    SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Davion Mitchell.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated CB Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Tae Hayes.

    ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Trevor Davis. Placed TE Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived P Oscar Draguicevich.

    GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from Baltimore. Waived LS Joe Fortunato. Released LS Joe Fortunato.

    MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acivated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Case Cookus.

    NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list.

    WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list.

