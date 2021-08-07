TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

MLB — Suspended Oakland OF Ramon Laureano 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Mike Freeman to Louisville (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

NBA

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Jevon Carter from Phoenix.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Mason Plumlee from Detroit. Signed F J.T. Thor.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed C Jarrett Allen.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Isaiah Livers. Re-signed G Saben Lee. Waived G Rodney McGruder.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Fs Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr..

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Alperen Sengun.

INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed G T.J. McConnell.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Dwight Howard, Gs Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and F Trevor Ariza. Re-signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Duncan Robinson.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Quentin Grimes to a rookie scale contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Kemba Walker.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Robin Lopez.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Georges Niang.

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Landry Shamet from Brooklyn.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed G Ben McLemore.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed C Khen Birch and G Kyle Lowry.

FOOTBALL

NFL

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards from the COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a six-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated T Julien Davenport, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CB Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.