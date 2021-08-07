The Journal Gazette
 
    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    MLB — Suspended Oakland OF Ramon Laureano 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

    National League

    CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 4. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East).

    CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Mike Freeman to Louisville (Triple-A East).

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Jevon Carter from Phoenix.

    CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Mason Plumlee from Detroit. Signed F J.T. Thor.

    CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed C Jarrett Allen.

    DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Isaiah Livers. Re-signed G Saben Lee. Waived G Rodney McGruder.

    GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed Fs Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr..

    HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed C Alperen Sengun.

    INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed G T.J. McConnell.

    LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Dwight Howard, Gs Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and F Trevor Ariza. Re-signed G Talen Horton-Tucker.

    MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Duncan Robinson.

    NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Quentin Grimes to a rookie scale contract.

    OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Kemba Walker.

    ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Robin Lopez.

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Georges Niang.

    PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired G Landry Shamet from Brooklyn.

    PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed G Ben McLemore.

    TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed C Khen Birch and G Kyle Lowry.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards from the COVID-19 list.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a six-year contract.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated T Julien Davenport, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and CB Xavier Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR J.J. Nelson on IR. Waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.

