Golf

FREMONT INVITATIONAL

At Lake James

Team scores: 1. Fremont 398, 2. Fairfield 427, 3. Leo 437, 4. Westview 446, 5. West Noble 447, 6. Garrett 454, 7. Lakeland 478, 8. Churubusco 500, 9. Angola 524, 10. Blackhawk Christian 528, 11. Woodlan 543, 12. Adams Central N/S

Fremont: Baker 95, Porath 98, Ritter 113, Glendening 104, Scott 101

Leo: M. Freeman 103, T. Freeman 110, Miller 111, Houtz 113, Cain 126

West Noble: Mabie 98, Bottles 108, Weigold 114, Hammon 132, Hawn 127

Garrett: Weaver 98, Barse 119, Ruble 117, Bergman 120, Best 128

Churubusco: Tonkel 115, Schaefer 127, Walters 125, Stroder 133, Baker 143

Angola: Smith 112, B. Shelburne 135, T. Shelburne 140, Deem 137

Blackhawk Christian: Gibson 124, Reum 134, Henderson 136, Arnold 134, Paris 141

Woodlan: Davis 136, Klien 133, Wylie 130, Parker 144

Adams Central: Jones 100, Hirschy 139, Hurst 139

WGC

FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

At TPC Southwind

At Memphis, Tenn.

Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70

Third Round

Harris English 62-65-65—192 Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63—194 Cameron Smith 67-62-65—194 Abraham Ancer 67-62-67—196 Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67—197 Ian Poulter 64-66-67—197 Dustin Johnson 69-65-65—199 Paul Casey 68-66-65—199 Will Zalatoris 66-66-67—199 Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68—199 Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65—200 Daniel Berger 66-67-67—200 Sam Burns 66-64-70—200 Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64—201 Billy Horschel 68-67-66—201 Ryan Palmer 70-64-68—202 Jordan Spieth 71-69-63—203 Sergio Garcia 70-68-65—203 Jason Kokrak 67-68-68—203 Tony Finau 69-65-69—203 Justin Thomas 67-67-69—203 Rory McIlroy 72-66-66—204 Shane Lowry 68-69-67—204 Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68—204 Kevin Na 67-71-67—205 Garrick Higgo 68-70-67—205 Marc Leishman 65-71-69—205 Lee Westwood 67-69-69—205 Corey Conners 67-69-69—205 Phil Mickelson 69-66-70—205 Jim Herman 64-68-73—205 Brooks Koepka 70-69-67—206 Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68—206 Collin Morikawa 67-71-68—206 Martin Laird 68-69-69—206 Patrick Reed 68-69-69—206 Matthew Wolff 64-70-72—206 Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73—206 Sungjae Im 70-70-67—207 Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69—207 Viktor Hovland 73-65-69—207 Justin Rose 69-69-69—207 Brad Kennedy 67-70-70—207

European PGA

HERO OPEN

At The Fairmont St. Andrews

At Fife, Scotland

Yardage: 7,230; Par: 72

Third Round

Grant Forrest 68-68-62—198 Calum Hill 63-68-67—198 Santiago Tarrio Ben 67-65-67—199 David Law 67-67-66—200 Lucas Bjerregaard 67-62-71—200 Berry Henson 67-67-67—201 Matthew Jordan 67-66-68—201 Jordan Smith 68-68-66—202 James Morrison 69-66-67—202 Chase Hanna 65-68-69—202 Justin Walters 68-64-71—203 Matt Ford 70-66-68—204 Toby Tree 67-68-69—204 Jonathan Caldwell 64-70-70—204 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 65-68-71—204 Daniel Hillier 69-70-67—206 Niall Kearney 71-69-66—206 Garrick Porteous 69-69-68—206 Callum Shinkwin 69-68-69—206 Richard Mcevoy 70-66-70—206 Craig Howie 75-65-67—207 N. Von Dellingshausen 66-72-69—207 Chris Paisley 66-72-69—207 Hugo Leon 67-70-70—207 Bryce Easton 67-69-71—207 Richie Ramsay 67-69-71—207 Shubhankar Sharma 67-67-73—207 Sihwan Kim 69-65-73—207

PGA

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

At Tahoe Mountain - Old Greenwood

At Truckee, Calif.

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 71

Modified Stableford scoring awards 8 points for a double eagle; 5 for an eagle; 2 for a birdie; zero for a par; minus 1 for a bogey; and minus 3 for worse than bogey

Third Round