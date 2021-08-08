The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    GOLF

    Golf

    FREMONT INVITATIONAL

    At Lake James

    Team scores: 1. Fremont 398, 2. Fairfield 427, 3. Leo 437, 4. Westview 446, 5. West Noble 447, 6. Garrett 454, 7. Lakeland 478, 8. Churubusco 500, 9. Angola 524, 10. Blackhawk Christian 528, 11. Woodlan 543, 12. Adams Central N/S

    Fremont: Baker 95, Porath 98, Ritter 113, Glendening 104, Scott 101

    Leo: M. Freeman 103, T. Freeman 110, Miller 111, Houtz 113, Cain 126

    West Noble: Mabie 98, Bottles 108, Weigold 114, Hammon 132, Hawn 127

    Garrett: Weaver 98, Barse 119, Ruble 117, Bergman 120, Best 128

    Churubusco: Tonkel 115, Schaefer 127, Walters 125, Stroder 133, Baker 143

    Angola: Smith 112, B. Shelburne 135, T. Shelburne 140, Deem 137

    Blackhawk Christian: Gibson 124, Reum 134, Henderson 136, Arnold 134, Paris 141

    Woodlan: Davis 136, Klien 133, Wylie 130, Parker 144

    Adams Central: Jones 100, Hirschy 139, Hurst 139

    WGC

    FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL

    At TPC Southwind

    At Memphis, Tenn.

    Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70

    Third Round

    Harris English 62-65-65—192
    Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63—194
    Cameron Smith 67-62-65—194
    Abraham Ancer 67-62-67—196
    Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67—197
    Ian Poulter 64-66-67—197
    Dustin Johnson 69-65-65—199
    Paul Casey 68-66-65—199
    Will Zalatoris 66-66-67—199
    Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68—199
    Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65—200
    Daniel Berger 66-67-67—200
    Sam Burns 66-64-70—200
    Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64—201
    Billy Horschel 68-67-66—201
    Ryan Palmer 70-64-68—202
    Jordan Spieth 71-69-63—203
    Sergio Garcia 70-68-65—203
    Jason Kokrak 67-68-68—203
    Tony Finau 69-65-69—203
    Justin Thomas 67-67-69—203
    Rory McIlroy 72-66-66—204
    Shane Lowry 68-69-67—204
    Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68—204
    Kevin Na 67-71-67—205
    Garrick Higgo 68-70-67—205
    Marc Leishman 65-71-69—205
    Lee Westwood 67-69-69—205
    Corey Conners 67-69-69—205
    Phil Mickelson 69-66-70—205
    Jim Herman 64-68-73—205
    Brooks Koepka 70-69-67—206
    Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68—206
    Collin Morikawa 67-71-68—206
    Martin Laird 68-69-69—206
    Patrick Reed 68-69-69—206
    Matthew Wolff 64-70-72—206
    Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73—206
    Sungjae Im 70-70-67—207
    Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69—207
    Viktor Hovland 73-65-69—207
    Justin Rose 69-69-69—207
    Brad Kennedy 67-70-70—207

    European PGA

    HERO OPEN

    At The Fairmont St. Andrews

    At Fife, Scotland

    Yardage: 7,230; Par: 72

    Third Round

    Grant Forrest 68-68-62—198
    Calum Hill 63-68-67—198
    Santiago Tarrio Ben 67-65-67—199
    David Law 67-67-66—200
    Lucas Bjerregaard 67-62-71—200
    Berry Henson 67-67-67—201
    Matthew Jordan 67-66-68—201
    Jordan Smith 68-68-66—202
    James Morrison 69-66-67—202
    Chase Hanna 65-68-69—202
    Justin Walters 68-64-71—203
    Matt Ford 70-66-68—204
    Toby Tree 67-68-69—204
    Jonathan Caldwell 64-70-70—204
    Robin Sciot-Siegrist 65-68-71—204
    Daniel Hillier 69-70-67—206
    Niall Kearney 71-69-66—206
    Garrick Porteous 69-69-68—206
    Callum Shinkwin 69-68-69—206
    Richard Mcevoy 70-66-70—206
    Craig Howie 75-65-67—207
    N. Von Dellingshausen 66-72-69—207
    Chris Paisley 66-72-69—207
    Hugo Leon 67-70-70—207
    Bryce Easton 67-69-71—207
    Richie Ramsay 67-69-71—207
    Shubhankar Sharma 67-67-73—207
    Sihwan Kim 69-65-73—207

    PGA

    BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

    At Tahoe Mountain - Old Greenwood

    At Truckee, Calif.

    Yardage: 7,425; Par: 71

    Modified Stableford scoring awards 8 points for a double eagle; 5 for an eagle; 2 for a birdie; zero for a par; minus 1 for a bogey; and minus 3 for worse than bogey

    Third Round

    Adam Schenk 8-19-11—38
    Erik van Rooyen 7-17-10—34
    Andrew Putnam 10-15-9—34
    Scott Piercy 10-15-8—33
    Joel Dahmen 16-10-7—33
    Emiliano Grillo 12-17-2—31
    Taylor Pendrith 3-13-14—30
    Sean O’Hair 1-11-17—29
    Ben Taylor 3-19-7—29
    Vincent Whaley 7-9-12—28
    Greg Chalmers 9-6-12—27
    Harold Varner III 1-14-12—27
    Bo Van Pelt 3-15-9—27
    Maverick McNealy 9-9-9—27
    Scott Harrington 13-12-2—27
    Roger Sloan 11-4-11—26
    Gary Woodland 2-14-10—26
    Nelson Ledesma 10-8-8—26
    Aaron Baddeley 3-10-11—24
    John Pak 10-12-2—24
    Michael Thompson 12-5-6—23
    Stephan Jaeger 14-3-6—23
    Brandon Hagy 9-9-5—23

