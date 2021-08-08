Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am
GOLF
Golf
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
At Lake James
Team scores: 1. Fremont 398, 2. Fairfield 427, 3. Leo 437, 4. Westview 446, 5. West Noble 447, 6. Garrett 454, 7. Lakeland 478, 8. Churubusco 500, 9. Angola 524, 10. Blackhawk Christian 528, 11. Woodlan 543, 12. Adams Central N/S
Fremont: Baker 95, Porath 98, Ritter 113, Glendening 104, Scott 101
Leo: M. Freeman 103, T. Freeman 110, Miller 111, Houtz 113, Cain 126
West Noble: Mabie 98, Bottles 108, Weigold 114, Hammon 132, Hawn 127
Garrett: Weaver 98, Barse 119, Ruble 117, Bergman 120, Best 128
Churubusco: Tonkel 115, Schaefer 127, Walters 125, Stroder 133, Baker 143
Angola: Smith 112, B. Shelburne 135, T. Shelburne 140, Deem 137
Blackhawk Christian: Gibson 124, Reum 134, Henderson 136, Arnold 134, Paris 141
Woodlan: Davis 136, Klien 133, Wylie 130, Parker 144
Adams Central: Jones 100, Hirschy 139, Hurst 139
WGC
FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
At TPC Southwind
At Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Third Round
|Harris English
|62-65-65—192
|Bryson DeChambeau
|65-66-63—194
|Cameron Smith
|67-62-65—194
|Abraham Ancer
|67-62-67—196
|Scottie Scheffler
|65-65-67—197
|Ian Poulter
|64-66-67—197
|Dustin Johnson
|69-65-65—199
|Paul Casey
|68-66-65—199
|Will Zalatoris
|66-66-67—199
|Louis Oosthuizen
|67-64-68—199
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-68-65—200
|Daniel Berger
|66-67-67—200
|Sam Burns
|66-64-70—200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|68-69-64—201
|Billy Horschel
|68-67-66—201
|Ryan Palmer
|70-64-68—202
|Jordan Spieth
|71-69-63—203
|Sergio Garcia
|70-68-65—203
|Jason Kokrak
|67-68-68—203
|Tony Finau
|69-65-69—203
|Justin Thomas
|67-67-69—203
|Rory McIlroy
|72-66-66—204
|Shane Lowry
|68-69-67—204
|Robert MacIntyre
|69-67-68—204
|Kevin Na
|67-71-67—205
|Garrick Higgo
|68-70-67—205
|Marc Leishman
|65-71-69—205
|Lee Westwood
|67-69-69—205
|Corey Conners
|67-69-69—205
|Phil Mickelson
|69-66-70—205
|Jim Herman
|64-68-73—205
|Brooks Koepka
|70-69-67—206
|Joaquin Niemann
|70-68-68—206
|Collin Morikawa
|67-71-68—206
|Martin Laird
|68-69-69—206
|Patrick Reed
|68-69-69—206
|Matthew Wolff
|64-70-72—206
|Carlos Ortiz
|64-69-73—206
|Sungjae Im
|70-70-67—207
|Patrick Cantlay
|71-67-69—207
|Viktor Hovland
|73-65-69—207
|Justin Rose
|69-69-69—207
|Brad Kennedy
|67-70-70—207
European PGA
HERO OPEN
At The Fairmont St. Andrews
At Fife, Scotland
Yardage: 7,230; Par: 72
Third Round
|Grant Forrest
|68-68-62—198
|Calum Hill
|63-68-67—198
|Santiago Tarrio Ben
|67-65-67—199
|David Law
|67-67-66—200
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|67-62-71—200
|Berry Henson
|67-67-67—201
|Matthew Jordan
|67-66-68—201
|Jordan Smith
|68-68-66—202
|James Morrison
|69-66-67—202
|Chase Hanna
|65-68-69—202
|Justin Walters
|68-64-71—203
|Matt Ford
|70-66-68—204
|Toby Tree
|67-68-69—204
|Jonathan Caldwell
|64-70-70—204
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|65-68-71—204
|Daniel Hillier
|69-70-67—206
|Niall Kearney
|71-69-66—206
|Garrick Porteous
|69-69-68—206
|Callum Shinkwin
|69-68-69—206
|Richard Mcevoy
|70-66-70—206
|Craig Howie
|75-65-67—207
|N. Von Dellingshausen
|66-72-69—207
|Chris Paisley
|66-72-69—207
|Hugo Leon
|67-70-70—207
|Bryce Easton
|67-69-71—207
|Richie Ramsay
|67-69-71—207
|Shubhankar Sharma
|67-67-73—207
|Sihwan Kim
|69-65-73—207
PGA
BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
At Tahoe Mountain - Old Greenwood
At Truckee, Calif.
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 71
Modified Stableford scoring awards 8 points for a double eagle; 5 for an eagle; 2 for a birdie; zero for a par; minus 1 for a bogey; and minus 3 for worse than bogey
Third Round
|Adam Schenk
|8-19-11—38
|Erik van Rooyen
|7-17-10—34
|Andrew Putnam
|10-15-9—34
|Scott Piercy
|10-15-8—33
|Joel Dahmen
|16-10-7—33
|Emiliano Grillo
|12-17-2—31
|Taylor Pendrith
|3-13-14—30
|Sean O’Hair
|1-11-17—29
|Ben Taylor
|3-19-7—29
|Vincent Whaley
|7-9-12—28
|Greg Chalmers
|9-6-12—27
|Harold Varner III
|1-14-12—27
|Bo Van Pelt
|3-15-9—27
|Maverick McNealy
|9-9-9—27
|Scott Harrington
|13-12-2—27
|Roger Sloan
|11-4-11—26
|Gary Woodland
|2-14-10—26
|Nelson Ledesma
|10-8-8—26
|Aaron Baddeley
|3-10-11—24
|John Pak
|10-12-2—24
|Michael Thompson
|12-5-6—23
|Stephan Jaeger
|14-3-6—23
|Brandon Hagy
|9-9-5—23
