Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-164
|N.Y. Mets
|+144
|at Cincinnati
|-251
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|at Atlanta
|-217
|Washington
|+180
|at Milwaukee
|-127
|San Francisco
|+110
|at Colorado
|-155
|Miami
|+135
|at San Diego
|-219
|Arizona
|+181
American League
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-157
|Seattle
|+137
|Tampa Bay
|-186
|at Baltimore
|+159
|at Toronto
|-219
|Boston
|+181
|at Cleveland
|-177
|Detroit
|+152
|at Houston
|-199
|Minnesota
|+170
|at Oakland
|-200
|Texas
|+170
Interleague
|at St. Louis
|-156
|Kansas City
|+135
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-308
|L.A. Angels
|+248
|Chicago WS
|-186
|at Chicago Cubs
|+162
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story