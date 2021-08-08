The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Philadelphia -164 N.Y. Mets +144
    at Cincinnati -251 Pittsburgh +205
    at Atlanta -217 Washington +180
    at Milwaukee -127 San Francisco +110
    at Colorado -155 Miami +135
    at San Diego -219 Arizona +181

    American League

    at N.Y. Yankees -157 Seattle +137
    Tampa Bay -186 at Baltimore +159
    at Toronto -219 Boston +181
    at Cleveland -177 Detroit +152
    at Houston -199 Minnesota +170
    at Oakland -200 Texas +170

    Interleague

    at St. Louis -156 Kansas City +135
    at L.A. Dodgers -308 L.A. Angels +248
    Chicago WS -186 at Chicago Cubs +162

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story