    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    TRANSACTIONS

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    American League

    DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Schoop on a two-year contract for 2022-23.

    NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 6.

    BASKETBALL

    NBA

    ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston and Sacramento with Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson.

    CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Wes Iwundu and a draft consideration from New Orleans. Signed F Kelly Oubre Jr.

    GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired a draft consideration from Utah Jazz.

    MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Acquired C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe and a draft consideration from New Orleans. Acquired G Sam Merrill and a draft consideration from Milwaukee.

    MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Jimmy Butler. Signed F P.J. Tucker.

    MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired G Grayson Allen from Memphis.

    NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired C Jonas Valanciunas from Memphis and G Devonte’ Graham from Charlotte.

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Danny Green.

    UTAH JAZZ — Re-signed F Jarrell Brantley. Acquired F Eric Paschall from Golden State.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Ito Smith. Released CB Lorenzo Burns and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

    DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed ILB Barrington Wade off waivers from Baltimore. Waived WR Warren Jackson.

