TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jonathan Schoop on a two-year contract for 2022-23.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 6.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Delon Wright as part of a three-team transaction with the Boston and Sacramento with Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick go to Boston, while Sacramento receives Tristan Thompson.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired F Wes Iwundu and a draft consideration from New Orleans. Signed F Kelly Oubre Jr.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired a draft consideration from Utah Jazz.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Acquired C Steven Adams, G Eric Bledsoe and a draft consideration from New Orleans. Acquired G Sam Merrill and a draft consideration from Milwaukee.

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Jimmy Butler. Signed F P.J. Tucker.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired G Grayson Allen from Memphis.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired C Jonas Valanciunas from Memphis and G Devonte’ Graham from Charlotte.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Danny Green.

UTAH JAZZ — Re-signed F Jarrell Brantley. Acquired F Eric Paschall from Golden State.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Ito Smith. Released CB Lorenzo Burns and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed ILB Barrington Wade off waivers from Baltimore. Waived WR Warren Jackson.