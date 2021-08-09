TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Cleared 2B Domingo Leyba outright on waivers and assigned to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF J.D. Martinez and CF Jarren Duran from the COVID-19/related IL. Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the COVID-19/related IL. Recalled RHP Luis Gill from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Luke Voit from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent 1B Chris Gittens to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Luis Gill to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after today’s game.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP James Kaprielian from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Daulton Jefferies to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jimmy Herget to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Lucas Sims from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Brad Brach on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Justin Bruihl and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 10-day IL. Sent 2B Gavin Lux to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Dylan File to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jose Martinez to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned SS Thairo Estrada to Sacramento. Designated RHP Aaron Sanchez for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed Gs Josh Giddey and Tre Mann.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on injured reserve. Reinstated WR Rico Gafford and OL Shaq Calhoun from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Gage Cervenka.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Lorenzo Neal. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Graham Adomitis. Waived WR Gary Jennings with an injury designation. Signed LB Darius Leonard to a contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off waivers from Arizona.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Nick Keiser on the reserve/retired list. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived T Cole Boozer.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Named Desiree Reed-Francois director of intercollegiate athletics.