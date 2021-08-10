Cincinnati Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi India 2b 4 2 1 0 Straw cf 4 2 1 0 Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 2 4 1 Cstlanos rf 3 0 0 1 Ramírz 3b 4 2 2 3 Votto dh 4 0 2 1 Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 Stphnsn 1b 4 0 2 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Zimmer rf 3 2 1 2 Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Ramos c 3 1 1 2 Aquino cf 4 0 2 0 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 Giménz 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 35 9 11 9 Cincinnati 100 010 001—3 Cleveland 122 300 10x—9

E—Ramírez (11). DP—Cincinnati 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 8. 2B—India (19), Aquino (5), Votto (14), Barnhart (18), Straw (2), Rosario (18). 3B—Ramírez (3), Rosario (5). HR—Ramos (2), Ramírez (25), Zimmer (4). SB—India (8). SF—Castellanos (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo L,6-11 3 1/3 7 8 8 3 2 Hoffman 2 2/3 2 0 0 1 4 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1 Sims 1 1 0 0 1 2

Cleveland

Hentges 2 4 1 1 1 1 Garza W,2-0 2 1 1 1 2 3 Parker 2 1 0 0 0 1 Wittgren 2 2 0 0 0 2 Sandlin 1 1 1 0 0 1

Garza pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. HBP—Castillo (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:09. A—10,708 (34,788).

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 45 39 .536 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 44 40 .524 1 Lake County (Cleve.) 44 40 .524 1 Lansing (Oakand) 41 43 .488 4 TINCAPS (San Diego) 40 44 .476 5 West Michigan (Det.) 40 44 .476 5

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 56 26 .683 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 45 39 .536 12 Wisconsin (Milw.) 39 44 .470 17½ Beloit (Miami) 39 45 .464 18 South Bend (Cubs) 37 46 .446 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 32 52 .381 25

Sunday

TINCAPS 6, Great Lakes 3

Lansing 12, Lake County 4

Dayton 5, West Michigan 4, 10 inn.

South Bend 10, Peoria 5

Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 5

Wisconsin 15, Beloit 13

Monday

No games scheduled

Today

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Dayton at Lansing, 1 p.m.

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

