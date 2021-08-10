The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _ _ 8-2 W-4 35-22 33-22
    Boston 65 49 .570 4 _ 2-8 L-1 33-22 32-27
    New York 61 50 .550 8-2 L-1 32-25 29-25
    Toronto 60 50 .545 7 3 8-2 W-1 31-24 29-26
    Baltimore 38 72 .345 29 25 3-7 L-5 17-34 21-38

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 67 46 .593 _ _ 7-3 W-4 38-20 29-26
    Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½ 8 5-5 W-2 29-24 26-31
    Detroit 54 60 .474 13½ 11 5-5 L-1 32-25 22-35
    Kansas City 48 62 .436 17½ 15 4-6 W-1 28-25 20-37
    Minnesota 48 65 .425 19 16½ 5-5 L-1 24-31 24-34

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 66 46 .589 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-23 31-23
    Oakland 64 48 .571 2 _ 8-2 W-4 34-25 30-23
    Seattle 59 54 .522 4-6 W-1 33-23 26-31
    Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10 8 5-5 L-2 30-26 26-30
    Texas 39 73 .348 27 25 3-7 L-6 26-30 13-43

    Today

    L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game

    Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

    Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

    Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

    Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

    N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, late

    Wednesday

    Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

    Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

    Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _ _ 8-2 W-8 34-21 25-32
    Atlanta 57 55 .509 2 7-3 W-1 29-28 28-27
    New York 56 55 .505 7 2-8 L-4 33-20 23-35
    Washington 50 62 .446 9 13½ 3-7 L-1 29-30 21-32
    Miami 47 65 .420 12 16½ 3-7 L-3 27-27 20-38

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _ _ 6-4 L-2 32-27 34-19
    Cincinnati 61 52 .540 3 7-3 L-1 31-27 30-25
    St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½ 8 4-6 L-1 32-25 23-31
    Chicago 52 61 .460 14½ 12 2-8 L-4 31-24 21-37
    Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25 22½ 3-7 L-5 23-30 18-41

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 71 41 .634 _ _ 7-3 W-2 35-17 36-24
    Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4 _ 6-4 W-2 36-20 31-25
    San Diego 64 49 .566 _ 5-5 W-2 38-23 26-26
    Colorado 51 61 .455 20 12½ 7-3 W-4 38-21 13-40
    Arizona 35 78 .310 36½ 29 3-7 L-2 21-35 14-43

    Today

    Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

    Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

    L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

    Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

    Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

    Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

    Miami at San Diego, late

    Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

    Wednesday

    Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

    Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

    Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

    Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    CHI. WHITE SOX 11,

    MINNESOTA 1

    Chicago Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Anderson ss 5 2 3 2 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
    Hrnandez 2b 3 2 0 0 Rfsnyder rf 1 0 0 0
    Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 Rooker dh 4 0 0 0
    Jiménez dh 4 2 2 5 Planco 2b 3 0 0 0
    Moncada 3b 5 2 2 1 Astudlo 3b 0 0 0 0
    Goodwin rf 4 1 1 1 Araez 3b-2b 3 0 1 0
    Robert cf 5 0 2 1 Sanó 1b 3 1 1 1
    L.García lf 3 1 0 0 Cave cf 3 0 0 0
    Zavala c 4 0 1 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
    Larnach lf 2 0 0 0
    Smmns ss 2 0 0 0
    Totals 38 11 12 10 Totals 27 1 2 1
    Chicago 430 010 111—11
    Minnesota 000 000 010—1

    E—Sanó (12). DP—Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Minnesota 1. 2B—Goodwin (9), Robert (10). HR—Anderson (12), Jiménez 2 (5), Moncada (10), Sanó (19). SF—Goodwin (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Giolito W,9-8 8 2 1 1 0 8
    Crochet 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Minnesota

    Burrows L,0-1 2 5 7 6 3 2
    E.García 2 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
    Barnes 4 2/3 6 3 3 2 3

    HBP—Giolito (Larnach). Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz. T—2:48. A—17,858 (38,544).

    INTERLEAGUE

    CLEVELAND 9,

    CINCINNATI 3

    Cincinnati Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    India 2b 4 2 1 0 Straw cf 4 2 1 0
    Winker lf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 2 4 1
    Cstlanos rf 3 0 0 1 Ramírz 3b 4 2 2 3
    Votto dh 4 0 2 1 Reyes dh 4 0 0 1
    Stphnsn 1b 4 0 2 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0
    Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Zimmer rf 3 2 1 2
    Suárez 3b 3 1 0 0 Ramos c 3 1 1 2
    Aquino cf 4 0 2 0 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0
    Barnhart c 4 0 2 1 Giménz 2b 4 0 1 0
    Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 35 9 11 9
    Cincinnati 100 010 001—3
    Cleveland 122 300 10x—9

    E—Ramírez (11). DP—Cincinnati 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 8. 2B—India (19), Aquino (5), Votto (14), Barnhart (18), Straw (2), Rosario (18). 3B—Ramírez (3), Rosario (5). HR—Ramos (2), Ramírez (25), Zimmer (4). SB—India (8). SF—Castellanos (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cincinnati

    Castillo L,6-11 3 1/3 7 8 8 3 2
    Hoffman 2 2/3 2 0 0 1 4
    Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Sims 1 1 0 0 1 2

    Cleveland

    Hentges 2 4 1 1 1 1
    Garza W,2-0 2 1 1 1 2 3
    Parker 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Wittgren 2 2 0 0 0 2
    Sandlin 1 1 1 0 0 1

    Garza pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. HBP—Castillo (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:09. A—10,708 (34,788).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 45 39 .536
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 44 40 .524 1
    Lake County (Cleve.) 44 40 .524 1
    Lansing (Oakand) 41 43 .488 4
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 40 44 .476 5
    West Michigan (Det.) 40 44 .476 5

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 56 26 .683
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 45 39 .536 12
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 39 44 .470 17½
    Beloit (Miami) 39 45 .464 18
    South Bend (Cubs) 37 46 .446 19½
    Peoria (St. Louis) 32 52 .381 25

    Sunday

    TINCAPS 6, Great Lakes 3

    Lansing 12, Lake County 4

    Dayton 5, West Michigan 4, 10 inn.

    South Bend 10, Peoria 5

    Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 5

    Wisconsin 15, Beloit 13

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Dayton at Lansing, 1 p.m.

    West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story