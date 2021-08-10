Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|35-22
|33-22
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|_
|2-8
|L-1
|33-22
|32-27
|New York
|61
|50
|.550
|6½
|2½
|8-2
|L-1
|32-25
|29-25
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|3
|8-2
|W-1
|31-24
|29-26
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
|25
|3-7
|L-5
|17-34
|21-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|38-20
|29-26
|Cleveland
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|29-24
|26-31
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13½
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|32-25
|22-35
|Kansas City
|48
|62
|.436
|17½
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|28-25
|20-37
|Minnesota
|48
|65
|.425
|19
|16½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-31
|24-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|35-23
|31-23
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|34-25
|30-23
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-23
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|30-26
|26-30
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
|25
|3-7
|L-6
|26-30
|13-43
Today
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, late
Wednesday
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|34-21
|25-32
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|29-28
|28-27
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|7
|2-8
|L-4
|33-20
|23-35
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|29-30
|21-32
|Miami
|47
|65
|.420
|12
|16½
|3-7
|L-3
|27-27
|20-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|32-27
|34-19
|Cincinnati
|61
|52
|.540
|5½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|31-27
|30-25
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|32-25
|23-31
|Chicago
|52
|61
|.460
|14½
|12
|2-8
|L-4
|31-24
|21-37
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
|22½
|3-7
|L-5
|23-30
|18-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|35-17
|36-24
|Los Angeles
|67
|45
|.598
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-20
|31-25
|San Diego
|64
|49
|.566
|7½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|38-23
|26-26
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|12½
|7-3
|W-4
|38-21
|13-40
|Arizona
|35
|78
|.310
|36½
|29
|3-7
|L-2
|21-35
|14-43
Today
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Miami at San Diego, late
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CHI. WHITE SOX 11,
MINNESOTA 1
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnandez 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Rfsnyder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Planco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Astudlo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Araez 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.García lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smmns ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|11
|12
|10
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|Chicago
|430
|010
|111—11
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010—1
E—Sanó (12). DP—Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB—Chicago 6, Minnesota 1. 2B—Goodwin (9), Robert (10). HR—Anderson (12), Jiménez 2 (5), Moncada (10), Sanó (19). SF—Goodwin (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Giolito W,9-8
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Crochet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Minnesota
|Burrows L,0-1
|2
|5
|7
|6
|3
|2
|E.García
|2 1/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|4 2/3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
HBP—Giolito (Larnach). Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz. T—2:48. A—17,858 (38,544).
INTERLEAGUE
CLEVELAND 9,
CINCINNATI 3
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|India 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Cstlanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Stphnsn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Aquino cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Giménz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|001—3
|Cleveland
|122
|300
|10x—9
E—Ramírez (11). DP—Cincinnati 0, Cleveland 2. LOB—Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 8. 2B—India (19), Aquino (5), Votto (14), Barnhart (18), Straw (2), Rosario (18). 3B—Ramírez (3), Rosario (5). HR—Ramos (2), Ramírez (25), Zimmer (4). SB—India (8). SF—Castellanos (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cincinnati
|Castillo L,6-11
|3 1/3
|7
|8
|8
|3
|2
|Hoffman
|2 2/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Cleveland
|Hentges
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garza W,2-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Parker
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sandlin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Garza pitched to 1 batter in the 5th. HBP—Castillo (Zimmer). Umpires—Home, Gerry Davis; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Paul Clemons. T—3:09. A—10,708 (34,788).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|45
|39
|.536
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|44
|40
|.524
|1
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|44
|40
|.524
|1
|Lansing (Oakand)
|41
|43
|.488
|4
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|40
|44
|.476
|5
|West Michigan (Det.)
|40
|44
|.476
|5
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|45
|39
|.536
|12
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|39
|44
|.470
|17½
|Beloit (Miami)
|39
|45
|.464
|18
|South Bend (Cubs)
|37
|46
|.446
|19½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|32
|52
|.381
|25
Sunday
TINCAPS 6, Great Lakes 3
Lansing 12, Lake County 4
Dayton 5, West Michigan 4, 10 inn.
South Bend 10, Peoria 5
Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 5
Wisconsin 15, Beloit 13
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7 p.m.
South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Dayton at Lansing, 1 p.m.
West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.
South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
