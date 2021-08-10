The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    L.A. Dodgers -159 at Philadelphia +139
    St. Louis -134 at Pittsburgh +115
    at N.Y. Mets -210 Washington +178
    Cincinnati -115 at Atlanta -102
    at San Francisco -223 Arizona +180
    at San Diego -232 Miami +190

    American League

    at Toronto, gm1 -156 L.A. Angels +136
    Toronto, gm2 -142 at L.A. Angels +127
    Detroit -110 at Baltimore -107
    Oakland -161 at Cleveland +144
    at Boston -124 Tampa Bay +106
    N.Y. Yankees -154 at Kansas City +139
    Chicago WS -142 at Minnesota +127
    at Seattle -190 Texas +167

    Interleague

    at Houston -168 Colorado +148

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story