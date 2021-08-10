Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-159
|at Philadelphia
|+139
|St. Louis
|-134
|at Pittsburgh
|+115
|at N.Y. Mets
|-210
|Washington
|+178
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at Atlanta
|-102
|at San Francisco
|-223
|Arizona
|+180
|at San Diego
|-232
|Miami
|+190
American League
|at Toronto, gm1
|-156
|L.A. Angels
|+136
|Toronto, gm2
|-142
|at L.A. Angels
|+127
|Detroit
|-110
|at Baltimore
|-107
|Oakland
|-161
|at Cleveland
|+144
|at Boston
|-124
|Tampa Bay
|+106
|N.Y. Yankees
|-154
|at Kansas City
|+139
|Chicago WS
|-142
|at Minnesota
|+127
|at Seattle
|-190
|Texas
|+167
Interleague
|at Houston
|-168
|Colorado
|+148
