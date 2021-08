Taylor cf 5 1 0 0

Gallagher c 4 0 1 0 Totals 40 8 11 7 Totals 40 6 10 6 New York 000 000 111 23—8 Kansas City 000 000 111 21—6

E—Loaisiga (1), Gallagher (1), Dyson (1), Merrifield (7). DP—New York 1, Kansas City 2. LOB—New York 8, Kansas City 12. 2B—Judge (15), LeMahieu (19). 3B—LeMahieu (1). HR—Voit (4). SB—Wade (8), Merrifield (31), Lopez (10). SF—Higashioka (1), O’Hearn (3), Dyson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Taillon 6 4 1 0 2 4 Loaisiga BS,4-7 1 1 1 1 2 0 Green BS,3-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Britton BS,0-2 1 1 2 1 1 2 Holmes W,1-0 1 1 1 1 1 0 Peralta S,1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1

Kansas City

Hernández 6 2/3 5 1 1 1 3 Staumont 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Brentz 1/3 0 1 0 1 1 Barlow 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 Lovelady 1 1/3 3 3 2 0 1 W.Davis 2/3 0 1 0 1 0 Holland L,2-5 2/3 2 2 1 2 0 E.Santana 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP—Taillon (Perez). WP—Holmes.

Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Pat Hoberg. T—4:52. A—18,477 (37,903).

This Date In Baseball

Today

1961 — Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves scattered six hits to beat the Chicago Cubs, 2-1, for his 300th career victory.

1970 — Philadelphia’s Jim Bunning beat the Houston Astros 6-5 to become the first pitcher to win 100 games in both leagues since Cy Young.

1986 — Cincinnati player-manager Pete Rose, 45, singled four times and doubled to set a NL record with the 10th five-hit game of his career. Rose drove in three runs in a 13-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, to move one ahead of Max Carey for the record.

2004 — Randy Wolf homered twice and threw seven solid innings to lead Philadelphia to a 15-4 victory over Colorado. Wolf went 3-for-3 and scored three runs.

2013 — After Mariano Rivera blew a third straight save for the first time in his famed career, Brett Gardner homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Rivera with a record 643 saves, had never failed three in a row in 936 relief appearances.

High-A Central

EAST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Great Lakes (Dodgers) 45 39 .536 — Dayton (Cincinnati) 45 40 .529 ½ Lake County (Cleve.) 44 41 .518 1½ Lansing (Oakand) 41 44 .482 4½ West Michigan (Det.) 41 44 .482 4½ TINCAPS (San Diego) 40 45 .471 5½

WEST DIVISION

W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kan. City) 57 26 .687 — Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 45 39 .536 12½ Wisconsin (Milw.) 39 44 .470 18 Beloit (Miami) 39 46 .459 19 South Bend (Cubs) 38 46 .452 19½ Peoria (St. Louis) 32 52 .381 25½

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

South Bend 6, TINCAPS 2

West Michigan 11, Lake County 5

Dayton 10, Lansing 1

Quad Cities 10, Beloit 6

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, late

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, ppd.

Today

Dayton at Lansing, 1 p.m.

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday

West Michigan at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7 p.m.

South Bend at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

CUBS 6, TINCAPS 2

South Bend Fort Wayne ab r h bi ab r h bi Americaan cf 5 1 0 0 Little lf 4 0 0 0 Canario rf 5 1 2 1 Ilarraza cf 4 0 0 0 Durna 1b 5 0 1 0 Ornelas rf 4 1 1 1 Ball dh 4 0 1 1 Mathis 3b 3 0 1 0 Slaughter 3b 4 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 Windham 2b 2 1 1 0 Skender 2b 3 0 1 0 Perlaza lf 4 1 2 2 Malone dh 1 0 0 0 Wenson c 3 1 2 0 Almnzar 1b 3 0 0 0 Huma ss 3 1 1 0 Kerner c 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 4 Totals 28 2 3 1 South Bend 000 032 100—6 Fort Wayne 110 000 000—2

LOB—South Bend 8, Fort Wayne 4. 2B—Huma. HR—Perlaza, Canario, Ornelas. SB—Canario, Lopez. CS—Malone. E—Huma, Almanzar.

IP H R ER BB SO

South Bend

Espinoza 3 1/3 2 2 2 3 5 Bocchi W,2-0 5 2/3 1 0 0 2 6

Fort Wayne

Lehrmn L,1-2 4 2/3 5 3 2 2 4 Bencomo 1 1/3 2 2 2 1 1 Feole 2/3 2 1 1 2 1 Minjarez 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP—Espinoza, Feole. Balk—Lehrman. Umpires—Home, Justin Juska; First, Benjamin Engstrand. T—3:15. A—4,418.

Share this article Email story