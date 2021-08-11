Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Football
USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL
The preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records from last season in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received:
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (63)
|13-0
|1621
|1
|2. Clemson
|10-2
|1508
|3
|3. Oklahoma (2)
|9-2
|1481
|6
|4. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1435
|2
|5. Georgia
|8-2
|1386
|7
|6. Texas A&M
|9-1
|1286
|4
|7. Notre Dame
|10-2
|1139
|5
|8. Iowa St.
|9-3
|1131
|9
|9. North Carolina
|8-4
|999
|17
|10. Cincinnati
|9-1
|979
|8
|11. Florida
|8-4
|870
|12
|12. Oregon
|4-3
|842
|NR
|13. LSU
|5-5
|664
|NR
|14. USC
|5-1
|655
|21
|15. Wisconsin
|4-3
|654
|NR
|16. Miami
|8-3
|575
|22
|17. Indiana
|6-2
|573
|13
|18. Iowa
|6-2
|554
|15
|19. Texas
|7-3
|427
|20
|20. Penn St.
|4-5
|422
|NR
|21. Washington
|3-1
|404
|NR
|22. Oklahoma St.
|8-3
|216
|19
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|153
|16
|24. Coastal Carolina
|11-1
|150
|14
|25. Mississippi
|5-5
|149
|NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona St. 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; BYU 53; TCU 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; Boise St. 27; NC State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose St. 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Boston College 6; Pittsburgh 6; Tulsa 6; Ball St. 5; Houston 5; Appalachian St. 4; SMU 4; West Virginia 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Air Force 2; Mississippi St. 2; Nevada 2; California 1; Florida St. 1; Marshall 1; Stanford 1.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story