Football

USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

The preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records from last season in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (63) 13-0 1621 1 2. Clemson 10-2 1508 3 3. Oklahoma (2) 9-2 1481 6 4. Ohio St. 7-1 1435 2 5. Georgia 8-2 1386 7 6. Texas A&M 9-1 1286 4 7. Notre Dame 10-2 1139 5 8. Iowa St. 9-3 1131 9 9. North Carolina 8-4 999 17 10. Cincinnati 9-1 979 8 11. Florida 8-4 870 12 12. Oregon 4-3 842 NR 13. LSU 5-5 664 NR 14. USC 5-1 655 21 15. Wisconsin 4-3 654 NR 16. Miami 8-3 575 22 17. Indiana 6-2 573 13 18. Iowa 6-2 554 15 19. Texas 7-3 427 20 20. Penn St. 4-5 422 NR 21. Washington 3-1 404 NR 22. Oklahoma St. 8-3 216 19 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 153 16 24. Coastal Carolina 11-1 150 14 25. Mississippi 5-5 149 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona St. 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; BYU 53; TCU 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; Boise St. 27; NC State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose St. 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Boston College 6; Pittsburgh 6; Tulsa 6; Ball St. 5; Houston 5; Appalachian St. 4; SMU 4; West Virginia 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Air Force 2; Mississippi St. 2; Nevada 2; California 1; Florida St. 1; Marshall 1; Stanford 1.