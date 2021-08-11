The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am

    COLLEGES

    Football

    USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

    The preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records from last season in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received:

    Rec Pts Pvs
    1. Alabama (63) 13-0 1621 1
    2. Clemson 10-2 1508 3
    3. Oklahoma (2) 9-2 1481 6
    4. Ohio St. 7-1 1435 2
    5. Georgia 8-2 1386 7
    6. Texas A&M 9-1 1286 4
    7. Notre Dame 10-2 1139 5
    8. Iowa St. 9-3 1131 9
    9. North Carolina 8-4 999 17
    10. Cincinnati 9-1 979 8
    11. Florida 8-4 870 12
    12. Oregon 4-3 842 NR
    13. LSU 5-5 664 NR
    14. USC 5-1 655 21
    15. Wisconsin 4-3 654 NR
    16. Miami 8-3 575 22
    17. Indiana 6-2 573 13
    18. Iowa 6-2 554 15
    19. Texas 7-3 427 20
    20. Penn St. 4-5 422 NR
    21. Washington 3-1 404 NR
    22. Oklahoma St. 8-3 216 19
    23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 153 16
    24. Coastal Carolina 11-1 150 14
    25. Mississippi 5-5 149 NR

    Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona St. 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; BYU 53; TCU 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; Boise St. 27; NC State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose St. 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Boston College 6; Pittsburgh 6; Tulsa 6; Ball St. 5; Houston 5; Appalachian St. 4; SMU 4; West Virginia 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Air Force 2; Mississippi St. 2; Nevada 2; California 1; Florida St. 1; Marshall 1; Stanford 1.

    Email story