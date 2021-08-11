Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at San Diego
|-188
|Miami
|+163
|St. Louis
|-165
|at Pittsburgh
|+147
|L.A. Dodgers
|-133
|at Philadelphia
|+117
|Cincinnati
|-108
|at Atlanta
|-108
|Milwaukee
|-150
|at Chicago Cubs
|+130
|at San Francisco
|-252
|Arizona
|+202
American League
|Chicago WS
|-169
|at Minnesota
|+150
|N.Y. Yankees
|-120
|at Kansas City
|-100
|Detroit
|-110
|at Baltimore
|-107
|Oakland
|-127
|at Cleveland
|+110
|at Boston
|-120
|Tampa Bay
|-100
|Toronto
|-172
|at L.A. Angels
|+151
|at Seattle
|-195
|Texas
|+168
Interleague
|at Houston
|-255
|Colorado
|+210
