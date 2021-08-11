The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 11, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at San Diego -188 Miami +163
    St. Louis -165 at Pittsburgh +147
    L.A. Dodgers -133 at Philadelphia +117
    Cincinnati -108 at Atlanta -108
    Milwaukee -150 at Chicago Cubs +130
    at San Francisco -252 Arizona +202

    American League

    Chicago WS -169 at Minnesota +150
    N.Y. Yankees -120 at Kansas City -100
    Detroit -110 at Baltimore -107
    Oakland -127 at Cleveland +110
    at Boston -120 Tampa Bay -100
    Toronto -172 at L.A. Angels +151
    at Seattle -195 Texas +168

    Interleague

    at Houston -255 Colorado +210

