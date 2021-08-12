PGA

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: Par: 7,131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $6.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,157,000.

Television: Today-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jim Herman.

FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final event of the regular season. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup advance to the postseason and have full PGA Tour cards for next year if not already exempt. ... Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup are the only players who can reach No. 1 in the standings with a victory. The No. 1 player after this week receives a $2 million bonus. ... Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland played the Barracuda Championship last week and his tie for seventh moved him from No. 119 to No. 108. Rickie Fowler did not play last week and fell from No. 125 to No. 130. ... Everyone from No. 104 through No. 151 in the standings is playing except for Charles Howell III at No. 137. This means Howell will not make it to the postseason for the first time since the FedEx Cup began.

Next week: The Northern Trust.

LPGA

WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Leven, Scotland.

Course: Dumbarnie Links. Yardage: 6,453. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Today-Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stacy Lewis.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Pajaree Anannarukar won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Notes: Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda and her sister, Jessica, are not playing. They took a vacation in the Czech Republic to visit with family after the Olympics. ... Bronze medalist Lydia Ko is among 31 players from the Olympics who are playing in Scotland. That list includes Aditi Ashok of India, who finished one shot out of the podium.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.