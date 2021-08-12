HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

SCRIMMAGES

Friday

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Adams Central at Central Noble

Bishop Luers at North Side

Carroll at Bishop Dwenger

Columbia City at Garrett

Concordia at East Noble

Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Osceola Grace at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Churubusco

Homestead at Snider

New Haven at Angola

Northrop at Huntington North

Norwell at Bluffton

South Adams at Parkway (Ohio)

South Side at Anderson

Southern Wells at Union City, 6 p.m.

Warsaw at Leo

Marion at Wayne

Mishawaka Marian at Wawasee

South Bend Riley at West Noble

Woodlan at Lakeland

Bellmont vs. Jay County, ccd.