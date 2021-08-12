The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am

    HIGH SCHOOLS

    Football

    SCRIMMAGES

    Friday

    All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

    Adams Central at Central Noble

    Bishop Luers at North Side

    Carroll at Bishop Dwenger

    Columbia City at Garrett

    Concordia at East Noble

    Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

    Osceola Grace at Fremont, 6 p.m.

    Heritage at Churubusco

    Homestead at Snider

    New Haven at Angola

    Northrop at Huntington North

    Norwell at Bluffton

    South Adams at Parkway (Ohio)

    South Side at Anderson

    Southern Wells at Union City, 6 p.m.

    Warsaw at Leo

    Marion at Wayne

    Mishawaka Marian at Wawasee

    South Bend Riley at West Noble

    Woodlan at Lakeland

    Bellmont vs. Jay County, ccd.

