Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
SCRIMMAGES
Friday
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Adams Central at Central Noble
Bishop Luers at North Side
Carroll at Bishop Dwenger
Columbia City at Garrett
Concordia at East Noble
Eastside at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Churubusco
Homestead at Snider
New Haven at Angola
Northrop at Huntington North
Norwell at Bluffton
South Adams at Parkway (Ohio)
South Side at Anderson
Southern Wells at Union City, 6 p.m.
Warsaw at Leo
Marion at Wayne
Mishawaka Marian at Wawasee
South Bend Riley at West Noble
Woodlan at Lakeland
Bellmont vs. Jay County, ccd.
