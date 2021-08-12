The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    St. Louis -125 at Pittsburgh +108
    L.A. Dodgers -170 at Philadelphia +150
    Milwaukee -195 at Chicago Cubs +165
    at Atlanta -138 Cincinnati +122
    San Diego -170 at Arizona +150
    at San Francisco -159 Colorado +140
    Washington OFF at N.Y. Mets OFF

    American League

    Oakland -167 at Cleveland +148
    at Baltimore -133 Detroit +117
    at Seattle -193 Texas +167
    at Chicago WS -162 N.Y. Yankees +143
    Toronto -133 at L.A. Angels +117
    Tampa Bay OFF at Boston OFF

