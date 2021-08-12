Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-125
|at Pittsburgh
|+108
|L.A. Dodgers
|-170
|at Philadelphia
|+150
|Milwaukee
|-195
|at Chicago Cubs
|+165
|at Atlanta
|-138
|Cincinnati
|+122
|San Diego
|-170
|at Arizona
|+150
|at San Francisco
|-159
|Colorado
|+140
|Washington
|OFF
|at N.Y. Mets
|OFF
American League
|Oakland
|-167
|at Cleveland
|+148
|at Baltimore
|-133
|Detroit
|+117
|at Seattle
|-193
|Texas
|+167
|at Chicago WS
|-162
|N.Y. Yankees
|+143
|Toronto
|-133
|at L.A. Angels
|+117
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at Boston
|OFF
