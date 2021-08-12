The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 12, 2021 1:00 am

    SOCCER

    MLS

    EASTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    New England 12 3 4 40 35 22
    Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
    N.Y. City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18
    Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
    Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17
    D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21
    Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23
    CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24
    New York 5 8 4 19 21 22
    Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25
    Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29
    Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26
    Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
    Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

    WESTERN CONFERENCE

    W L T Pts GF GA
    Sporting K.C. 10 4 4 34 33 20
    Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14
    LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28
    Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16
    Minn. United 7 5 5 26 21 21
    Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29
    Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25
    Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20
    FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25
    San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27
    Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25
    Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20
    Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28

    NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

    Friday

    Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

    Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

    New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

    New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Sporting Kan. City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

    Sunday

    Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

    Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

    D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

    Tuesday

    Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

    Wednesday

    D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

    N.Y. City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

    Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

    Portland at Sporting Kan. City, 8:30 p.m.

    Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

    Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

    Friday, Aug.20

    San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

    Saturday, Aug. 21

    Sporting K.C. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

    Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

    CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

    Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

    Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

    New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

    Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

    FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

    Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

    Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

    Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

